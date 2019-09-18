What do Trump’s Obama-era tweets on Iran tell us about his thinking?

During the Obama years, when most of us were paying little attention to the tweeted thoughts of civilian reality TV character Donald Trump, President Barack Obama engaged in a tense standoff with the government of Iran over Iran’s project that U.S. intelligence agencies believed was designed to acquire a nuclear weapons capability.
You probably recall this. It ended with Iran accepting limitations on its nuclear program, and pledges to cooperate with an inspections regime designed to assure compliance, in exchange for which the Obama administration and a large coalition of U.S. allies agreed to lift some sanctions on Iran to secure the deal. In my view, it was a triumph of wisdom over nationalism and ego, and a tribute to the importance of the longstanding U.S.-led coalition of allies.
Donald Trump hated and criticized the deal, and when he took over the tenancy of the Oval Office he decided not to live up to it. The other signatories have tried to keep it together. But if it falls apart, and if Iran decides to resume its pursuit of a nuclear arsenal, and if there is a war over that, it will be (in my view) because self-proclaimed master dealmaker Donald Trump doesn’t understand that, at least in this realm, a deal has to be win-win in order to work and to last. Trump is not good at win-win. He specializes in I-win-you-lose.
Trump is presumably pretty worried at present about his poll numbers heading into an election year. Although I am not predicting this, I worry that if he gets worried enough he might start a small war or two to see if that might cause the electorate to rally around him. But that’s pure conjecture, from someone who dislikes and distrusts him.
A bit of Twitter evidence
Well, maybe not pure conjecture. There’s one bit of evidence that recently came to my notice from the bowels of the historical twitterverse, suggesting that this is exactly how Donald Trump thinks about things. He assumes that any smart politician, worried about his re-election chances, would be cynical enough to start a war to rally the electorate behind him, maybe even a war with Iran over the same nuclear deal that he has done so much to undermine.
I refer to a series of tweets that most of us didn’t notice because Trump tweeted them before most of us were paying attention to what his thumbs were trying to tell us about how cynical he is. Here are four of the Trumpian tweets that inspired this piece, from the years 2011-2013. That was before, during and after the year Obama, much to Trump’s disappointment, was re-elected by a solid margin in both the popular and electoral vote, over Republican nominee (and now Trump-skeptical U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah).
I suspect there were more tweets along these lines. But here are the four upon which I happened, which set off this brief worry about what Trump might be capable of, based on what he erroneously thought Obama would be capable of).
Tweet 1: Nov. 29, 2011, a year before Obama’s re-election, Donald Trump tweeted: “In order to get elected, Barack Obama will start a war with Iran.” (He meant re-elected.)
‘Watch for him to launch a strike’
Tweet 2: Oct. 6, 2012, just a month before Election Day, Donald Trump tweeted: “Now that Obama’s numbers are in a tailspin [obviously wishful Trumpian thinking] watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate.”
Tweet 3: Oct. 22, 2012, two weeks pre-election, Trump’s thumbs said: “Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected – be careful Republicans!”
(In fact, as this New York Times piece details, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considered an attack on Iran, inspired in part by a desire to hurt Obama’s re-election chances. But, under pressure from Washington, the Israeli strike plan was dropped.)
Tweet 4: Nov. 12, 2012, with Obama re-elected but Trump the negotiating expert now predicting that Obama will do it even without any political benefit: “Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly – not skilled!”
Remember, Trump considers himself the master negotiator/dealmaker. So far, his Iran/nukes deal making has resulted mostly in uniting America’s traditional allies against him to try to keep the Iran deal alive.
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/274954-obama-iran-has-followed-letter-but-not-spirit-of-nuke-deal
Which has what to do with what, exactly?
Violation of the “spirit” of a treaty does not mean that the treaty was broken.
I’m also unclear why a three-year old story about a comment by President Obama has any relevance.
Trying to appease Iran for the past 30 years has not improved our situation with them or helped peace in the Middle East. Giving them 150 BILLION dollars in cash did no good either. I am shocked that folks here at Minnpost want to “go back” to a normal that had Iran sponsoring terrorism throughout the region. They hate America when we are appeasing them and when we are opposing them. Iranian deal was a joke that Iran had no intention of following, going back to that is just plain stupid.
“Giving them 150 BILLION dollars in cash did no good either.”
Likewise, explaining that it was the Iranian’s cash does no good.
“Iranian deal was a joke that Iran had no intention of following, going back to that is just plain stupid.”
At the time that Trump walked away from the deal, Iran was in full compliance. The Congressional Research Service concluded as much in August of this year. Any non-compliance issues have been resolved, and are significant only for those reaching for some justification for Our Beloved Leader’s rejection of a valid international agreement (something other than “because Obama did it.”).
Joe for crying out loud, get your fact’s right. Yes there was a cash transfer to the Iranians. Here is the fact check link from the PBS newshour:
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/ap-fact-check-trump-revisits-old-fictions-about-iran-money
Inflating the size of the transfer by two orders of magnitude is really playing fast and loose with the facts.
I don’t care for Iran. But I am far more concerned about our “allies” the Saudis.
Over the last 30 years, Iran has done some damage to us. They’ve funded extremist groups, some of whom have killed Americans. Compared to the Saudis, it’s not much though.
The religious fanatics that control religion in SA has been exporting virulent anti-Americanism for decades, with the approval of the government there. Nineteen of them blew up the World Trade Center and attacked the Pentagon. It is one of the most brutal and repressive governments on the planet. They killed a political opponent in a foreign land, and cut up the body with a bone saw. One shudders to think of what they do to opponents when they are playing on their home field.
Joe, when you mention “Giving them 150 BILLION dollars in cash…”, are you referring to the Iranian assents that were frozen by liberal Democratic President Jimmy Carter? Because that wasn’t “giving” them anything, it was merely returning cash the previous government of Iran had sent here for fighter jets, which of course Carter never let them have. Of course the reason the 150 BILLION was sent in cash (nearly always referred to as “pallets of cash” by conservatives) is that US law prohibits electronic transfers of funds to Iran.
(And you gotta love the way conservatives capitalize BILLIONS, except when addressing the exploding Trump deficit.)
I would be angry at America too if a repressive dictator was installed as the leader of my country, in replacement of a democratically-elected leader.
You paint with a broad brush here, it’s doubtful you’ve had a conversation with any Iranians. In fact, Iran is riding a youth boom. Most of the people in the country were born after the revolution, and have little interest or regard for the current, despotic regime. They are much more forward looking in many ways. They are much more secular, less insular, and favor improved relations with America.
The demagoguery espoused here is not conducive for a productive conversation.
I can’t help but wonder which one(s) of Mr. Smith’s loved ones he’d be willing to sacrifice to a nuclear war in the Middle East. Once we all have that information, his reference to “appeasement” in the case of Iran will have at least some minimal credibility. Without that information, and the implied warmongering that goes with it, the “appeasement” argument is just blowing nuclear-tinged smoke.
My recollection is that the 150 billion dollars referred to is / was not our money, so it was not a gift to Iran in any real sense. It was Iranian money in U.S. banks that had been frozen because of Iran’s saber-rattling. Release of the money back to Iran was part of the deal agreed to in the treaty. In negotiations, in order to get something, you often have to give something in return. It’s a common part of diplomacy.
Iran doesn’t seem to have ceased its sponsorship of the occasional terrorist attack whether the treaty was in place or not. Having the treaty in place at least provided some restrictions, and some consequences for violating the terms of the treaty in the form of economic and technical sanctions by all the signatories, including our allies. By every account I’ve been able to come across from a reputable source, Iran was living up to the terms of the treaty right up to the moment when the President unilaterally decided to end our participation in it, so it was hardly a joke, and the party that had no intention of following the treaty’s terms would appear to be the United States, under Mr. Trump’s direction, not Iran.
The Iranian government may well hate the United States, but an international agreement with enforcement provisions that were being implemented when necessary was a useful counterbalance to the Jihadi tendencies of Iranian leadership (as well as the jingoistic tendencies of American leadership). Their government’s top people might hate the U.S. with or without a treaty (it’s a theocratic state, after all, while ours is secular), but fewer lives are likely to be lost with the treaty than without it.