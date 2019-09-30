Trump’s approval rating amid Ukraine scandal is perfectly predictable

Perfect is as perfect does.
I’ve tried and I’m still trying, but I confess I’ve never fully grokked how Donald Perfect Trump came to occupy the office of Washington and Lincoln. I understand the vagaries of the Electoral College pretty well, but the power of Trumpian tweets and Russian bots and Facebook users much less.
But that stuff is a small part of the explanation necessary for me to understand how this cruel, vain, ignorant, greedy egomaniac acquired and continues to enjoy the unflinching support of about 40 percent of Americans, as measured by approval ratings.
I tell myself that 40 isn’t a good approval rating. It isn’t. It’s bad, but not historically awful for a president, especially one who so frequently flaunts his least approvable qualities. The unusual, almost creepy thing about Trump’s support is that it essentially never goes up or down much. In fact, you might not (or might, if you’ve been paying attention) know that Trump’s approval number, as measured by FiveThirtyEight’s average of many polls, is up slightly but noticeably over the past week.
That wasn’t just any week. It was the week sentient Americans became aware of new evidence of the bottomless depths of the Trumpian conscience. The evidence was contained in his uncontroverted and sadly all-too-believable effort to use the power and leverage of his office to enlist the leader of a desperate nation to dig up dirt on the son of one of his potential 2020 opponents.
Of course you know the basic facts from better sources than me. Trump put a hold on some scheduled U.S. military aid that Ukraine needs to protect itself from Russia. Then, in a phone call, during which Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky hoped to press Trump to get that aid moving, Trump changed the subject several times in several ways to ask Zelensky to have his government look into Ukrainian business transactions of Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the possibility that the senior Biden had improperly used his influence (back when he was vice president) to help the son’s allegedly illicit actions, charges that would obviously be damaging to the current leading Democratic candidate.
I don’t know if it was a high crime or misdemeanor, but the call stinks. It was a disgraceful abuse of office. It shows thuggish, bullying character that Americans should be ashamed to see coming from their president. And it represents a clear effort to use tax dollars to extort illicit political opposition research from a foreign government. It shows a quite possibly impeachable-level abuse of his presidential powers to help himself politically.
Trump cannot seem to grasp how anyone could think there was anything wrong in anything he said. At least he acts like he can’t grasp it. In fact, he constantly refers to the call as “perfect,” including the bits where he appears to attach giving Ukraine the defense funds that he, Trump, had put on hold, to getting Zelensky’s help in digging up Biden dirt.
He doesn’t say that he might have been misunderstood by Zelensky, and that he can see how some people might think it would be better not to say anything that could possibly be misunderstood as seeking to leverage foreign aid for oppo research.
But no. “Perfect.” He didn’t say it once. He says it every time he talks about the call. He’s proud of it. “Perfect.” He can’t imagine how anyone could have handled it any better. “Perfect.” Anyone who sees it differently can choose between two descriptions, “fake news,” or “witch hunt.”
One example from a Trump tweet:
If that perfect phone call with the President of Ukraine Isn’t considered appropriate, then no future President can EVER again speak to another foreign leader!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019
Is he really that stupid, or is he just confident that his supporters are?
Trump sees something in the loyalty of his base that is quite possibly correct but that I can’t fully wrap my head around. He once famously bragged that his supporters are so loyal that “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any votes.”
If anyone I supported ever said this, they would lose my support. I take a dim view of egomania and megalomania in my presidents.
But in fact, Trump appears to be correct. As regular readers of this space know, I obsessively check Trump’s approval ratings, perhaps because I cannot believe that while they’re bad, they never change, no matter what he does or says.
A month ago, when I last updated my occasional series on Trump’s amazingly unchanging approval, I thought I saw evidence that the tide might be turning. Anyway, when I wrote that last update, Trump was down a few points to a 13-percentage negative gap in his then most recent approval/disapproval numbers according to the average of polls maintained by FiveThirtyEight.
But I was wrong.
In the month since then, including especially the past week when the Ukraine/Biden/”perfect” phone call has been dominating the national news and fueling the Democrats’ move to impeach him, Trump’s FiveThirtyEight average approval rating has improved, very slowly but steadily, a tenth of a point or two at a time, from 41.0 percent on September 10 to 42.8 percent on Friday.
If you are open to the belief that Trump’s conduct in this matter was “perfect,” I pass along below an interview, between Republican Rep. and Trump loyalist Jim Jordan of Ohio, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, who at least had the gumption to show up and defend Trump on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper yesterday.
I give Jordan credit for showing up, but not much more. He was unable to acknowledge the basic facts, which are now quite well established, and simply refused to engage with any of the inconvenient questions raised by Tapper.
Tapper, I thought, was solid and pretty aggressive without crossing the objectivity boundaries imposed by his job. Jordan believes that both Joe and Hunter Biden did a lot of bad stuff but was all see-no-evil about anything untoward in Trump’s beyond-doubt multiple requests to Zelensky to dig up dirt on the Bidens. Jordan didn’t really dispute that fact, he just refused to engage, changing the subject whenever Tapper tried to give him a chance to respond to the key problem with Trump’s conduct.
It ends with Tapper, giving up trying and saying:
“President Trump was pushing the president of Ukraine to investigate a political rival I cannot believe that that is okay with you. I can’t believe it’s okay with you.”
And a last note on Trump’s self-admiration of his “perfect” call, just so you don’t think I’m the only that notices how committed he is to that description of his exchange with the Ukrainian president. It comes from Maureen Dowd’s column of Friday, headlined “Impeaching the peach one,” in which Dowd has an exchange with Speaker Nancy Pelosi about Pelosi’s most recent exchange with Trump. Says Pelosi to Dowd:
“My conversation with the president was one in which he said the phone call was perfect and he couldn’t wait until I saw it because it was perfect. It wasn’t perfect.”
She’s a cool customer, that speaker. Inclined to understatement. But she got this right. It wasn’t perfect.
I can only conclude that the “outsider” status and total disgust with the establishment politicians and parties keep them approving of him. I can understand that. I just don’t feel the need to go off the cliff. That’s a frightening conclusion. Nothing else makes any sense.
Eric:
President Donald J. Trump is amoral – A.M.O.R.A.L. at the very least – he’s many things and NONE of them GOOD as far as I can see, but I do not believe he can distinguish between good and evil – the sad thing is that obviously, many of his supporters have lost the ability to do so either, or so it would seem, at least to me. Sad.
“Is he really that stupid, or is he just confident that his supporters are?” I don’t think many of his supporters are that stupid. They might never acknowledge it; but they, like Jordan, know you can’t defend the basic act. So you obviously make it about the Bidens because, at all cost, the enemy must never win. Pretty sure we’ll have the usual followers of the great leader chiming in about the “lefties” and the “leftists” and the “socialists” and what they did, or didn’t do, or what will happen if they get away with this. They obviously take their cues from Fox News just as the great leader does. Ironic that one of the main talking points of Fox is how much of this is simply because of the hatred of Trump by the Democrats. Nothing at all about how Trump’s hold on his followers is rooted in a hatred of the other side.
Now, is the great leader that stupid? At some level, I think he is. But he also knows bullying, lying, scapegoating, and sycophants can get him out of a lot of messy situations.
Conservative men hate change, never want to admit a mistake and cannot handle people they consider inferiors – women, racial and religious minorities, refugees and immigrants, gay people, liberals and socialists – being in charge. Trump is pretending to be their savior, but those in agriculture and manufacturing should have figured out already that he is not. The trade war has deeply harmed blue collar households and do you think anyone is in the mood to bail him out..
Hunter Biden was under ceiminal investigation. His father used his office and US foreign aid to pressure a foreign country to fire the man who was doing the investigation. Incredibly, he also implicated President Obama.
These facts are not in dispute; Joe Biden publicly bragged about it.
If asking a foreign country to reopen a criminal investigation into corruption is an abuse of power, how can lefties defend their candidate for President?
I don’t pretend to understand how lefties think, but how they think this is going to end well for them is confounding.
What exactly does any of this comment have to do with the corruption of Donald Trump?
Whether or not the Bidens were behaving criminally is unrelated to whether or not President Trump committed actions deserving impeachment & renoval from office.
If the administration were promoting a DOJ investigation into the Bidens, I’d have a lot more confidence in the veracity of the claims. Instead, the main point of contact is Rudi Giuliani – the President’s personally attorney, who is not in a positiin to pursue a prosecution. Doesn’t that seem just a little bit fishy to you?
I don’t disagree with anything you say. My problem is, I don’t see anything untoward in asking Ukraine to reopen an investigation into corruption. The US enlists the help of foreign countries in investigating crimes every day.
Trump’s request was made with his usual clumsiness; the man clearly loves the taste of his own shoes, but I sincerely don’t see it as misconduct. I do however, see Biden’s actions as misconduct, and potentially criminal.
Actually the facts state that Hunter Biden and the company he served as a Board Director wasn’t being investigated by the prosecutor. European countries, Ukrainian activists, and President Obama by sending Vice President Biden did pressure the Ukrainian government to appoint someone who would investigate the company which they did. The investigation was conducted and Hunter Biden was absolved. To state anything else is to distort the facts and blur the truth.
Polling does not measure intensity of support. In 2016, the intensity of support clearly swung to Republicans and the polling had no way of knowing the lack of intensity would depress Democratic turnout. The poll results skewed toward Clinton accordingly.
Given the mood of the country, it seems as though we are likely to see fairly equal intensity of support in 2020. It seems likely, as well, that the Ukraine phone call would tend to increase the intensity of Democratic support even if the polling does not account for it.
Real DJT wrote:
“If that perfect phone call with the President of Ukraine Isn’t considered appropriate, then no future President can EVER again speak to another foreign leader!”
Flawless logic. If we want future Presidents to communicate with foreign leaders, we better give this one a pass!
It seems unhelpful for the face of impeachment (Schiff) to make up the entirety of the phone call as the opening salvo into the inquiry. I mean it’s helpful for the partisans in the press to report as truth, but not so helpful in establishing trust in the process.
First, the Trump supporters are never going to have “trust in the process,” unless Our Beloved Leader is vindicated. The Decision has been made for them.
Second, Rep. Schiff prefaced his remarks by saying that he was going to give an outline of the phone call, not a verbatim recitation. The idea that he was “making it up” is a convenient trope for the right-wing media to feed the gullible, but it is not what happened.
Third, the White House itself said that it was not releasing a “verbatim transcript” of the call. Unless and until they do, we will have to rely on their summary.
First, Schiff recited a purient fantasy; honestly I expected him to wipe his chin when he was finished speaking; it was nothing short of shameful.
Second, as I understand it, several people make notes of phone calls, and not every call is recorded. It’s probable what you see is what there is.
Third, “the process” was compromised when the GOP impeached Clinton. The Democrats are doubling down on that taint; they were planning for impeachment before Trump was sworn in.
There’s no putting that genie back in the bottle. The process is irretrievably compromised: only someone completely ignorant of government affairs will ever have confidence in the process, ever again.
It all depends on what the word “approval” means regarding approval rating. I would bet heavily that a large majority of Trump voters don’t approve of his personal demeanor, the colossal ego, and his other glaring flaws. That large majority doesn’t like Trump on a personal level, but they support the legislation he has signed and the judges he has nominated. They strongly oppose the ideas of the inevitable 2020 Democratic nominee, Elizabeth Warren, and they’ll vote for Trump again with deep regret but without hesitation. America is a big, politically diverse country, i.e. it is not just one big newsroom or faculty lounge where everyone recites the same slogans.