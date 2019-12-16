Judiciary’s Republican members disgraced themselves

These must be sad times for Republicans of good conscience.
I’m not a practicing Republican, although I believe I would have been in Lincoln’s day. I have Republicans friends whose views I respect deeply, including when they disagree with my own. But I fear many of their views that I respect most they feel unable to express publicly nowadays because the current incumbent in the White House, who is the titular leader of the former Party of Lincoln, has made those respectable views into partisan heresy. Sad, awkward times.
I was able to sit through the vast majority of the House Judiciary Committee hearing leading up to the straight-party-line vote to recommend to the full House the two articles of impeachment, but I neglected my duty to rush into print on Friday to say what I thought, so I’ll get a few of those thoughts off my chest today.
Personally, you won’t be surprised to learn, I would have voted in favor of the articles of impeachment.
I believe that using the desperately needed, congressionally approved, U.S. taxpayer-supplied military aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure the president of Ukraine to abuse his own office by initiating (or at least publicly announcing, which was what Trump really wanted) an unjustified investigation into nonsense corruption charges against Joe Biden (at a moment when polls suggested Biden was the likeliest Democratic opponent to defeat Trump in 2020) was in the category of “high crimes and misdemeanors” the authors of the Constitution intended when they added that language.
(I covered that historical argument, relying on a far smarter scholar of constitutional law and history, here.) There are several other grounds for impeaching President Trump that I likely would have supported, personally.
But if Republicans had argued that Trump’s specific conduct, as covered by the two proposed articles, was wrong, but that it doesn’t rise to the level of an offense justifying impeachment, I would have disagreed respectfully.
Impeachment is a big deal. The bar should be high, or least not low. Reasonable minds could differ on how high or low the evidence suggested Trump’s offense was.
But Trump, because of his ego, his ignorance, his amorality, insisted that his party go along with his claim that his conduct had been above reproach, his call had been “perfect.”
There’s something really, really wrong about that demand for a rating of “perfect.”
And, sadly, House Republicans, many of whom surely know better, chose to go along with the claim. Not all of them explicitly embraced the absurd, insulting and despicable claim of a “perfect” phone call. But none of them, as far as I heard, even suggested there was anything inappropriate, improper or even unseemly about it.
They behaved like members of a cult who are either brainwashed or afraid (mostly likely) to make the more honorable argument that Trump had said and done some improper things that don’t justify the extreme remedy of impeachment when the question of whether Trump is worthy of his high office will soon before the voters themselves. I think, although I’m not completely sure, I would have disagreed, but I would not have lost respect for those who framed it that way.
It’s obvious what Trump was trying to get President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to do. And it’s obvious why.
It’s a disgrace to Trump and an insult to American democracy that he did it, and those who defend it as if it was proper, normal, appropriate or morally or democratically defensible disgraced themselves.
Not sure what Mr. Black saw this past week or 2 but I saw things totally differently. The most embarrassing FACT that came out was when Horowitz backed the Nunes memo and totally discredited Schiff memo. Background for those of you who only watch MSM, Schiff and Nunes saw the same information and both wrote a memo on FISA court, DOJ and FBI abuses. The MSM automatically backed Schiff and embarrassed themselves dissing Nunes (fake news folks). That just showed many folks from all parties how easily the media is swayed in the direction of Democrats. Funny I haven’t seen any apologies from the media for getting a huge story completely wrong.
That was the biggest take from this sham investigation and one of the only facts to come out. Everything else was college professors talking theory, 3rd hand witnesses claiming I heard, I presumed, I thought.
MSM Back at you:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-ig-nunes-and-schiff-11576022741
I agree, the truth will set you free.
The “3rd hand witnesses claiming I heard, I presumed, I thought.” can easily be confirmed or proved false with witnesses at the Senate trial.
And that includes the Bidens…
Its gotta be strange inhabiting a world that completely contradicts reality. Does one actually adopt the mindset that literally EVERYONE else in the world is in on some scheme to discredit the worldview of one so deluded? Seems a rather lonely existence, but for some, it must be more palatable than the knowledge that quite literally everything they believe in is corrupted and vile.
It is a sad day for America when the Republican Party, and a large swath of American voters choose to coddle a dictator want to be, caught red handed with his finger on the election scale, basically a 2nd time. From this perspective they truly want to burn the constitution and overthrow our existing form of governemnt. And are willing to betray their oaths of office to accomplish it. Where and why have they generated all that hate for the land of the free and the home of the brave? Whats next, swear your allegiance or you have to wear a blue star on your jacket?
A fair and balanced look at the public’s opinion on impeachment last week tells us:
FOX:
51% Impeach & remove
41% Do not impeach
04% Impeach and do not remove
And every house R will vote NO.
This is one more lesson that the vast majority of these guys: House and Senate, D and R have keeping their jobs as priority #1, #2, #3, #4 and 5. Loyalty to party comes next followed closely by loyalty to donors and influential lobbyists and some where at the bottom of the top ten is reflecting the wishes and doing what’s best for the country.
Even Republican won’t like the lawless government we will get if Trump continues. If Trump is impeached, but not convicted, his behavior is going to get to the point not even the cowardly Republicans will be able to put up one of their phony justifications of Trump. Republicans may win the battle but lose the war. Those supporting Trump have the same amount of credibility that Trump has – ZERO. The Republicans are playing this like it is a game. God forbid, if we should ever be attacked, while the Trump administration is in place, who could we believe? There isn’t a single trustworthy person in his administration.
“This is dividing the country for no good reason, because he’s not going to be thrown out of office. Why are we doing this? The president has not committed a crime. If people don’t like Trump, they can vote against him.” – Collin Peterson (D-MN)
Maybe he’ll switch parties like that other democrat with a conscience.
Nice to see that Democrats are allowed to actually think things through and tolerate a diversity of opinions.
One R dared to deviate from group think and he ain’t an R anymore; but that is what you get in the Putin / Soviet style R party of today.
As a MINNPOST Conservative commenter reminded us a little while back:
“We do not have to invade the United States, we will destroy you from within.” …Nikita Khrushchev