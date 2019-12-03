Umbrage irony: So who’s the leader who has disrespected NATO?

You can’t make this stuff up.

Niceness and respectfulness guru Donald John (“Grab ‘em by the Pussy”) Trump has denounced as “nasty” and “disrespectful” comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron about NATO.

Trump was offended, not on his own behalf, mind you, but on behalf of his beloved organization NATO, to which he has done so much to promote respect and loyalty, by Macron’s comment that NATO was suffering a kind of “brain death.”

In rising to the defense of NATO and taking offense on its behalf (and, of course, entirely on its behalf alone) his excellency the POTUS did not clarify that the “brain death” to which Macron had metaphorically alluded was brought about by the unprecedented disrespect shown to NATO by said POTUS himself.

Here’s the Washington Post coverage of Trump’s reaction to Macron’s remark, and here’s the New York Times’.