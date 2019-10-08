In confrontation with Trump, maybe Mayor Frey is just putting Minneapolis First

Minneapolis First! Make Minneapolis Great Again!

One thing I like about Mayor Jacob Frey’s stance on the city paying a huge bill for extra police work in connection with Donald Trump’s use of the city-owned Target Center is that it is hilariously Trumpy in its way.

Trump thinks Americans are suckers when they do things or pay for things that benefit non-Americans, like our disproportionate contributions to defend the world, including substantial part of said world that are not in America. For example, he rails constantly at NATO allies to pay more so we can pay less. I’m not even opposed to that Trumpian attitude, especially where some of the beneficiaries are rich enough countries.

But guess what? Minneapolis is chock full of taxpayers who are not Trump supporters. And, if one were to hazard a guess based on where Trump received his Minnesota support in the 2016 election, most of those making up his adoring crowd will not be Minneapolitans. Those suburbanites and rural Minnesotans should surely not want to have their love-fest, hate-fest or whatever-fest be a burden on the hard-working taxpayers of Minneapolis.



Surely, there is some small analogy here between Frey’s desire to not to have Trump and his fans burden Minneapolitans who are not Trump fans pay extra for their love-hate-fest and Trump’s complaint that Americans should not have to subsidize NATO allies. I call that Trump logic.