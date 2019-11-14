How Sinclair Lewis described his fictional fascist president

A pure coincidence. A few days ago, as I prepared to interview writer and former Assistant Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Richard Stengel about his latest book, I stumbled on a piece about Stengel in which he talked about a slightly obscure Sinclair Lewis novel (not as famous as “Babbitt,” “Main Street” or “Arrowsmith”) about a demagogic yahoo named Senator Berzelius “Buzz” Windrip who defeats Franklin D. Roosevelt for the Democratic nomination in 1936 and then is elected president of the United States. It didn’t go well from there; Windrip is a sort of fascist, establishes a military dictatorship. It was titled “It Can’t Happen Here,” but in those Hitlerian days, the title obviously was meant to warn us that it could happen here, in the tumultuous 1930s.

My conversation with Stengel included a lot of Trump stuff, specifically about the changing nature of “public diplomacy” since Stengel’s days in the Obama administration, to today’s Trumpian scrambling of what America stands for the world.

But I never got around to asking him about “It Can’t Happen Here,” which I definitely decided to read as soon as I finish the 10 books by which I’m currently overwhelmed.

Then, wouldn’t you know, the excellent Minnesota historian and MinnPost contributor Iric Nathanson puts up a whole excellent piece on “It Can’t Happen Here” on good ol’ MinnPost (its relationship to Minnesota history is that Lewis was a Minnesota boy.)



(Nathanson’s piece is right here. Please read it.) So I won’t write that piece, except as this piece, which is nothing but an excuse, with apologies to both Nathanson and Sinclair Lewis, to paste in a couple of paragraphs from the introduction to Buzz Windrip in “It Can’t Happen Here” in case you might enjoy Lewis’ version of an American fascist in his era: