On Americanism, recklessness and the killing of a foreign general

The lay religion of America is Americanism, a key tenet of which is that America is the world’s leading “good guy,” and fights a never-ending battle for truth, justice and the American way. (That last bit, about the “never-ending battle for truth, justice and the American Way” is lifted from the opening of the old “Superman” TV show of the 1950s.)
Donald Trump is about as cynical about truth and justice as they come, but he understands the power of the Americanism religion, and invokes it, without referring to it, in matters like the stupid, reckless decision to assassinate Gen. Qassim Soleimani of Iran.
Soleimani, in the Americanistic viewpoint, was a villain, working for the dark side. Arranging his assassination was therefore an act of Americanistic justice. Anyone looking at it otherwise is engaging in some kind of un-American or even anti-Americanism. In Trumplandia, this logic is considered solid.
I’m not arguing that Soleimani, a warrior with plenty of blood on his hands, was a sweetheart. But warriors, including those who kill for America, get blood on their hands. We celebrate their victories, including their bloodshed, and don’t dwell on whether everyone they killed deserved to die.
Some version of this moral relativism is, I would suggest, pretty much how the world works. But I do believe that Americanism invites us to blind ourselves to difficult questions of when killing is heroism and when it is murder.
If you can set aside that act of willful self-blindness, it’s not hard to imagine how the Trump-ordered murder of Soleimani looks to most Iranians.
I’ve benefited through the decades from the geopolitical analysis of Noam Chomsky, long one of the leading intellectuals of the American left, who sort of specializes in exposing and elucidating the obvious moral/ethical double standards at the heart of Americanism and other forms of jingoism.
So Chomsky sat down with C.J. Polychroniou of Truthout, who asked him whether the killing of Soleimani should be viewed as an “act of war,” and Chomsky, calmly and rationally, as is his wont, merely suggested that people consider how they would feel if the tables were turned.
Chomsky replied, in part, thusly:
“Suppose that Iran were to murder the second-highest U.S. official, its top general, in the Mexico City international airport, along with the commander of a large part of the U.S.-supported army of an allied nation. Would that be an act of war? Others can decide. It is enough for us to recognize that the analogy is fair enough, and that the pretexts put forth by Washington collapse so quickly on examination that it would be embarrassing to run through them.”
The full Chomsky interview can be read here.
Comments (5)
I doubt that Trump has given much thought to the morality of the killing of Soleimani. Thinking things through is not part of his method. The only consideration is what will make Donald Trump look good to his followers. The killing of Soleimani made him look tough and unafraid, and the Trump cult now has something else to cheer.
As Plato put it, “The tyrant is always stirring up some war so that the people may be in need of a leader.”
Its quite evident, some folks lack the capacity to put themselves in other folks shoes, suspect its that capability to have empathy that more or less separates us politically as well. Values and virtues.
Soleimani’s death was a murder, and Donald Trump is the culpable party – though Mr. Trump is scheduled to speak in about half an hour, presumably to justify the attack. At the moment, no evidence has been presented to the public by various administration toadies to support the notion that the assassination was justified, or has magically made us safer. The fact that Soleimani was a “bad guy,” of itself, is not a legal or logical defense.
Presidents have occasionally felt it necessary to do unpleasant, even immoral, things, because their charge is to protect the nation and the public. They typically don’t brag about it, however, which the Current Occupant has already done, so it’ll be interesting to see / hear what Mr. Trump has to say. At the moment, he continues to play the role of thug or mob boss – perhaps to divert attention away from his various other impeachable offenses.
The moral equivalency in this article is a prime example of TDS. He was a terrorist who trained other terrorists to spread terror throughout the world.
The Iranian General was a terrorist that killed not only Americans but thousands of of innocent people in the region. Making him out to be anything else is false. The region is a better place without him truck bombing, killing students during protests, assassinating neighboring Presidents and sowing violence on Americans.