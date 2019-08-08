Not in a good place: Trump and the state-by-state approval polls

If the 2020 election is an up-or-down referendum on whether Americans want four more years of Donald Trump as president, he has little chance whatsoever of winning re-election.
Of course, his national approval rating has been locked in the low 40s (or occasionally the high 30s) during most of his term. But the Electoral College is a state-by-state affair. I base my strong statement above on state-by-state approval polls, just released by Morning Consult, compared to the results of the 2016 election in those states.
The overall impression these results give is consistent with what most reputable pollsters are finding. Nothing magical about this one poll, except that Morning Consult’s online polling technique enables it to get fresh state-by-state results every month or so at a reasonable cost. The latest numbers from each state, discussed below, are from July.
The most recent Morning Consult approval/disapproval numbers are here, and if you got to the site, you can check out July results for every state individually.
Trump currently has an under-water approval rating (meaning not just that his approval number is below 50 percent, but that he has more disapprovers than approvers, disregarding those who had no opinion) in in enough states to cost Trump re-election by a healthy margin. He has a net negative approval rating in more than enough states to support my opening statement, and he is way under water in many of them.
Let’s get some important caveats out of the way, before I give you the numbers. Some people who disapprove of Trump will vote for him anyway, if he can convince them that his opponent would be even worse. He has kind of a knack for that. Some will vote for minor candidates, and those votes aren’t reflected in this analysis (but, of course some of those third-party voters might also prefer Trump to his Democratic opponent, so that one cuts both ways).
Turnout is another complication. Then there’s cheating, and intentional disfranchisement of eligible voters through various means at which Republicans demonstrated in 2016 they are good and are willing to employ.
But I stand behind my first sentence above: If the election is a referendum on whether people want four more years of Donald Trump (and elections involving an incumbent president are said to be heavily influenced by that logic), he’s not in a good place, based on these state-by-state Morning Consult poll numbers, as linked above and specified below.
Let’s get Minnesota out of the way. Although Trump didn’t carry Minnesota in 2016, Hillary Clinton carried it by just a 1.5 percent margin of the popular vote. The latest Morning Consult poll (which is consistent with most other polls of Trump’s approval in Minnesota) shows him below water (more disapprovers than approvers) by 14 percentage points. Fourteen points. I know people talk about Minnesota as a possible Trump pickup, based mostly on how close he came in 2016 (although when they make that argument they tend to disregard Democrats’ very strong showing up and down the ballot in the 2018 midterm). I don’t call them dumb. I can’t be sure they’re wrong. But Trump’s net-14-percent negative approval rating will be hard to overcome.
That’s the only state I’ll mention in this piece that Trump lost in 2016. (I do so for the obvious reason that I and most MinnPost readers live here.) The rest will all be states Trump carried.
Let’s do the three famous “blue wall” states that Trump carried, without which he would not have won his electoral college majority in 2016: Pennsylvania, Michigan and our neighbor, Wisconsin.
Pennsylvania: Trump beat Clinton in 2016 by 0.8 percent of the vote in Pennsylvania. His current Morning Consult approval rating there: Trump is eight points under water. Eight percent higher disapproval than approval.
In Michigan, it’s worse for Trump. He carried Michigan by just 0.23 percentage points. He’s currently 11 points under water in approval among Michiganders, according to Morning Consult. Eleven points. That’s a lot of people he has to convince that he’s the lesser of two evils.
Wisconsin. Still worse for Trump. Carried it by 0.75 percentage points. Under water by 14 points. Fourteen points under water.
If Trump carried all the rest of the states he carried in 2016, but lost those three, he would lose the electoral vote. But they aren’t the only states he carried in which he has an under-water approval rating.
Arizona. Trump carried by 3.5 percent margin. Current approval seven points under water.
Iowa: Trump carried by 9.5 points (!!!). Current Morning Consult approval: 11 points (!!!) under water.
And lastly, one that Trump carried narrowly, and is now under water approval-rating-wise, but just barely:
North Carolina: Trump carried by 2.65 points. Current approval: One point under.
I’m certainly not putting North Carolina in the bag for whomever the Democrats end up nominating. I’m not putting any of the states mentioned above in the bag. Nothing is in the bag. The election will not be an up or down vote on Trump. It will be a choice between Trump and a specific Democrat.
Part of Trump’s dark genius is to demonize whomever it is to his advantage to demonize. He will assign an insult nickname. He will mock their appearance. He will lie. He will frighten. He might be able to get some people who disapprove of him to vote for him as the lesser evil. He might get some who would never vote for him to stay home by convincing them that the alternative is no better. He might lose both the popular and the electoral vote and refuse to leave office, claiming the vote was rigged. I’m just saying, based on current polling, he’s in a lot of trouble in a lot of states he needs to carry.
And, using Real Clear Politics summary polling data:
Texas, Trump V Biden Biden +4
Ohio, Trump V Biden Biden +8
Florida, Trump V Biden Biden +3
It’s hard to see how Trump’s “solidify the base and turn ’em out” strategy is a big enough vote mover. His antics of late only motivate anti-Trump turnout.
Use:
https://www.270towin.com/
And these potential results and you get a 400+ D electoral college win. Which is likely what it will take to evict him from the White House…
Let us hope.
The question is whether Trump can come up with some scary ‘national emergency’ right before the election.
You mean like an UNNECESSARY war with Iran that would prove deadly for Americans, not to mention too damn expensive in so many ways?
That will NOT endear Trump new voters by any stretch of the imagination.
Is it possible to trust these polls?
Sure, there are proud Trump supporters who will say so, but how many people that WILL vote for Trump would never tell anyone? I would guess quite a few.
The Bradley effect redux?
I don’t buy it. I don’t believe that people are so afraid of the opinions of a probably anonymous poll-taker that they would not give an honest answer to the question “whom do you support for President?”
“U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said Wednesday that he tweeted a list of top Trump donors in San Antonio not because he wanted to see their homes picketed or their businesses boycotted.” He just wants San Antonians to `think twice’ about Trump donations.
Which has what to do with anything, apart from a burning urge on your part to highlight “misconduct” by liberals?
Campaign contributions over a certain amount are public information. Rep. Castro was just making public information that the public was already able to see. If the donors are ashamed to be giving to Trump, perhaps they shouldn’t be giving to him in the first place.
Trump’s antics keep his base under thrall, but I suspect has limited appeal to others after prolonged exposure to him. Perhaps these polls indicate that voters who responded to Trump’s economic and shake up Washington message are finding that he has not delivered on that message and that his antics now outweigh whatever positives he might bring to the table.
It will all depends on what the Democrats do. If we run a candidate spouting a lot of the nonsense we’ve heard at the debates, Trump is getting re-elected.
Agreed.
There is strong support for a public health insurance option. It was part of the ACA until the insurance lobby got rid of it, fearing that it would be too popular. But banning private insurance, as some candidates are proposing, polls at 13%. Few who have private plans want to be coerced into giving them up. If the public option is as popular as the health insurance fears, it could voluntarily morph into Medicare for All, but we’d still need the private insurance companies, because that’s who processes all Medicare and most Medicaid claims.
Decriminalizing illegal border crossings is another toxic issue. Never mind that the vast majority of deportations have been done by civil law. Trump has used the criminal law to justify family separations as a deterrent, but it hasn’t worked because the choices are being locked up alive in a crowded cage versus being killed by gangs. Going back to just civil law is reasonable and effective, but the Republicans would easily conflate that with open borders, which nobody supports.
Exactly. Those two positions are absolute poison for Democrats. I was just shaking my head watching. The one thing that turned people off about the ACA was that it compelled people to buy insurance. The idea that people are going to go for replacing their private, often employer-funded insurance with government coverage is ludicrous. Forget Medicare-for-all. Just do Medicare-for-anyone-that-wants-it. If it really is better, then people will choose to ditch their private insurance.
I question the judgement of any candidate who’s advocating for eliminating private health insurance. It’s not like the 13% approval rating is a secret.
I have slightly more sympathy for decriminalizing border crossings, since the criminal code isn’t necessary for secure borders when the civil code has been effective. However, anything that has to be explained or could be misrepresented by the opposition is a bad campaign position.
Charlie Pierce likes to quote this anecdote about Ulysses Grant:
[Grant] rose to his feet, took his cigar out of his mouth, turned to the officer, and replied, with a degree of animation which he seldom manifested : “Oh, I am heartily tired of hearing about what Lee is going to do. Some of you always seem to think he is suddenly going to turn a double somersault, and land in our rear and on both of our flanks at the same time. Go back to your command, and try to think what we are going to do ourselves, instead of what Lee is going to do.”
I can’t trust ANY poll this far out from the election unless it’s a tried-and-true one that has Trump down by 30+ points. None of the ones I’m familiar with suggest anything like that.
The notion of Trump refusing to leave office if he loses the election ought to be laughable. Does he – or do his supporters – really believe the military will support him in an egregious coup attempt? I know we have some neofascists in the armed services, something that’s probably true of armed services for every country, but I’m not able to persuade myself that enough soldiers and officers have been taken in by a habitual liar like Trump to violate every shred of their oath to the Constitution.
Lacking that, what is Trump going to do? Barricade himself into the Oval Office with an AR-15? I doubt Melania would join him – at least not voluntarily – nor would Mitch McConnell.
To quote Duke in Doonesbury, “always bet on a cornered rat.”
The 3 Republicans in Congress are going to be TIED to Trump’s RACISM and White Supremacist’s views whether they like it or not. How they continue to defend the indefensible will be interesting because people in Minnesota I know, and I know many, are getting sick and tired of Trump. Some happen to be farmers who are close to declaring Bankruptcy because Trade Markets have been closed to them.