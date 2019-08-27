In pattern break, Monmouth poll shows three-way tie among top Dem hopefuls

I’ve been preaching for some time, and don’t intend to change this belief, that it’s a mistake to get too excited about the latest polling in the contest for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Any such poll is an imprecise measure (that’s why there’s always a plus-or-minus-several-percentage-points assigned to the fleeting, sure-to-change numbers). The question the pollsters ask is some version of “if the election were held today,” which it won’t be, and the results combine the thoughts and feelings of many citizens of varying likelihoods of voting, who are pay varying levels of attention to politics this far ahead of an election.
My biggest preachment is to keep an open mind and pay as much attention to a combination of who-seems-to-have-the-best-policy-ideas-and-track-record, plus, especially in the current emergency, who might be most likely to defeat Donald Trump, even though I also don’t trust anyone’s ability to know much about that last question. It’s hard not to get sucked into paying too much attention to another set of poll numbers, the ones claiming to tell us who matches up the best against Trump “if the election were held today” when in fact Election Day is still 15 months away.
For the last many months, most polls have indicated that former Vice President Joe Biden is well ahead of the rest of the field, and that he matches up the best against Trump. My own life spent observing politics tells me the polls can’t tell us who’s the most electable nominee, nor how the election is going to come out, and especially not this far ahead.
Anyway, I’ve just wasted four paragraphs leading up to telling you about one recent result from a fairly reputable pollster that breaks that consistent pattern of showing Biden ahead. And I’ll tell you about it as soon as I remind you again that it’s just one poll, the other major polls don’t agree with it, and even if they all agreed it still wouldn’t tell us what’s going to happen. Now then:
The latest Monmouth University poll shows a three-way tie for the lead in the race for the Democratic nomination between Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. In fact, it’s not exactly a three-way tie. Monmouth’s poll shows Warren and Sanders each at 20 percent and Biden at 19. That one-point difference is especially meaningless and easily covered by any margin-for-error, and this poll has a 5.7-percentage-point margin.
And the Monmouth result is out of step with most of the other highly regarded polls, all of which show Biden with a lead, with Sanders and Warren closely matched for second and third, a few points behind Biden. (Monmouth is also a highly regarded polling operation, which gets a top rating among the kinds of outfits that do such ratings.)
Over the next month or two, either some other pollsters will confirm that Biden has dropped from “clear front-runner” status, or they won’t. It’s still too early for that to matter much. Someone other than those three will more than likely make a run at the top bracket, after a good performance in one of the debates or a good showing in one of the early primaries or caucuses.
Over at Vox, Andrew Prokop says the best way to view the whole set of recent Democratic primary polling is that there are three candidates packed pretty closely at the top, with a bit of distance between that three-way tier and the rest of the pack. (And, I would add, no guarantee that someone from the rest of the pack won’t soon join the top-tier nor that one of the now top-three-sters won’t soon fizzle.)
My preachment: Keep thinking about who would be a good president. Don’t get locked into who’s up or down a point or two, because it will change soon. You’re allowed to ask yourself who you think will hold up the best under the inevitable Trump-lashing, but don’t be too confident of your ability to figure that out either. Donate, or door-knock or volunteer. Get some people you know who don’t always vote to vote this time around. And whatever you do, don’t pay as much attention to polls as I do, and if you can’t manage that, keep reminding yourself that polls are a margin-of-error snapshot of the recent past, not a foreteller of the future.
The link below will get you Monmouth’s own write up of its poll, headlined:
“3-Way Lead as Dem 2020 Picture Shifts; Sanders and Warren rise; Biden drops.”
I thought this would happen.
For all his much-touted “centrism” and “bipartisanship,” Biden just has not been generating any real enthusiasm. Voters who pick him as their first choice fall back on the old “electability” arguments, without saying why he would be a better choice for President than any of his rivals for the nomination. While electability is important, there has to be a more compelling reason to support a candidate.
Agreed, touting any given poll as predictive is a fool’s errand.
Having said that, I, for one, like this trend.
Perhaps I’m only looking for reinforcing my view, but I’ve seen several stories about Warren’s rise – large crowds, builing momentum, that agree with this poll. I expect we’ll see more of it, which would be good for Dems. If it were up to me, Sen Warren will be President Warren in 2021.
Here’s another data point on Warren v Biden/Sanders, et al
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/after-two-debates-warren-is-getting-more-popular/
I’m looking forward to when the debates are not spread out over two nights – everyone on one stage at the same time.
That being said, with ~10 contenders splitting up the available debate time, there still isn’t much opportunity for anything by way of deep dives into any given topic by any one of them.
I do think think these three are the top contenders, and I suspect Biden’s support will melt as we get closer to Iowa and the primaries, I predict his support will collapse and it will come down to Warren or Sanders.
The business of polling has become very very difficult because the sampling methods are simply no longer reliable. It’s very likely that Biden’s support is over represented because the use of landlines skews towards older voters where he has an advantage in name recognition and familiarity. Furthermore no one has yet figured out how to effectively control for the self selection among cell phone users who will or won’t answer calls from un-recognized numbers, or recognized numbers they don’t want to talk to… there’s a self selection process there that’s not easily controlled for. The fact that so many of these polls are still using sample sizes of 1,500 or less tell us they’re not even trying. There is no magic algorithm that sorts this out, and it doesn’t matter how many polls you look if they all making the same sampling error.
My observation is that if it is the case that the polls skew towards Biden, and his numbers are still dropping in THAT sample; he could be in much bigger trouble than he realizes. Given his advantage with these sampling methods he should at least be holding his ground.
On another note, I’ll make just one other little observation regarding the subtle or maybe not so subtle hostility towards liberals and progressives among the “media”. In the Washington Post coverage of this poll, they have a graphic showing the ten or so Democrats that are still in the game as far as the debate’s go. So this is a story about polling result that puts Sanders and Warren slightly ahead of Biden… yet WaPo decides to organiize the photos in ALPHABETICAL order, so they can still put Biden in front! Logically since it’s a story about poll results you would think they arrange the candidates according the polling results? Instead they arrange them so Klobuchar, who is literally 18 points behind both Sanders AND Warren is placed ahead of them!
Whatever.
I’ll also note that despite a few article in the NYT’s and WaPo attempting to marginalize Medicare for All, two of the three leading candidates are way ahead of the pack AND the strongest advocates of MFA.
Your last point is worth more discussion. There is a lot more excitement, among Dems, for a more blatantly progressive platform.
There’s another article at 538 (not the one I linked above) that explores who is supporting which candidate, in key states. In short, Biden’s core supporters are not in Iowa. If he has a poor showing there, like behind both Sanders & Warren, watch the wind come out of his sails. And, yes, Iowa caucuses are a long way off (sortof).
The problem with 2 of 3 top contenders supporting Medicare for all is that its very unpopular. Once you tell people they have to give up their private insurance, MFA becomes political poison.
It will also never get past the Supreme Court. The whole thing is nonsense.
Here is something an astute reader of Nakedcapitalism.com said about Biden, having seen him in at a Biden rally Friday, August 23, at Alumni Hall in Dartmouth College’s Hopkins Center, Hanover, NH:
Then Biden came out. As I said last night, very frail, fragile, and super thin. Slow, deliberate steps. Skin was tissue-papery and getting to that translucent stage that very elderly people can have. I was so shocked. He looks at least 85-90, not 76. And I’ve seen healthier, more vibrant 90-year olds!
If that is the case, his numbers are going to go down the longer this goes on.
Why actually look at a video when you can get a third hand report from web blogger with an agenda?
My goodness, Biden actually was on his feet for almost an hour!
Who’da thought it possible?
https://www.c-span.org/video/?463586-1/joe-biden-campaigns-keene-hampshire
Let’s reduce this to a human scale by talking about 5 Democrats, each accounting for 20% of the total. One supports Biden, one Warren, one Sanders and two support another candidate or have no preference. Two solid progressives, one solid moderate and the other two a mix of attitudes. What does that tell us.
First, that the platform has to contain some of the progressive ideas, Gun control – absolutely – essentially everyone favors universal background checks and red flag laws. Get elected, get those done, show results and do more later. Healthcare – focus on universal coverage – and fight like hell Republican efforts to take it away from people, as enrollments rates are going down. Make it clear that if insurance companies don’t add value, as they do with Medicare supplemental programs, they are gone. Immigration – hammer Trump for an ineffective approach – what he is doing is a failure on all levels and making things worse. Finally, have the kind of middle class restoration program that Warren talks about – but curbing the efforts of the wealthy to claim all the prosperity for themselves.
Second, what needs to happen? What we need is for these five mythical voters to agree on what must be done, what can be deferred until Democrats control the Senate and that they will support whoever the party endorses, as making Trump go away is an immediate solution to most of the problems he has created. In other words, nobody gets everything they want, but everyone gets many policies they can support and our country no longer has to deal with the migraine named Trump.
Trump’s single, greatest gift to the people of the US is that he has so antagonized voters (54% at last count) that D candidates who previously would have been dismissed as too far to the left to be viable now are not only viable but favored too.
The Right Wing Media complex will rebound from unlimited Trump excuses and move on to their new zero tolerance policy for President Warren.
2021 Featuring:
President Warren
Speaker Pelosi
Majority Leader Schumer and his Nuclear Option enabled simple majority.