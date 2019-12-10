The articles of impeachment: full version

As you have likely heard or read, the House Judiciary Committee, on a party-line vote, has adopted two articles of impeachment against President Trump, charging that he “ignored and injured the interests of the Nation” and abused his powers by pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce corruption investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, and that he obstructed congressional investigations into his conduct.

