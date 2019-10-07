An update on Trump’s approval numbers

As regular readers know, I’m obsessed with Donald Trump’s approval ratings, which are very bad, but extremely stable. The last time I updated you, I was horrified to note that his approval number had edged up, a tiny bit each day, during the first two weeks since our national discourse was taken over by impeachment talk — that Donald Trump had used his enormous leverage (your tax dollars and mine) over Ukrainian President Zelensky to try to get Zelensky to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden and, hopefully, his father Joe as well.

Since I wrote that, Trump’s approval number has edged down every day. On Sunday, it back to where it was a few weeks ago, 12 points under water, with 41.6 percent expressing approval and 53.7 percent expressing disapproval of the job Trump is doing as president, according to the average of many approval polls regularly updated by the gurus at FiveThirtyEight. That’s still not the lowest Trump has been since taking office, and in fact it’s right where Trump was when this mess took over the world.

But at least it stopped going up.