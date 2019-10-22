In ‘Zero Tolerance,’ ‘Frontline’ reviews Trump’s anti-immigrant strategy

The great “Frontline” series of PBS will premiere a new film tonight, titled “Zero Tolerance,” about how Donald Trump used the threat of immigrants as a threat to the United States as one of the centerpieces of his 2016 campaign, and the first year of his presidency.
“Zero Tolerance” airs at 9 tonight (Oct. 22) on KTCA channel 2 in the Twin Cities. It’s a one-hour film.
The Trump presidency has been such a whirlwind of controversy, currently dominated by impeachment, and Trump’s use of leverage to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s family, and the abandonment of our Kurdish allies in Syria, and, and, and, and … that until I previewed “Zero Tolerance,” I had to some degree forgotten how much the first few months of Trump in office was about the border, the border, the border — which led to family separation horrors that even some border enforcement hardliners found hard to stomach. But this film brings it right back.
Likewise the lineup of Trump underlings who were in the thick of those early days and especially those border-obsessed days — Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, Sebastian Gorka, Jeff Sessions – seem like figures from a distant past (though Miller is still in the administration). Even harder to recall (but this film will remind you) was the not-so-distant past when top Republican presidential candidates – Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio and others – seemed to want to steer the GOP to a much more welcoming attitude toward immigration across the southern border. (And don’t forget the initial effort to put a complete stop to new arrivals, by plane, from the Mideast, that caused a whole bunch of liberal lawyers, and non-lawyers, to rush to airports in the northeast where arrivals from Middle Eastern countries were all of a sudden not being allowed to proceed with what had been for years the normal process for seeking a stay in our country.)
It’s not the greatest “Frontline” ever, because the series is often so great. But my own reaction, more than the horror that I felt at the time, was that I couldn’t believe how recent all this was but how long ago it seemed, back to a time when the big names and faces of the new administration were the likes of Steve Bannon and Jeff Sessions.
The film strongly suggests that, somewhat under Bannon’s influence, Trump used the immigrant-and-refugee-bashing routine to separate himself from the field from the day he rode down the escalator in New York to declare his candidacy and on into the first year.
The film reminds us that even before Trump, Bannon and some of the other xenophobes had used fear of brown-skinned immigrants and refugees to take over the GOP, starting with the 2014 ouster of House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a Virginia Republican primary by the previously unknown Dave Brat, demonstrating that you could gather a mob on the right by demagoguing the immigration issue.
Before that happened, according to the film, even Sean Hannity was “evolving,” as the saying goes, toward a more tolerant attitude on immigration. Then came Trump, and he rode the immigration issue, perhaps more than any other, to the nomination and the presidency and that wild first year, during which Hannity and much of the rest of the Fox crowd rediscovered their anti roots.
Bannon, who is seldom mentioned anymore, is on camera in the film saying the first Trump year could be the year that turns the tide against refugees and immigrants. But, Bannon said in the film, “we gotta start with the muzzle velocity” — meaning constant fire on the issue. Build the wall. Deport. Prosecute. Put ’em in cages. The travel ban. And keep the base revved up about the threat these (almost entirely) nonwhite newcomers pose.
In some sense, this turns into a story about the failure of Trump and the hardliners to implement all their plans. Bannon, Gorka, and Sessions are no longer in the picture. Not much wall has been built. It remains to be seen how much Trump will return to the old wall-building themes, assuming he is a candidate in 2020, and it remains to be seen if he can make it work again. But “Zero Tolerance” is a good reminder of the not-very-distant past when these themes played a large role in the election of Donald Trump.
Comments (17)
Setting aside the race issue, as if that is the only reason to have a discussion about immigration, I would like to challenge the Left: Are there any limits?
Eternal growth is like a religious dogma in America, requiring similar faith. The question is, if 60,000 people a month are coming to the southern border despite Trump’s hard line, how many show up if we send the message that anyone is welcome?
We live in a world of 7.4 billion people. The one and only thing that allows for that capacity is fossil fuel. Are we to continue to grow America’s population infinitely as if fossil fuel is infinite?
Meanwhile we have drug addiction, mental illness, income inequality, homelessness and suicide epidemics here in America among the citizenry, which we are doing what about? Many pollinators and birds are on the verge of extinction. The waters and the land and our bodies are systemically polluted. How is adding tens of millions of more people, at the same time automation and Artificial Intelligence are eating away at more and more jobs, going to improve the illness and pollution here?
Ed Abbey said growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell. America left and right has a cancerous ideology and is in denial about it.
You’re mixing all sorts of numbers.
First of all, 700,000 immigrants a year (assuming that your rate is steady) is about 5% of our population. I think that we could absorb that — many of those immigrants would be productive workers doing work that present citizens won’t.
Then you talk about environmental factors and species extinction, be simply relocating people doesn’t necessarily change these factors.
As for the necessity of fossil fuels, that may be true in the immediate future, but certainly not in the long run, and this doesn’t take into account increases in efficiency. Increased auto efficiency and shift to electric power by itself will reduce the demand for fossil fuels.
The claim that mechanization and automation has been around for a couple of centuries now, starting in the UK. It might eventually be true, but history says that eventually new jobs are created to replace the old ones.
As for mental health problems, we are underspending spectacularly. We could do a lot of research with the cost of one nonfunctional F-35.
Let in those 700,000 a year, and then watch it become about 7,000,000+ in short order.
Humans are burning about 85 million barrels of oil a day. In America, we burned about 1 trillion cubic meters of natural gas in 2018. Last year we burned 687 million short tons of coal. Belief that we are going to switch to renewables with no real disruption is akin to faith in Jesus return, to extend my simile.
As for new jobs ever created, the unemployment rate is said to be at record lows, yet the labor participation rate is hovering around 60%, and there are less people working relative to population than in 1982. Tens of millions are under employed. Belief that the jobs market is fine is more of that faith in what is demonstrably false.
Who are you including in “the Left” (with a capital “L,” as if all of those to your left are in some sort of league against your position?
Be that as it may, I agree, up to a point. Truly open borders (I know of no national politician from either party currently advocating that policy, but for the moment, I’ll let that slide) and the addition of many thousands of immigrants per month strike me as unsustainable. Too bad the issue of race is – in practical and ethical terms – not as easily set aside as you apparently would like. The current administration and its supporters on this issue are both xenophobic AND racist, and most who speak publicly don’t bother to make a distinction, empty rhetoric from the racist-in-chief notwithstanding.
On a global scale, continued population growth is also unsustainable, and even more important than immigration policies. What’s your position on sexuality? Birth control and abortion? It’s not just the finite supply of fossil fuels that makes this unsustainable – it’s primarily the pressure of ongoing human fertility, often culturally and religiously endorsed.
One demographic trend that has generally proven true:
As socioeconomic status increases, infant mortality drops and so does family size.
At least to an extent population size is therefore self limiting.
Ray,
Checks on fertility is what monsters do. The point is not to criticize those who have children, the point is to be honest about what the economy is doing to the earth, that humanity is entirely dependent on a global ecosystem we are heedlessly destroying, that to perpetrate ecocide against specie diversity and the resilience of natural systems is to perpetrate ecocide against humanity, ourselves.
Racism is distraction for idiots, played upon by politicians to distract from an economy that is ecocidal pillage and plunder.
A few issues here, Not proven Ukraine was leveraged and not sure why Bidens walk off scot free on this one (well we do know why, but whatever). It’s not immigration or color, its illegal immigration and also keeping illegals who have committed crimes in this country. Scary is the thought ICE is now the bad guy.
Prior occupants admin had kids in cages and seperation of families, but nary a whimper from dems and their msm pals.
Dems want oipen borders becausew it helps them at ballot box, new prospects to bring to the fold. Not exactly leadership and the dems have no interest at all ins solving immigration issues, they can use it to scare people into voting for them.
Just to deal with the most obvious counterfactual:
No one has provided any evidence that either Biden as committed a crime, and the Biden’s have suffered costs (political for Joe; economic for Hunter).
Of course, neither is in jail as Trump may eventually be (and some of his minions already are), but that’s another matter.
No one said Biden’s committed a crime, it just looks horribly bad and very swamp like and very abuse of power like.
Lots of assertions and innuendo, nothing to support them.
When, who, how many children were kept in cages? How many families separated? By whom, on whose orders?
No Democrat that I’m aware of has advocated “open borders.” Provide names and dates, please.
“Beto O’Rourke calls for tearing down existing border walls”
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/feb/14/beto-orourke-tear-down-existing-border-walls/
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/immigration/2014/06/18/arizona-immigrant-children-holding-area-tour/10780449/
not hard to find when you are open to a blanced look at the world…thinking Obama was prez in ’14,,,,
https://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2019/sep/13/joe-biden/fact-checking-biden-use-cages-during-obama-adminis/
No, Mr. Smith, it is color that is the bedrock of Trump’s campaign. When his backers fail to acknowledge the racism that oozes from him; well, sorry, but it’s pretty hard not to think of the whole bunch as racists themselves.
The percentage of illegals who are criminals is very low, but to hear your great leader, it’s a wonder anyone close to the border hasn’t been robbed, raped, or murdered. That is, after they were forced to buy drugs from the hordes of criminals.
The reason there’s been nary a whimper from us dems about prior policies regarding kids in cages and separating families is because it was done on a very small scale and not as a matter of policy trying to force immigrants from applying for asylum. Kids were literally being held as hostage so your great leader could follow through on his campaign promises. Still waiting for the news Mexico has made the first payments on the wall.
Democrats used to propose solutions, and some Republicans even backed them, but the the nativists and racists always torpedoed any solutions. Now there’s a realization that whatever is proposed is sure to be rejected so why go there? We’re at the point where most Democrats are aiming at simply trying to get the laws presently in place to be actually followed. And, actually, Castro and Warren have made some concrete proposals. But keep going with the tried and tired line of us dems using immigration so we can get more voters. Fits right into the racist appeal of your great leader. You know, the guy who is being “lynched” because he’s the least racist person he knows.
Leading off with the Bidens is the first sign of a weak argument.
If your herring’s too red, it will swell up your head.
This present administration is just a nightmare that I can’t wake up from . . . . no matter how hard I try.
Thanks, as always, Eric, for continuing to keep us informed in your delightful way.
American lefties seem to admire Canadian policies in many areas. Instead of assigning quotas by geological areas, Canadians tailor their immigration policy to benefit Canada; that is, they pick and choose among those that arrive with the most to offer Canada.
Immigration policy in Canada is structured around three main categories:
Economic.
This category represents the largest portion of immigrants each year. Selection is based on a point system that rewards applicants with higher levels of education, job experience, and language skills (i.e., English and French).
Family reunification.
This class of immigrants includes spouses and children joining family members who are already living in Canada. This is the second-largest group of immigrants admitted on a yearly basis.
Refugees.
This is the smallest group of immigrants admitted to Canada every year. It includes both humanitarian resettlement programs and claims for asylum protection.
How about we adopt their immigration policy?
“assuming he is a candidate in 2020”
He’s been a candidate since the day he was inaugurated. As I recall, he started his attention-seeking rallies within the first month or two of his presidency.
Unless, of course, you’re referring to the possibility of him being removed . . . . . . . .