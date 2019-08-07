On mass shootings and why, for Trump, gun restrictions aren’t part of the solution

It’s not the gun that pulls the trigger.
We don’t have guns that can pull their own triggers.
Wisdom and guidance and comfort to that effect spilled forth from the mouth of the current leader of the free world Monday as he tried to reason with a shaken nation in the aftermath of the two most recent mass shootings. Below is the actual verbatim sentence that came from President Donald Trump as he tried to explain the problem, and what he was going to (not) do about it:
“Mental illness and hatred pull the trigger, not the gun.”
I don’t mean to be unkind to the poor, dear leader. And I suppose I know I’m committing the cruel sin of quoting him as if his words are supposed to be coherent. He was obviously reading from a teleprompter something that had been written for him, and he’s terrible at that. He does his best talking with his thumbs, on Twitter.
But I think it’s OK to hold the commander in chief responsible for what comes out of his mouth, in an actual public event that he organized to explain his thoughts and feelings to the nation, something written by his staff, for him to say to give his public reaction to the two massacres of innocents.
After all, he hired the staff, and he said what they put on the teleprompter: that guns are not the problem because they do not pull their own triggers. It’s even dumber than the usual version of this bromide, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” which is designed to somehow get us thinking that easy access to guns in our country has nothing to with our country having far more gun killings than occur in countries that don’t have such easy access to guns.
The president did float some (somewhat vague) ideas to address gun violence: Do a better job of finding mass killers before they mass kill, stop “the glorification of violence in our society,” build “a culture that celebrates the inherent worth and dignity of every human life,” reform mental health laws to identify and treat those who might turn into mass murderers and reduce access to firearms to those people, and enact a death penalty for mass murderers.
He also came out against gruesome video games, although he didn’t propose to do anything about them. He suggested better efforts to find people with homicidal tendencies and, if necessary, lock them up before they can kill. I’ll be interested to see his forthcoming proposal on this.
He also called for the death penalty for those who commit mass murders. Of course, the Dayton shooter was killed by police fire immediately, while he was still shooting people. The El Paso mass murderer is in custody. Before his massacre, he left a statement about the need to prevent a “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” that some have suggested resembled some of Trump’s rhetoric.
But, to make plain my point, since the gun didn’t pull its own trigger, new restrictions on the availability of guns capable of mass murder are not part of the solution, according to Donald Trump, as of this writing. And, of course, no universal background checks on those seeking to purchase weapons.
The quintessential hypocrite:
“The president said the internet provided a “dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds” on Monday, in his first public remarks about the mass shootings that left 22 dead in El Paso, Texas, and another nine dead in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend.”
“Trump’s campaign has used the word “invasion” to describe migrants seeking entry at the US-Mexico border in 2,199 Facebook ads since January, according to a Guardian analysis of Facebook’s political ad archive.”
He is mentally incapable of understanding the conflict here, much less acknowledging it. That he has infected the rest of the GOP is the actual problem.
On your first point, he may be speaking from personal experience.
Long-time Republican Pennsylvania Senator, Pat Toomey, said, “He doesn’t want to ban AK-47s because it is a popular weapon.” This must be the Republican Party line because they all work in lock step to defend the Republican Party line of stupidity. A weapon of war, like the AK-47, should not be available to the public. The GOP says, “They think they are losing the suburbs because of their gun controls stance.” Well DAH! To sum it all up, no one should vote for any GOP member as they are political cowards, stupid political cowards. They are not at all interested in helping to keep anyone safe.
Is this “news” or an editorial? Please label accordingly.
Ron it is a column. Eric is a columnist. Columnists do opinion.
“Mental illness and hatred pull the trigger, not the gun.”
The megalomaniac uttering those words is, unfortunately, a fair example of both the former and the latter contributors to pulling the trigger. The belief that it’s all about you, and that people whose skin color or culture are not like your own are something less than human are foundational to the Trump worldview – at least, based on what he’s written and said since his presidential campaign began in 2015. They’re certainly central to what he has said and written since taking office.
Having spewed disdain and hatred in nearly every speech since his campaign began, right up through whatever he had to say the day before the shootings in Dayton and El Paso, Trump’s declaration after the shootings that “hate has no place in the United States,” or words to that effect, is…um… far beyond hypocritical and disingenuous, and into some alternate universe where his language and behavior apparently have no effect on anyone, chants of “Lock her up” and “Send them back” from his supporters notwithstanding.
If there is no gun, trigger to pull, no one gets shot, no bullet is fired. But I suppose in Trump and Republican that is, fake; logic, probability, math, thinking etc. fake something.
One silver lining is that suburban women & young people are leaving the party in droves. The GOPs unwavering support of the NRA is driving everyone out of their party except rural whites. While gerrymandering and disproportional senate representation mean that core group will continue to be over-represented politically, the odds continue to grow that they’ll lose the white house & more seats in the house.
Red Flags are now coming to the front and center again but hopefully our state can vote to enact this into law. And the Dickey Amendment for our nation.
NRA members like to flaunt that if they were at the ‘killing’ they could stop the killer. If, IF, they happened to be on the scene. But the very best they could hope for is to reduce the number of victims. They don’t stop the killings from happening in the first place. It still happens. Their response is to respond to the shooting but actually doing anything to prevent it.
Black stock or walnut stock should not be the defining quality here.
No more than 10 bullets / shells in the weapon and no removable clips/magazines: You stop and reload 1 at a time. If we can ban fully automatic weapons, we can ban replacement clips/magazines too.
The federal assault weapons law from 1994 to 2004 had a handle on the proliferation of large capacity magazines (no more than 10). The failure to extend it in 2004 made much of the troubles we now have.