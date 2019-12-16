Judiciary’s Republican members disgraced themselves

These must be sad times for Republicans of good conscience.

I’m not a practicing Republican, although I believe I would have been in Lincoln’s day. I have Republicans friends whose views I respect deeply, including when they disagree with my own. But I fear many of their views that I respect most they feel unable to express publicly nowadays because the current incumbent in the White House, who is the titular leader of the former Party of Lincoln, has made those respectable views into partisan heresy. Sad, awkward times.

I was able to sit through the vast majority of the House Judiciary Committee hearing leading up to the straight-party-line vote to recommend to the full House the two articles of impeachment, but I neglected my duty to rush into print on Friday to say what I thought, so I’ll get a few of those thoughts off my chest today.



Personally, you won’t be surprised to learn, I would have voted in favor of the articles of impeachment.

I believe that using the desperately needed, congressionally approved, U.S. taxpayer-supplied military aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure the president of Ukraine to abuse his own office by initiating (or at least publicly announcing, which was what Trump really wanted) an unjustified investigation into nonsense corruption charges against Joe Biden (at a moment when polls suggested Biden was the likeliest Democratic opponent to defeat Trump in 2020) was in the category of “high crimes and misdemeanors” the authors of the Constitution intended when they added that language.

(I covered that historical argument, relying on a far smarter scholar of constitutional law and history, here.) There are several other grounds for impeaching President Trump that I likely would have supported, personally.

But if Republicans had argued that Trump’s specific conduct, as covered by the two proposed articles, was wrong, but that it doesn’t rise to the level of an offense justifying impeachment, I would have disagreed respectfully.

Impeachment is a big deal. The bar should be high, or least not low. Reasonable minds could differ on how high or low the evidence suggested Trump’s offense was.

But Trump, because of his ego, his ignorance, his amorality, insisted that his party go along with his claim that his conduct had been above reproach, his call had been “perfect.”

There’s something really, really wrong about that demand for a rating of “perfect.”

And, sadly, House Republicans, many of whom surely know better, chose to go along with the claim. Not all of them explicitly embraced the absurd, insulting and despicable claim of a “perfect” phone call. But none of them, as far as I heard, even suggested there was anything inappropriate, improper or even unseemly about it.

They behaved like members of a cult who are either brainwashed or afraid (mostly likely) to make the more honorable argument that Trump had said and done some improper things that don’t justify the extreme remedy of impeachment when the question of whether Trump is worthy of his high office will soon before the voters themselves. I think, although I’m not completely sure, I would have disagreed, but I would not have lost respect for those who framed it that way.



It’s obvious what Trump was trying to get President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to do. And it’s obvious why.

It’s a disgrace to Trump and an insult to American democracy that he did it, and those who defend it as if it was proper, normal, appropriate or morally or democratically defensible disgraced themselves.