As impeachment trial begins, it’s hard to see many senators being open to persuasion

Just a quick metaphorical or allegorical reaction to the first hour of the Senate impeachment “process” this morning.
The metaphor/allegory that comes to mind is this: Imagine a debate between a group of fundamentalist Christians and a group of atheists on the question of whether God exists. Facts might be mentioned and arguments made, but they would be irrelevant. Might there perhaps be one believer and one unbeliever on each side who is open to persuasion? Maybe, but no more than one or two and not enough to make much difference. The rest might as well have their hands over their ears when someone from the other side is speaking.
I know which side I’m on. President Donald Trump is guilty of everything with which he’s been charged, and more. It’s not even close.
The question of whether the particular crimes and misdemeanors rise to the level sufficient to justify removal of a president is tougher, and probably it inevitably has something to do with how one feels about the general fitness of the individual in question to be president.
I know which side I’m on on that one too, but I have friends who are more pro-Trump than I, who are smart and honest and whose arguments might move me a little closer to the line, or at least remind me that the term “high crimes and misdemeanors” is sufficiently ambiguous to admit of different interpretations.
And there may be a senator or two or three who will honestly struggle with the present case on that basis. But not nearly enough to change my long-held expectation that Trump will not be convicted and removed.
At the moment, as I write this, the question of whether enough Republicans will break ranks so as to allow some witnesses is slightly open. But, witnesses or no, it borders on unimaginable that the necessary number of Republicans senators can be assembled to convict Trump, no matter what witnesses testify and what they might say.
This is sad, but, at least according to me, this where we are. I fear for the future of our system and our republic. But this is where are.
Comments (5)
Trump’s own defense seems to be based mainly on the (questionable) assumption that executive privilege allows the President to do anything that he wants to, with the possible exception of those crimes specifically defined in the Constitution.
In other words: So I did it — so what?
I don’t think very many people thought Trump would be removed from office. In a very real sense what Democrats have managed to do it put Senate Republicans on trial, as well as the Republican Party in general.
I don’t think any reasonable person expects any integrity or fairness from Republicans, but their lack of integrity and corrupt nature is in full display as of now. McConnell’s performance of outright lies upon lies (claiming that his rules merely duplicate those followed in 1999) are now exhibit #1 in the public trial. In many ways McConnell and the Republicans just impeached themselves along with Trump. McConnell and Trump are making it nearly impossible for a lot of Republicans to head into the 2020 elections with any honor or integrity intact. The real outcome of this impeachment will probably be the loss of the Senate in 2020 as well as the loss of the White House.
I’m less concerned about whether he’s convicted and removed than whether the Senate is capable of a good-faith effort to carry out its duties.
My view being what it is, I’d question the sanity of any senator who honestly believed the President’s actions weren’t wrong, but at least I’d trust that the system was intact. As it is, I’m sure there are a lot of senators going along with the charade of a quick move to acquit who privately know he’s guilty.
The fact that they’re willing to go along with it for the cynical reason that they want to be in power, our system of government be damned is what really worries me.
I too watched the opening statements and can agree on the small likelihood of a decision to remove from office.
I did find Schiff’s statements on the most important point within all of this is simply to uphold the oath that was taken: Do impartial justice. Doing that and still acquitting Trump on all charges certainly gives these R Senators cover on all sides:
“He’s innocent!”
“I gave the House Manager everything they asked for and they still failed to convince me (us).”
Schiff was correct in stating that every document and witness will eventually be known in near entirety through books, media, film, subsequent investigations. Everything they try to suppress now may prove to be an embarrassment later.
Of course we can see in the Lindsey Graham’s of the world embarrassment is a concept beyond their comprehension…
You know, I am not a senator, and I am not a big fan of Trump, but after significant self reflection, I truly believe I am open to persuasion on issues related to Trump’s guilt on these matters at leas.
Maybe corruption was what Trump was concerned about. Why not? If that were the case, I would think there would be a lot of evidence supporting that view, both from witnesses and from documentation. I am waiting to hear it, and to be quite frank about it, not a lot of evidence would be required for me to give the president on the issue. But the president has refused to provide that evidence, which means that I and the rest of us have to base our conclusions based on the evidence, couple with the entirely reasonable inference that the reason the president isn’t providing access to more evidence is that evidence would tend to prove his guilt.