Going low and lower: Trump and Lindsey Graham on congressional ‘lynching’

To state the obvious, President Donald Trump’s comparison of the congressional inquiry into his very possibly impeachable acts to a “lynching” was offensive, histrionic and really, really pitiful (or should I say self-pitiful? For a person who has had so much handed to him, he has a surprising gift for self-pity and whining).

Lynching refers to thousands of instances in which helpless black men with no rights were strung up and murdered by mobs without, shall we say, benefit of any due process nor conviction of any crime, for offenses as serious as, say, looking at a white woman.

Even the likes of Sen. Mitch McConnell disputed the accuracy of the analogy. Which made it all the more outrageous that Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, who not so long ago stood for a certain kind of truth-teller figure as the top Senate amigo of maverick John McCain, laid the biggest stink bomb to date on that former reputation by saying, out loud, while apparently awake and under no coercion except his own ambition, that what was being done to Trump was indeed a “a lynching in every sense.”

In every sense. A lynching In every sense.



He’ll never be able to un-say that no matter how much he misses his former reputation as a person of character (although, at the moment, he shows no interest in hanging on to that reputation).

Forgive me for taking his don’t-know-whether-to-laugh-or-cry words seriously enough to bother with them, but let’s point out a few a “senses” in which what is happening to Trump is not much like a lynching. To state the obvious:

Donald Trump is not helpless, not a slave nor a member of an oppressed racial minority, and he is so filled with self-pity that he doesn’t seem like much of a man. He stands accused of using the enormous powers of the office he occupies for improper purposes that could, without straining very hard, be compared to yes, “treason,” and “bribery,” and “high crimes,” and, of course, “misdemeanors,” whatever one decides the Framers meant by those terms.

To survive this “lynching,” Trump needs just 34 senators, from a body in which his own fellow Republicans hold 53 seats, and, while most of them are not quite as devoted as Graham, few of them have had the guts to cross him on roughly anything.

I expect him to survive the “lynching” attempt, but if he doesn’t, it will surely be because he continues to demonstrate such colossally unpresidential behavior, including his self-pitying “lynching” analogy, that even his own lickspittles decide they would rather risk losing their sinecures than lick his spittle any longer.