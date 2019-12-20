Christianity Today editorial makes the case for removal of Trump from office

Christianity Today, a magazine founded by Billy Graham, published an editorial Thursday by its current editor, Mark Galli, calling for the Senate to vote for the conviction and removal from office of President Donald Trump.

The magazine is not fundamentally political and doesn’t write often about such matters, but Galli decided to make this (I would say) courageous statement, which will undoubtedly alienate many of the magazine’s readers, as a simple matter of morality based on established facts and an unwillingness to ignore those facts. From the editorial:

The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral. … The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused. Trump’s evangelical supporters have pointed to his Supreme Court nominees, his defense of religious liberty, and his stewardship of the economy, among other things, as achievements that justify their support of the president. We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath. The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see. This damages the institution of the presidency, damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people. None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.

The full editorial can be viewed here.

Replying by tweet, Trump called Christianity Today “a far left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather….have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!”

As of this writing, the president’s reply had received 11,771 retweets and 48,127 likes.