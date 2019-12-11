Sen. Graham would benefit greatly from an Orwellian ‘memory hole’

The term “memory hole” derives from “1984” George Orwell’s dystopian novel of a future totalitarian state in which the leadership not only changes its mind about anything, but is able to erase from the historical record its former position, by flushing all evidence of it down the metaphorical “memory hole” which causes the no-longer-convenient past to have, basically, never existed because all record of it is erased and anyone brave or stupid enough to attempt to recall such banned memories would face consequences too horrible to contemplate.
Maybe we are heading in the “memory hole” direction. I don’t think so, and I certainly hope not. But such a system would be convenient for some, like, for instance, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who would benefit greatly by flushing down the memory hole all record of the many things he said about Donald Trump before he was elected.
Graham, who, in his previous incarnation as John McCain’s best Senate friend gained a reputation as something of a blunt-speaking truth-teller, is in the running for most devoted Senate admirer of the current White House incumbent.
A few months ago, in his current incarnation as Donald Trump’s leading lickspittle, Graham went on “Fox and Friends” to defend Trump against allegations that his attacks on “the Squad” (four young, female non-white first-term Democrats in the House including Minnesotan Ilhan Omar), had been tinged with racism. He began Trump advocacy thus: “If you think he (Trump) is a racist, that’s up to you. I don’t.”
The questions of whether Trump is racist, or whether attacking the Squad members proves a charge of racism are subject to debate. But on the subject of whether Trump is a racist, Graham would have to explain the contrary testimony of a senator who said, in 2015, when Trump was seeking the Republican presidential nomination:
“He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot. He doesn’t represent my party, he doesn’t represent the values that our men and women in uniform are fighting for.”
The same senator also said: “I’m not going to get into the mind of Donald Trump, because I don’t think there’s a whole lot of space there…. I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office.”
You probably guessed, but the person who said those things in 2015 was Lindsay Graham. The same Sen. Graham later put on his press critic hat and said: “You ask what concerns me about the American press is I think there’s this endless attempt to label the guy as some kinda kook who’s not fit to be president.”
Yes, that’s right. Lindsay Graham, who literally said of Donald Trump: “I think he’s a kook” said he was troubled by those who “attempt to label the guy as some kinda kook.”
Of course, you could, if you were trying to be fair to Graham, note that when he made the remarks highlighted above, Graham was himself a candidate against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, so he might have had an incentive to say unkind things about one of his rivals for the nomination, although if you bent over a little less far backward to be “fair,” you could note that it’s possible (in fact, it’s done all the time) to run against a fellow Republican for the party’s nomination and not call your opponent “crazy,” “unfit” for the office he’s seeking, and a “kook.”
But if you note that, also note that after leaving the race, Graham, endorsed Jeb Bush as the best candidate to stop Trump. And after Bush dropped out, Graham endorsed Ted Cruz. And after Trump had locked up the Republican nomination, Graham cast his presidential vote for Evan McMullin, a former House staffer who launched a late independent bid to provide an option for Republicans who couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Trump.
My thanks to a guy on Twitter named Dustin Giebel who posted this collection of Graham remarks about Trump, before and after his great conversion from “I think he’s a kook” to “what concerns is those who try to label the guy is some kinda kook.”
My thanks to George Orwell for creating the metaphor of the “memory hole” and my thanks to America and, in this case, the internet, for making it harder to flush things down that hole.
And my thanks to oft-quoted but seldom-read-anymore Ralph Waldo Emerson who, in his most famous essay, Self-Reliance” famously explained in advance Graham’s excuse for shall-we-say updating/revising his position on Trump. Wrote Emerson: “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.”
P.S. Hat tip to Max Boot, whose Washington Post column yesterday headlined “Will the GOP’s born-again Trumpers ever pay the price for selling out?” set me off on this, although my continuing regret that I ever bought into Lindsay Graham’s “maverick” pose always makes me a sucker for this argument.
Someday, it will become convenient for Senator Graham to forget he ever supported Trump (“Trump? You mean like in bridge? No, I don’t play it.”). At that time, he will dredge up his old remarks as proof he was never taken in by the man.
Senator Graham was totally wrong on President Trump and his administration. After Graham witnessed strong borders by Trump making Mexico stop Triangle citizens at their southern border, he liked Trump more. After Trump got our economy going, he liked Trump more. I’m sure he is nervous about Trump exposing the Swamp (he is a big part of it), as all career politicians are. Being very Hawkish, I’m sure Graham, loved President Trump destroying Caliphate territory in a month, he liked Trump more. After Trump put in safe guards eliminating onerous regulations, stimulating the economy, Graham liked Trump more. In short, Graham, like many Americans, are enjoying the Trump economy and attempts at changing a corrupt DC.
Look at Trump’s support from minority communities, black voter support up from 8% to 35%, folks can and do change their minds. Admitting you were wrong is perfectly fine, Graham is doing that now.
Someday when history is written about this era, it will be agreed that Trump was thoroughly corrupt and a Russian tool, perhaps a traitor. It will also be written that Graham was the victim of blackmail, either overt or in the form of voter pressure. My hope is that the Trump era won’t end in the end of American Democracy. Then there will be no honest history written.
“After Graham witnessed Trump’s election, and the fanatical devotion of his supporters, he decided that the time had come to throw his full support behind him.”
FIFY.
Hold on . . . did President Trump have a “Damascus Road” experience and I missed it! No? Oh, well . . . then it’s the same old lies and tweets, different day, I suppose. Wasn’t the economy very good under President Bill Clinton and he actually reduced the national deficit? Yet, the Republicans wanted to impeach him for (gasp!) lying! Under oath, yes, but still . . . My, how our values have changed . . . just ask Senator Graham. He has amnesia it seems, much like our dear President Trump who asserts “I don’t know (him/her)” whenever he feels the need to widen the gap between himself and wrongdoers who might take him down. How many people have been thrown under the bus by now? I’ve lost count.
Graham 2015: “He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot. He doesn’t represent my party, he doesn’t represent the values that our men and women in uniform are fighting for.”
Graham 2019: “You ask what concerns me about the American press is I think there’s this endless attempt to label the guy as some kinda kook who’s not fit to be president.”
Jerry Nadler 1998: “There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment substantially supported by one of our major political parties and largely opposed by the other. Such an impeachment would lack legitimacy, would produce divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come. And will call into question the very legitimacy of our political institutions.”
Jerry Nadler 2019:”Well, I don’t remember saying that, but if I said it, I said it, but no, I don’t agree with that today.
“Memory holing” doesn’t fit the narrative, sir. We reserve that term for what is going on in the public schools and Universities. The ruling class calls these changes in rhetoric “evolving”.
Everything is evolving these days. Not everyone likes all the evolutions.
Oops, Graham just upset the Ukraine did it meme. Not going to make Donald happy with him. Some one tell Don he can’t fire a sitting senator.