Lankford proposal: Give the Senate a secure look at Bolton’s book

According to me, there’s really no good reason to try to wrap up the impeachment trial without hearing from John Bolton about whether, as rumored and as he apparently wrote in his soon-to-be-released book, President Donald Trump linked aid to Ukraine with a promise from Ukraine to publicly announce an investigation into the Bidens.
To try to wrap up the trial without investigating that question would be a ridiculous insult to the country.
Sen. James Lankford, Republican of Oklahoma and one of the jurors, just made an incredibly reasonable suggestion. Bolton’s book has not been published, and cannot be until it undergoes scrutiny to decide whether anything in it must be removed for national security reasons.
Lankford proposes that the manuscript be made available to all senators, in a secure room to avoid compromising national security, so they can make an informed decision on whether anything in the book is sufficiently relevant and compelling that the impeachment trial should not be wrapped up or submitted to a final vote without knowing what Bolton wrote.
Good for Lankford. What could possibly be wrong with his suggestion?
What could be wrong with this suggestion is that it is – as you state – incredibly reasonable.
Since this is probably the best that can be obtained from the Repub majority, it’s better than nothing, one supposes.
But it’s hardly the best evidence of Bolton’s role, and it will not answer all the questions that would be put to Bolton were he to testify. It also means that the verdict will be based on evidence that was withheld from the view of the people, and there’s simply no good reason for that. I think posterity will find it rather ridiculous, after future Dem admins have released all the documents Trump has improperly withheld.
It does give McConnell’s Repub majority something to point to in order to get themselves out of this “Bolton’s Book” mess. But they have already made clear by their preposterous evidence “rules” that they are terrified to look at all the relevant evidence, and are desperately seeking an end game that will shut down the trial as quickly as possible.
What could be wrong? I’m sure Mitch McConnell will think of something. How about just issuing a subpoena to Bolton to appear and asking him questions about what he knows vis-a-vis Trump’s actions? It would be good to know why Bolton refused to testify in the House Impeachment investigation until a court ruled on Trump’s claims of “immunity” and why he is now publishing a book that tells all anyway.
What could be wrong? It might not exonerate Trump, and it certainly would not involve calling one or both of the Bidens for the sole purpose of embarrassing them.
Good Lord, Eric, you almost sound as if you think the Republicans are interested in finding out the truth.
The Dems never found any truth or evidence. They could have called all these witnesses but chose not to because they didn’t want to go thru the courts which was the proper way to handle these issues.
Trump committed no crimes, he will be acquitted and win a 2nd term because of this nonsense.
What could be wrong? The words in the book weren’t convincing enough. They used Calibri instead of Arial font. There was nothing referencing the debunked Hunter Biden situation. He didn’t say a word about Obama’s golfing expenses. Couldn’t find a thing that said Crowd Strike wasn’t from Ukraine. The reference was to President Donald Trump, not Donald J Trump, could be 2 different people. Didn’t see anything about Hillary or Bill Clinton. And on and on and on………………………………………………….