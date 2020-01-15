Excellent Democratic debate shows no clear winners or losers

Last night’s Democratic presidential debate was excellent (according to me), and left me with an overwhelming feeling that anyone on that stage would be a considerably better president than the current occupant of that office.
I didn’t think any of the candidates had a particularly good or bad night. My first sentence above captures how I feel: No winners and the only loser, in a sane world, would be the current incumbent, who, on the best night of his political career, would have come across as infantile and dangerous compared to any of the six who were on the stage.
I didn’t learn anything much about their issue differences (which, again, are small compared to any issue positions of Donald Trump) nor did I have a strong impression about which of them might have the chance of beating him in November. I’m committed to maintaining a position that the much-sought “electability” quotient is unknowable.
I should mention, although you’ve probably picked up on this already, that the punditocracy seems quite obsessed with a possible frostiness between two of the leading contenders, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and the analysts were all studying footage (with no sound) of Sanders and Warren talking briefly after the debate.
It’s possible that Warren seemed annoyed and Sanders seemed dismissive. The theory is that this is a follow-up to Warren saying on Monday that Sanders told her during a meeting in 2018 that he didn’t think a woman candidate could win in 2020 — a proposition which, if it is true, would be unwise and could have offended Warren, now the leading contender of that distinguished gender. Sanders denied saying it.
(In fact, Sanders was asked about the alleged remark during the debate, and he pointed out in reply that in 2016 a woman candidate, Hillary Clinton, had received more popular votes than Trump, an answer that worked well enough for me, at least.)
But, to my astonishment (considering how I felt about the entire two-hour exchange, which I summarized above), the media aftermath seemed to be largely about whether the two senators, known to be friends of longstanding, were quarreling. If so, it’s dumb, and if not, it’s even dumber that the talking heads have decided to make that the big takeaway of the evening.
Further your affiant sayeth naught.
Comments (21)
I have predicted for a long time, Bernie will be ignored mostly (when he isn’t being trashed), until it looks like he could win, and then the real dirty tricks start flying. He has the lead in Iowa and New Hampshrie.
CNN: BERNIE SANDERS TOLD ELIZABETH WARREN A WOMAN CAN’T WIN
Such is politics in America, when even your long time ally will betray you for the slightest advantage.
Except this seems more evident of the character of CNN and Warren than of Bernie.
And of course the media making a big deal about it is, corporate media would rather have Trump the president than Bernie. Warren is being set up as Biden’s VP. It is an epic propaganda manipulation.
A comment following the logic of:
“I am smart enough to not be manipulated by the media, too bad you are not”
An almost Trumpian self assessment of personal capabilities…
You put that line in quotation marks but I didn’t say that and I never would, speaking of so called Trumpian moves.
Now is it Trumpian to suggest, speaking of epic manipulations, how interesting it is that both Warren and Bernie will be locked up in the absurdity ot that impeachment trial for two weeks, right up to the Iowa vote, while neoliberals Biden and Buttigieg will have that time to politic in Iowa?
Betrayed? All Warren did was further expose Sanders’s misogyny.
In a nationwide vote for who has more integrity, Bernie, Elizabeth Warren or CNN, my guess is the tally comes in at 1,2,3 respectively.
I’ve heard Bernie called a lot of things, but misogyny is a new one for that old bird
Yeah, the “media” is all a flutter about the “feud”. In fact there was NO argument, everyone agrees that women are “electable”. Regardless of what you may think Sanders’s said to Warren in a past private conversation, LAST NIGHT Sanders clearly supported the electability of women. Warren basically launched an argument with herself, she claims women are electable, and no one disagrees.
Whether Sanders actually made the claim, or whether Warren is mis-remembering or mis-characterizing Sanders (i.e. lying about it) it’s a curious campaign strategy because it didn’t work for HRC. While American voters are certainly ready and willing to vote for a women, they won’t necessarily vote for a candidate just because the ARE a woman. White women took a pass on HRC for instance. I’m not sure where Warren is going with this or if it’s a good idea.
Why is the media reporting a “clash” that didn’t actually happen? On one hand it may the result of mundane efforts to attract eyeballs. Nothing much of any interest or importance actually happened in the debates so an exaggerated gender debate fits the bill.
A more insidious explanation may emerge from the hostility so many “mainstream” media outlets have for progressives. The hate on Sanders is undeniable and obvious, with Warren close behind. This manufactured on stage “feud” may serve the “moderate” status quo by creating an impression that the progressive candidates are breaking up and can’t get along, even with each other. While the purported gender debate may be a figment of media imagination, it serves the “moderate” anti progressive narrative rather well.
Manufacturing Consent (for Biden)
Having watched 4 hours of “Frontline” last night, which was pretty depressing, I’ll have to read and listen to the opinions of others regarding the quality of the debate.
That said, what I find interesting in the whole kerfluffle over Sanders’ alleged remark is that it’s being characterized in every outlet where I’ve seen or heard it as something between a “dismissal” of either Warren in particular or women in general, and an “accusation” (i.e., “You’re a loser, Elizabeth,” though not in those words). No one I’ve come across so far seems willing to suggest – even if Sanders did actually say it – that the statement might be more one of regret or apology than a declaration of internecine warfare between Democratic hopefuls.
If that’s the case – and I don’t know that it is, or isn’t – the statement still would be difficult to defend, perhaps, but it would quickly fade into media oblivion, where, in my opinion, it belongs. Regardless of who the eventual nominee turns out to be, that person should be prepared to respond to directly, or in some other fashion counter, several months of outrageous lies and infantile name-calling on the part of the oldest spoiled child in government at the federal level, who will be their opponent.
If he said it at all. A statement like that, specially as late as 2018, would be very uncharacteristic of Sanders and contrary to most of his public statements over the decades.
American’s are perfectly willing to elect women. The problem in 2016 was that too many voters just didn’t wan’t to vote for HRC, they’d vote for a woman, just not any or THAT woman. I can’t imagine Sander’s doesn’t or didn’t recognize that fact, he’s not a dumb guy.
The debate reinforced preconceived notions.
For me, those are:
* Biden should retire. He’s slowing down & is not the right person to navigate us through this point in history.
* Sanders is genuinely passionate about the issues he’s been fighting for, but he’s not POTUS material. Many of his observations on the faults in our society are spot-on. Some of his proposals are pretty good. In other areas he’s out of his element (albeit less so than DJT).
* Klobuchar is nice, a competent Senator and very genuine person who wants to please everyone all the time. She’ll not lead in a bold direction, but incrementally compromise for slight changes to the status quo.
* Buttigieg is still wet-behind-the-ears & not ready for prime time. He’s less prepared for the job than Booker, ORourke or Castro was, but has a pleasing demeanor that apparently appeals to some people. I’m admittedly ageist and cannot imagine voting for a 37 year old for POTUS. Unless they’re the only choice that’s not DJT.
* Stein(?) Seems like a nice guy, well informed. Total enigma in terms of his actual political positions, as he’s never held office. No idea how he has any support. Oh yeah, he’s a billionaire.
* Warren. I went in as a Warren supporter & her performance reinforced that preference. She’s passionate on the issues, has clearly thought them through & has the mental capacity to deal with the unexpected. She has a bold vision and a realistic understanding of what it takes to get there. She had an underappreciated observation on prescription drug prices; Biden & Sanders argued for price controls, whereas she merely proposed that the Gov’t contract firms to make generics when existing sources are unreasonably priced. Conservatives flip out at Gov’t doing anything, but it’s a pretty clever way to pressure pharm mfrs to keep prices reasonable. That’s thinking I can get behind.
Just a quick note regarding one of the “fact checks”: The Washington Post does a “fact check” of 8 claims:
( https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/01/14/fact-checking-seventh-democratic-primary-debate/ ).
Wapo “checks” 4 Sanders claims, 3 Biden Claims, and one claim by Buttigieg.
Media like Wapo and the NYT’s have been openly hostile to Sanders and his proposals for years, and that hostility continues despite his growing popularity and strength, when it comes to “balance” Sanders is the exception.
Whatever- here’s the thing: Of the the 4 Sanders’s claims Wapo “checks” 3 of their checks are fair enough, they find that Sanders continues to exaggerate a few claims, although not necessarily to the extent that Wapo claims. However one of Wapo’s “checks” is actually misleading. Again the hostility towards MFA is persistent and you see again here when Wapo responds to Sanders’s claim that MFA lowers costs by point to an increase in spending that most studies predict:
” It turned out that all but one of five major studies, from the left to the right, predict the Sanders plan would increase health spending, not reduce it. The author of the fifth predicts a decline but said Sanders’s statement is exaggerated.”
Two things, first Wapo’s “expert” economist is cherry-picking “major studies”. But we’ll set that aside. The main issue is the fact that even this guy admits MFA will be less expensive than the current system, he just doesn’t think $10 trillion is a big deal.
But it’s important to note that while everyone predicts an increase in spending, there is nevertheless a decrease in over-all costs. You get the increase in “spending” because tens of millions of Americans start getting health care they aren’t getting now. However THAT increase doesn’t generate and increase in the over-all cost of health care because the health care all those people are getting will be less expensive to provide than is is now. These are important distinctions that get blurred in the Wapo “fact check”.
In general whenever Wapo and the NYT’s discuss MFA their articles are riddled little misrepresentations spurious factoids. Just something to keep an eye on.
But Paul, NYT and WaPo are arbiters of the Truth!
Just kidding. Both are preeminent news makers, about what we are expected to believe, from the neoliberal Washington consensus.
I am clearly remember one day in 2016 when WaPo published 22 takedown articles about Bernie.
And to be truly fair, if you really dig into their list of lies told by Trump, a lot of it is merely Trump saying something counter to what NYT and WaPo expect us to believe, about war and economics mostly.
What you seem to forget is that everything that the government does, always costs more. It never gets less. Heck, look at what came out of the ACA. Every cost skyrocketed. Obama tried to sell it as a $2500 annual decrease to every family in keeping their same doctor and program. And many knew the analytics behind it all was a sham as many states sued.
So why should anyone believe it will cost less this time around, especially when the program will be much bigger than the ACA?
Bob, stereotypes about big guvmint don’t reflect reality. Private sector insurance is far more costly and inefficient. Medicare and Medicaid right now are more cost effective, less expensive, and more efficient than private sector coverage. Health care cost have been climbing out of control beyond any economic justification for decades without government intervention.
The Bernie bros here (and the Trump supporter, Mr Duncan, who keeps trying to tell Democrats whom they should prefer in their nominating primaries!) fail to mention that the bravest, most honest,, proponent of Medicare for All among the candidates is Elizabeth Warren.
Unlike Bernie Sanders, who tries to get by with vague ideological statements and approximations (e.g, his MFA will cost less than our total health care cost today), Senator Warren actually put out a very specific plan for funding Medicare for All as she proposes it. She took the hit, and her campaign has yet to recover, among the commentariate who think that Americans are too afraid to contemplate losing their non-choice health insurance plans of today to consider a Medicare alternative. Bernie has been too cowardly to do that.
Also, Warren has a solid history of actually creating a consumer-friendly government department, the Consumer Financial Protection agency. One of the first things that Trump attacked and tried to destroy when he became president, because it was so effective against banks and big business abuses of the average consumer.
Bernie Sanders, who does not play with others especially well, given the rigidity of his ideological approach to everything and his relative lack of accomplishment as a member of either the House or the Senate, is not flexible enough to do what Warren has been doing: In discussion of MFA, she admits that it will take a Democratic Senate to do it, and there may be a few years to wait.
Warren is by far the stronger candidate on this issue of a Medicare for All health insurance plan..
That is strength in compromise. Bernie doesn’t know the meaning of the term compromise. Not a plus fir his candidacy, in many of our minds. do we need a rigid ideologue in the White House, or a legislator who creates solutions that fit the problems?
My take is Biden is too old. He stumbled/stammered almost every time he spoke almost like he was just waking up from a nap and needed to get his thoughts straight. He isn’t a forward thinker as he only referred to his previous history. In my opinion he was the loser in last nights debate.
Sanders should drop out and endorse Warren.
All I know is that there are not so many progressives in America that they can indulge in a (completely meaningless) “feud”.
One thing that very few pundits have noted is that the “winner” in Iowa will inevitably have only a plurality to claim “victory.” The same applies to the other Democratic primaries and caucuses. Under current party rules, anyone getting 15% or more of the vote will have delegates allotted. The actual rules are somewhat more complicated and vary a bit from state to state, but unless there’s a radical shift in the next couple of weeks, expect each of the Big 4 (Sanders, Biden, Buttigieg, and Warren) to come away with a bit more or less than 1/4 each of Iowa’s 41 delegates. (1990 delegates will be needed for a first-round win at the convention.) As in past early primaries, “winning” will be a matter of media perception. (The Republicans, it should be noted, still have winner-take-all primaries/caucuses–when they have them at all this year.)
I’m stunned to say I actually felt sorry for Bernie last night. I disagree with him on most policy issues, but CNN and the Warren campaign are obviously in cahoots to steal female leftist votes from him.