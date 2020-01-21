As impeachment trial begins, it’s hard to see many senators being open to persuasion

Just a quick metaphorical or allegorical reaction to the first hour of the Senate impeachment “process” this morning.

The metaphor/allegory that comes to mind is this: Imagine a debate between a group of fundamentalist Christians and a group of atheists on the question of whether God exists. Facts might be mentioned and arguments made, but they would be irrelevant. Might there perhaps be one believer and one unbeliever on each side who is open to persuasion? Maybe, but no more than one or two and not enough to make much difference. The rest might as well have their hands over their ears when someone from the other side is speaking.

I know which side I’m on. President Donald Trump is guilty of everything with which he’s been charged, and more. It’s not even close.

The question of whether the particular crimes and misdemeanors rise to the level sufficient to justify removal of a president is tougher, and probably it inevitably has something to do with how one feels about the general fitness of the individual in question to be president.



I know which side I’m on on that one too, but I have friends who are more pro-Trump than I, who are smart and honest and whose arguments might move me a little closer to the line, or at least remind me that the term “high crimes and misdemeanors” is sufficiently ambiguous to admit of different interpretations.

And there may be a senator or two or three who will honestly struggle with the present case on that basis. But not nearly enough to change my long-held expectation that Trump will not be convicted and removed.

At the moment, as I write this, the question of whether enough Republicans will break ranks so as to allow some witnesses is slightly open. But, witnesses or no, it borders on unimaginable that the necessary number of Republicans senators can be assembled to convict Trump, no matter what witnesses testify and what they might say.

This is sad, but, at least according to me, this where we are. I fear for the future of our system and our republic. But this is where are.