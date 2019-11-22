What I learned from watching the first week of impeachment hearings

One of the blessings of my great MinnPost gig (plus the invention of the DVR), is that I was able to watch the entirety of the House impeachment hearings. So many of the witnesses were inspiring examples of honesty, patriotism and commitment to the truth.
In this paragraph, I pretend to have a lot of sympathy for the Republican complaint that chairman Adam Schiff was unfair to them. I would actually have some sympathy for them if any of them, other than Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, had made even a vague pretense of wanting to learn the truth, rather than spend every opportunity they had trying, not very effectively, to blur it.
Countless times, they accused the Democrats of anti-democratic motives, trying to remove the people’s choice from the Oval Office. Over and again, they referred to Trump’s victory as the result of an Electoral College “landslide.” I would bet several hryvnia (that, believe it or not, is the Ukrainian currency) that there was a Republican messaging memo to use that “L” word (landslide).
This is some combination of hilarious and pitiful on two counts. First, although they were at least honest enough to claim only an “electoral college” landslide, they never, ever mentioned that Trump actually lost the popular vote, nor that the entire victory is tainted by the benefits of foreign interference (but the latter is only the unanimous conclusion of the U.S. intelligence community, so feel free to ignore it).
But the second point is even funnier. While Trump did win the (tainted, according to me) electoral vote, his E-vote margin was the 46th largest in out of the 58 presidential elections to date. So it’s (barely) in the top 80 percent of victory margins.
Don’t believe me? See this link. It’s pretty pitiful that they do this stuff. Shame on them, and (a little less shame) on anyone who falls for it.
The witnesses were fabulous. Patriotic Americans serving with integrity. I learned a lot of details that I hadn’t known, although the basic outlines were long available.
I have a little more (but still not much) sympathy for the Republican complaint that Democrats controlled the list of witnesses who testified (although Chairman Adam Schiff did call some witnesses whom Republicans asked him to call, it wasn’t up to them which ones, and there weren’t very many).
I’ve long felt, and my thinking hasn’t changed, that the odds are very high that the Democratic-controlled House will vote to impeach. I don’t know that a single Republican will join them. But since only a majority vote is required, impeachment will likely pass, which only sets up a Senate trial, in the majority Republican Senate. And, since a two-thirds vote is necessary to convict/remove a president, I do not expect Trump to be removed from office.
Judging by the lack of movement in Trump’s approval ratings (yes, bad as always, but still always low-40s approval, low 50s-disapproval) Trump will probably survive to seek and, who knows, possibly, win a second term.
I used to be shocked at the loyalty of his approvers, but how long can the same fact retain its power to surprise?
Lastly, acknowledging that this could be my bias showing (but I don’t really think so), the hearing showed a colossal mismatch, across the party lines, in the brains and talent on the committee. I almost feel sorry for the committee Republicans, to be so overmatched. But if you doubt my conclusion, I offer links below to the closing arguments by the lead Republican on the committee, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, and the Democratic Chair, Adam Schiff (also of California).
My opinion: while Schiff’s is longer, Nunes’ is harder to sit through.
“So many of the witnesses were inspiring examples of honesty, patriotism and commitment to the truth.”
While I agree they were examples of honesty and patriotism, I found their unified narrative around Ukraine and Russia to be facile at best, Imperial propaganda at worst, about inspiring in America support for a new Cold War.
“Lastly, acknowledging that this could be my bias showing (but I don’t really think so), the hearing showed a colossal mismatch, across the party lines, in the brains and talent on the committee. I almost feel sorry for the committee Republicans, to be so overmatched.”
That is as much bias as it is an example of an unattractive liberal conceit, that liberals are smarter than conservatives generally. It is absurd to suggest dems are one wit smarter or less smart than republicans, and vice versa.
What I learned from these hearings, mostly, is that Congress Left and Right is united in telling us that Russia is the great demon, and we must eject them from Ukraine. Because profits of the military industrial complex need to grow eternally, and beyond ejecting Russia from Ukraine, regime change is ideal because profits from the War on Terror have hit a ceiling.
I think you misunderstand the point about the committee members. Eric is not aguing that liberals in general are smarter than conservatives; he’s arguing that on this particular committee the democrats are smarter than the republicans. Taking as examples chairman Schiff & ranking member Nunes, it’s hard to disagree. The former is builing a logical, rational case outlining the misbehaviors of the Trump administration, while the latter ignores the evidence & clings to debunked cospiracy theories. Nunes is cetainly not demonstrating particularly above-average intellectual acuity.
On the subject of Russia, again, the Democrats are relying on the determinations of US intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, and continues to work to undermine democratic processes in this country. They’re invaded & occupied portions of Ukraine, including but not limited to the entire Crimean penninsula. There continues to be a hot war between the two countries, though its not covered much by news outlets. Democrats aren’t pushing for a new cold war, they’re noting that Russia is a bad actor contributing to global insecurity & again, undermining the electoral process here. It is mind boggling that conservatives seemingly don’t care about these issues.
May I reply to your observations/assertions, sir? Thank you.
“..they never, ever mentioned that Trump actually lost the popular vote”
That’s likely because everyone in the room knew the popular vote is completely irrelevant, and counted on informed audience members to explain it to their less informed friends. I think everyone that is reading your post understands it, though.
“nor that the entire victory is tainted by the benefits of foreign interference”
Actually, Fiona Hill touched on that during her testimony. She said Russia had hedged it’s bets so that who ever won (Clinton or Trump) would be tainted by their interference.
“The witnesses were fabulous.”
They were as good as they could be (although David Holmes received a well deserved spanking after he gratuitously slandered President Zelensky). That meaning they offered a lot of opinion, but few relevant facts that were helpful to anyone.
As to the Democrat control of the witness list, well, speaking for myself I didn’t really expect anything else. But as was pointed out, when the circus pulls into the Senate, the log will roll over and we can count on seeing a more complete hearing.
“I almost feel sorry for the committee Republicans, to be so overmatched.”
Again, speaking for myself, I don’t think the GOP members need or want your sympathy, sir.
Speaking for my many conservative friends, we think they did a wonderful job, given the circumstances they were forced to operate in. Besides, your sympathies will be needed by your fellow travelers when the Senate takes control; that I can guarantee.
What I learned was second hand testimony, hearsay and disgruntled career bureaucrats make for poor witnesses when asked a few blunt questions. One witness for Schiff, Sondlan, actually talked to President Trump and Trump specifically told him no quid pro quo. There was an accusation that Trump demanded a public statement from Ukraine before aid would be released, no statement was ever made but aid was released. No witness for Schiff could explain that. All you had was “that was my assumption “ followed by “that is what I heard from so and so” only to be topped by many “that is how I feel”.
Bad news for career bureaucrats, their feelings don’t matter. The President sets foreign policy, period. If they didn’t agree with the policy talk to your supervisor to state your grievance, step down or follow the policy.
Funny what different folks learn from watching the same hearing.
Some thoughts:
With it moving to the Senate, the most uncomfortable person in the room will be Chief Justice Roberts when Rudy Giuliani is subpoenaed and the presiding judge has to rule.
Looking forward to the president testifying–it should be fun based on his record of previous depositions.
If the GOP Senate and Trump do not treat this as a serious and substantial matter, it will burn down the GOP.
It was a great failure of the Dem party that they did not begin immediately to stigmatize our recent popular vote-losing presidents (in both 2000 and 2016) as being both anti-democratic and without a mandate. This is especially the case now that the conservative movement has come to understand that it can never again obtain a national majority in support of its failed policies, and thus must rely exclusively on the anti-democratic mechanisms of our (failed) constitution. But the inconvenient truth is that presidents who do not (and cannot) win the popular vote command little democratic legitimacy.
The witnesses were well chosen if one had an interest in determining the facts of Trump’s scheme to abuse his office by coercing baseless announcements of foreign “investigations” into his likely political opponent. He has now demonstrated a clear history and pattern of seeking to obtain and benefit from election interference by foreign governments. Obviously he see this abuse as “smart” and what a “winner” does.
Clearly the Repub members of the committee had no interest whatever in determining what occurred, and were interested solely in propagating false narratives (as Fiona Hill made plain) and attacking the messenger(s). But Repubs have been a party of bad faith for some time now.
The timeline of the Trump/Giuliani scheme and the personnel detailed to implement it were painstakingly revealed, even if various witnesses such as Sondland and Volker could not quite bring themselves to utter the final scraps of truth. Thus Sondland had to claim (quite ridiculously) that he “could not recall”[!] a July 26, 2019 telephone call with the president in which Trump wanted to know if Ukraine would “do the investigations”. This was almost certainly a lie on Sondland’s part, but fortunately a patriotic American diplomat was present who could recount the actual language of Trump and Sondland, as well as Sondland’s immediate characterization of Trump’s message. (But perhaps some here think directly hearing all this is “secondhand”, ha-ha)
The question now becomes whether the House will see the need to waste time jousting for additional testimony with the various sycophants in the WH such as Mulvaney and Pompeo. Or whether Bolton hates Trump enough to wreck his conservative career by testifying truthfully about what he knew of Trump’s Ukraine coercion scheme. Since Mulvaney and Pompeo cannot be seen as credible witnesses, one has to doubt that their testimony would be of any real value, or would add anything.
And obviously anything out of the mouth of either Trump or Giuliani is and would be a self-serving lie.
I learned that the Republicans on the committee all used the same lame tactic. Pull out the most whiny voice, then talk really fast, and loudly, like their tautology will make a difference – pathetic really, but not surprising.