Weekend’s killings bring out the term ‘stochastic terrorism’

The tragic mass murders of the weekend taught me a new term. Maybe you already knew it; it was new to me. Here it is: “stochastic terrorism.”
According to dictionary.com, it refers to: “Acts of violence by random extremists, triggered by political demagoguery.”
CNN brought an expert on the phenomenon Sunday morning, Juliette Kayyem, who explained it. Kayyem also wrote an op-ed, published in the Washington Post, headlined “There are no lone wolves,” explaining it further.
If you don’t read her piece, just focus on the dictionary definition and you’ll get much of the idea. A demagogue, engaging in demagogic rhetoric, may trigger people, to whom the demagogue has no connection, to commit acts of violence, like just getting a gun and going somewhere and shooting a bunch of strangers.
As hard as they might try to root out organizations of terrorists, it’s close to impossible for those trying to protect us from getting ahead of an instance of stochastic terrorism. How could they?
There’s no law against demagoguery, including demagoguery that might reach the ears and depraved minds of people full of hate, that might be “triggered” by some, let’s say, race-based political rhetoric that leads them to believe that the heroic and patriotic thing to do would be to shoot up random strangers at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, or on a crowded street in Dayton, Ohio.
Asked on Sunday how to deal with such attacks, President Donald Trump said: “We have done much more than most administrations, not talked about very much but we have done actually a lot. But perhaps more has to be done.” He added: “If you look at both of these cases, this is mental illness. These are really people that are very seriously mentally ill,” he said.
He didn’t mention the term “stochastic terrorism,” and I haven’t seen a comment yet from the president about the idea that Saturday’s mass shootings might be in that category. I can’t say for sure whether he is familiar with the word “stochastic.” I wasn’t, before yesterday.
But during the presidential campaign, Trump did state: “I’m very highly educated. I know words, I know the best words. But there’s no better word than stupid.”
‘Mental illness’ is a copout.
Our ability to diagnose it is limited (speaking as a psychologist); mental illness in general is a very weak predictor of violence. Trying to identify sources of violence by diagnosing mental illness would produce far too many false positives.
Many other countries have as high an incidence of mental illness as we do, but a radically lower incidence of killings. The difference is guns — societies with as much mental illness but a tenth or a hundredth of the number of guns have correspondingly fewer killings.
The answer should be obvious,
Race hatred is taught at home, or so I have com,e to believe. But the violence of the stochastic terrorist seems unique to homicidal shooters.
8CHAN is apparently a place populated by video gamers who have turned reactionary in their politics.
What does hours and hours of violent “play” (and little or no physical touch, interaction with reality) do to a young man’s identity? What thrill do the game makers deliver that makes the rampant killing and mayhem translate directly to a Trump fantasy “soldier”?
The acting out of these violent urges is worthy of some study. Witnesses in El Paso describe a completely “calm” killer- one without feeling and almost in a trance. How could this even happen? Normal reactions to the carnage would surely destroy any fantasy the perpetrator might have had, if he was able to see and feel the gore and the suffering in front of his eyes?
Eye and ear protection?
What will this do to our kids, now getting ready to go back to school.
I agree Paul, its a cop-out and always has been.
It’s a lie to say “people kill people” as if the semi-automatic weapon that person held in their hands HAD NOTHING TO DO with 15 people laying dead on the ground in a matter of seconds.
People by themselves physically aren’t able to do that of damage, so obviously this kind of mass killing is a “deadly partnership”, between a person AND a gun.
Would allow someone to legally buy a suitcase nuclear bomb which that then is used to 100,000 people in a flash, and then afterwards say “Hey – nuclear bombs don’t kill people, people kill people!”?
Of course not, because It’s ludicrous to pretend that the access to that powerful weapon was not a main reason those 100,000 people are laying dead.
The same is true of an assault rifle, it’s too much nearly-instant killing power to be in the hands of the general public IMO.
I own a hunting gun myself, but I don’t think assault weapons or bumpstocks, etc., etc. belong in the hands of the general public, and certainly the laws need to be tightened up to not have gun show exemptions and other weaknesses in the background checking process.
I believe that in countries that have strong gun control laws, they have something like 1/200 th the number of gun fatalities, so let’s stop this denial of pretending that the availability of assault weapons in the US has nothing to do with our 200 times larger death rate by guns.
As the article suggests, there’s actually a third party in the “deadly partnership” I mentioned, and that’s a demagogue leader stirring up violence in his followers, which we certainly have in Trump.
How many times has he urged supporters to “beat the crap” out of protesters in the audience saying “I will pay your legal fees!”, or hinted that maybe guns would take out political opponents, or just generally promoted hate for anyone who opposes any of his positions?
I’d suggest replacing the expression ‘stochastic’ with a less gobbledygook name for it, but we as a society do need to acknowledge that leaders who promote violence and hatred, as Trump does on pretty much a daily basis, are part of the problem.
Realistically, we don’t have the tools to make everyone in the country mentally healthy, but we CAN demand that our leaders stop encouraging hatred and violence – by the way we vote when we go to the ballot box.
It’s Time to Modernize the Second Amendment
The Second Amendment was approved in 1791 when there wasn’t a single gun with anywhere near the capability, capacity, or killing power of some of today’s guns. Today’s high capacity magazines and high-powered cartridges have a single purpose, high capacity killing. They are weapons of war. There is not any need for the public to have them. It’s Congress and the NRA that has the blood on their hands by not doing a single thing to bring the Second Amendment up to today’s reality.
There weren’t any weapons of war in 1791 that come anywhere near the capability of today’s weapons. It is time to modernize the Second Amendment. I know it will be a hard-fought slog going up against our weakling congress’ sugar daddy, the NRA.
The NRA and gun industry have a symbiotic relationship, which isn’t necessarily good for the country. Gun ownership and RESPONSIBILITY need to go together and not everyone is capable of the RESPONSIBILITY part. Walk into any gun shop today and there will be a wall of black, radical looking guns that have nothing to do with traditional American sports. For me, the radical looking guns are peddling exactly what the NRA peddles – fear and intimidation, which sells guns for the NRA’s sugar daddy, the gun manufacturers. There is no need for the public to have access to WEAPONS OF WAR with high capability and high capacity killing power.
Until about 50 years ago, the 2nd Amendment was interpreted by the courts to refer to the collective population of the states (the people) to maintain “well regulated militias” i.e., the National Guard. The current interpretation as supporting the right of individuals to possess firearms is a recent innovation.
The simplistic and wrong NRA view on what kills.
It isn’t the gun that kills it is the human. The NRA is half right, there is a human involved. A gun is not an inert object and it too is involved. As soon as the trigger is pulled it then becomes the gun that kills, but the human is required to start the firing sequence.
The NRA is killing American’s daily with their simplistic definition of what does the killing. Wayne LaPierre, the NRA spokesman, makes millions each year to make his ridiculous comments each time the NRA defends the gun as not being the killer.
Maybe the “Bernie loving” nut job Hodgkinson, who shot up the GOP baseball practice, was triggered by Bernie? Betts, the Ohio shooter, was a self described Leftist who loved Elizabeth Warren, did she trigger him? Assigning one why to a crazy person is impossible. By the time you shoot up a mall, a school, a congressional baseball practice, a Walmart you have crossed over many barriers of normal behavior. Assigning a political motive of being triggered by language by an individual is trying to score cheap political points. Hopefully we are better than that.
Just what the debate needed: some false equivalence. Honestly, I’m surprised you didn’t bring up antifa.
When have Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren said anything that could be construed as an incitement to violence? Did Sanders ever laugh publicly at jokes about shooting Republicans? Did Warren ever talk repeatedly about an invasion that needed to be stopped? Do they cultivate the support of violent extremists?
“Assigning a political motive of being triggered by language by an individual is trying to score cheap political points.”
And we all know no Trump supporter would ever dream of doing such a thing.
Sorry, but hope is not a method.
Mental illness occurs all over the planet, in just about every society, and murderers, who are almost by definition mentally ill, kill people in just about every country. The most significant difference between those other countries and our own is that, in those other countries, semi-automatic weapons with high-capacity magazines are not widely and readily available to the general public.
The murderer limited to a knife or an axe or even my replica Hawken rifle, a muzzle-loader, may be able to kill the spouse or other family member or neighbor with whom s/he is angry, but s/he will not be able to kill dozens of people – largely unknown and completely innocent – at the same time, even as “collateral damage.”
“Assigning a political motive of being triggered by language by an individual is trying to score cheap political points”
I see, so when Hitler started spreading hate against Jews after he took power that had nothing to do with Jewish shop owners suddenly having their windows smashed or vandalized in the coming weeks and months, or being beaten up after being dragged into a dark alley?
It’s not “trying to score cheap political points” to point out that Trump tries to stir-up hate on a nearly daily basis, that’s just a fact!
Demagogues since history began have stirred their supporters up over and over into acts of violence.
Can you really seriously disagree on that?
Do you not hear the daily hate talk and insulting nick-names, the calls to “beat the crap” out of protesters, “I’ll pay the legal fees!” at rallies, the praising of the Montana politician who assaulted a journalist (“That’s my kind of guy!”).
And is it then not a logical conclusion that stirring up hate like that over and over and over can then lead people who are already on-the-edge in terms of their mental illness to take that plunge over the edge into committing one of these mass murder acts?
Regarding Bernie Sanders or Warren – first they don’t encourage violence like Trump does, and 2nd, I’d bet that there are 50 already on-the-edge Trump supporters for every on-the-edge Bernie supporter – you can see that in the way the whole crowd takes up hate chants at a moments notice during Trump rallies as he directs his animosity at various individuals or groups.
Open your eyes please Joe, this guy is a classic rabble rouser, and that can, and does in fact lead to more violence in a society.
That’s why police across the country are reporting a serious rise in hate crimes since he took office.
Do you think that really has nothing to do with Trump or his use of hate talk on a nearly daily basis, or a network like Fox news, that trumpets and reinforces that hate talk on a daily basis?
This is NOT the America I grew up in, that considers it “OK” to beat up people just because they disagree with you or have different political opinions.
That’s way more like Nazi Germany, and exactly what our brave soldiers, true conservatives, fought and gave their lives or to stop and put an end to in World War II.
One problem with associating mass shootings with political demagoguery is that these mass shootings have been occurring with some regularity for at least thirty years. The first one I can recall is from 1966 the University of Texas tower sniper shooting where 14 people were randomly murdered by sniper Whitman. Of course, a society that was not in the thrall of a demagogue, his political party and a minority lobby of fanatic gun-lovers would have passed sensible legislation regulating access to weapons of mass murder long ago.
That would be LBJ you’re describing?
Charles Whitman, 25,[2] was studying architectural engineering.[3] In 1961 Whitman was admitted to the University of Texas at Austin on a scholarship from the Naval Enlisted Science Education Program.[L]:19 While at UT, Whitman met and married his wife, Kathleen. Whitman struggled with gambling and bad grades, and he lost his scholarship in 1963.[4]
In the months prior to the attack, Whitman had sought professional help for “overwhelming, violent impulses”,[3] including fantasies about shooting people from the tower.[5] An autopsy conducted after his death revealed a hypothalamic tumor.[6]
NO, Mr. Tester, it was not LBJ. Nice try trying to demonize a Democrat.
I don’t know why anyone would even mention Donald Trump’s response of any kind. I think it’s relatively obvious that he simply doesn’t care. I don’t why anyone would expect the most illiterate POTUS in history to consider much less comprehend Stochasticism.
Although stochastic terrorism may be a legitimate concept, I’m not sure it’s a better explanation than racism… I don’t see how you get to Trump inspired massacres like this without racism? Is this racist terrorism or stochastic terrorism? I wouldn’t want to obscure racial and antisemitic qualities of Trump inspired violence in order to service a shiny new concept.
The demagoguery you described is currently coming from all sides of the political spectrum. Maybe some of the lunatic fringe are becoming unhinged due to the complete lack of any meaningful progress on fixing any of the key issues facing our country. Limiting the availability of assault weapons and high capacity magazines is one issue. But so is securing our borders and putting an end to illegal immigration.
Because illegal immigration prompts people to take guns to Walmart and shoot up everyone in sight, right?
You’re just echoing what the El Paso shooter said. Nice.
There is a reasonable discussion to be had over important issues like border security & the most effective ways to stop / discourage illegal border crossings ir ensure workers earn a livable wage.
What is not reasonable is to suggest violence as a solution to those problems. Laughing off suggestions that we just shoot people who are presumed to be here illegally is also illegal and immoral. There should be zero tolerance from our political leaders, and our friends & neighbors for such talk. Yet we’ve recently had police officers suggesting a congressperson should ‘get a bullet’ for their political beliefs. In what kind of society is such a view tolerated or even laughed off?
So is questioning an eternal, privatized, self-justifying war machine.
As a psychiatrist, I agree that blaming mental illness for mass shootings is a copout. Almost all individuals with mental illness, even with psychosis, are not violent. Violence in the context of mental illness is rare. Most mass shooters are antisocial characters, amoral, what in the vernacular are called psychopaths — these folks are not mentally ill. They do not have the altered mood, perception, thought or cognition that characterizes mental illness. If some shooters do have mental illness, they are also antisocial characters and the shooting arises from that and not mental illness. Sociopaths give psychosis a bad name.
Amen, bro.
Mental illness is the root of this madness. Right minds don’t participate in demagoguery of any kind. Monday morning psychiatrists are not going to solve this.
Sociopaths do not have right minds. Yet distinguishing sociopaths — amoral bad people — from mental illness is essential.
Also, violent acts occur in a broader social (and demagogic) context. Guns and leaders matter.
This has already been answered by professionals.
The problem of mass shooters in America is less demagoguery, or guns, or mental illness, but more about the fact that we are a nation steeped in war, where neither political ideology dominant in America questions an eternal war on/of terror, a “war” increasingly privatized, tied to GDP and self justifying. So much of this mass shootong violence is like the violence of this unquestioned warmongering, metastasizing and coming out sideways in the body politic.
Despite that we have spent so many trillions fughting a war that can’t be won with next to nothing to show for it but a bunch of bombed out countries in turmoil, we somehow use that as a justification for bringing those methods and tactics home to fight “terror” here. The results are predictable.
Stand down, America.