U.S. military aid to Ukraine: Taylor testimony lays out the stakes

Obviously, you’re getting the news of the first day of the public House committee hearings on impeachment from a lot of sources, but I just wanted to note one thing that struck me while watching it, in which Acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor (who comes across as a dream witness, in terms of credibility) explained why U.S. military assistance to Ukraine was of such extreme, even historic importance.
Taylor, with a long history in diplomacy and security issues in that part of Europe, explained why U.S. aid to Ukraine, to resist the Russian military aggression (and military occupation) in two regions of Ukraine (Crimea and Donbass), was so critical.
Here, as I transcribed it while watching the hearings, is how he described the import, which is much greater than just whether Ukraine can defend those parts of its internationally-recognized territory:
Ukraine is on the front line. We have a national security policy, that describes Russia and China as adversaries. The Russians are violating all the rules, understandings that they have committed to that actually kept the peace in Europe for 20 years.
Until [Russia] invaded Ukraine in 2014, they had abided by the sovereignty of nations, the inviolability of borders.
That rule of law, that stability that kept the peace in Europe, was violated by the Russians, and if we don’t push back, then that violation will continue. And that, Mr. Chairman, affects us, affects the world that we live in, that our children will grow up in, and our grandchildren, and the kind of world that we want to see abroad. So that affects our national security directly. Ukraine is the front line of that conflict.
