U.S. military aid to Ukraine: Taylor testimony lays out the stakes

Obviously, you’re getting the news of the first day of the public House committee hearings on impeachment from a lot of sources, but I just wanted to note one thing that struck me while watching it, in which Acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor (who comes across as a dream witness, in terms of credibility) explained why U.S. military assistance to Ukraine was of such extreme, even historic importance.

Taylor, with a long history in diplomacy and security issues in that part of Europe, explained why U.S. aid to Ukraine, to resist the Russian military aggression (and military occupation) in two regions of Ukraine (Crimea and Donbass), was so critical.

Here, as I transcribed it while watching the hearings, is how he described the import, which is much greater than just whether Ukraine can defend those parts of its internationally-recognized territory: