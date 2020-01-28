Lankford proposal: Give the Senate a secure look at Bolton’s book

According to me, there’s really no good reason to try to wrap up the impeachment trial without hearing from John Bolton about whether, as rumored and as he apparently wrote in his soon-to-be-released book, President Donald Trump linked aid to Ukraine with a promise from Ukraine to publicly announce an investigation into the Bidens.

To try to wrap up the trial without investigating that question would be a ridiculous insult to the country.



Sen. James Lankford, Republican of Oklahoma and one of the jurors, just made an incredibly reasonable suggestion. Bolton’s book has not been published, and cannot be until it undergoes scrutiny to decide whether anything in it must be removed for national security reasons.

Lankford proposes that the manuscript be made available to all senators, in a secure room to avoid compromising national security, so they can make an informed decision on whether anything in the book is sufficiently relevant and compelling that the impeachment trial should not be wrapped up or submitted to a final vote without knowing what Bolton wrote.

Good for Lankford. What could possibly be wrong with his suggestion?