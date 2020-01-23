Schiff highlights history of Ukraine giving up its nukes — and the U.S. promise in return

Rep. Adam Schiff had a big day yesterday. Yes, I know. No duh.
Schiff’s two-hour-long opening statement is getting rave reviews from the reality-based community, as well it should. But since everyone is going to be writing about Schiff’s impressive overview of the case for impeaching Donald Trump, which ran roughly two-and-a-half hours yesterday afternoon, I’ll focus on something else.
I agree, Schiff was very strong. On a sad contrary note, it’s hard to believe, given the state of play, that any senators changed their minds about which way to vote, not only on the ultimate question of whether to convict and remove Donald Trump from his current ill-deserved sinecure. Still, Schiff’s opener was a tour de force of facts, logic and lawyerly eloquence.
But, since everyone will be writing about it, I’d like to spend my daily quotient of pixels on Schiff’s second and final major oration of the day, at the very end. One particular point struck me as both powerful and tragic and steeped in history — a point that packed, for me, the impact of a nuclear weapon because it was about nuclear weapons. It’s specifically about how Ukraine came not to have any nuclear weapons and the earth-shaking implications of that. Maybe it’s a weird detail, but Schiff’s point got my blood pumping and, unlike many of the rest his facts, the thought was new to me.
It also cast additional ironic shade on the current tragedy of Ukraine, especially the significant portion of it that is under Russian occupation. OK, here goes, all based on a portion of Schiff’s remarks that most people probably didn’t spend much time thinking about, because it’s a bit historical and a bit indirect in relation to the impeachment question. Here goes:
In the latter decades before the breakup of the Soviet Union, the Soviets had so many of their nuclear weapons in Ukraine that, when the breakup occurred and Ukraine became an independent state, Ukraine had the third largest number of nuclear weapons of any nation on earth.
As Schiff told the tale (and it rings a bell), the first leaders of the newly independent nation of Ukraine didn’t volunteer to give those weapons up as a check against potential Russian aggression. But the United States was worried about nuclear proliferation, as Schiff told the story, and Washington told Ukraine’s new leaders that if they would agree to give up their (formerly Soviet) nukes, we would ensure the territorial integrity of the new independent state against Russian aggression. And Ukraine did agree to allow the removal from its territory of those nukes.
“”I hope we care about that,” Schiff said. “I hope we care about that.”
Sure enough, just as the leaders of the newly independent nation feared, their mighty neighbor and former overlord, the Russian Republic invaded, and now occupies very substantial chunks of Ukraine, known as Crimea and the Donbass.
Those are active war zones. And the United States has helped Ukraine in that war, and is still helping it.
(I don’t know the details of this, but it’s a favorite talking point of Trump defenders that Trump is helping Ukraine more than President Barack Obama did. I’m sure the Trumpist line that Obama “gave Ukraine blankets” is an exaggeration, but it is true that the Trump administration is giving Ukraine some categories of weapons that Ukraine didn’t get from Obama. Schiff didn’t deal with that part of the argument.)
But Schiff did say, and I found it poignant and a bit shameful, that the United States gave Ukraine its word that if it would agree to give up its nukes, we would defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
Now Ukraine would like the United States to keep its word, if only by having Ukraine’s new reformist President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House for a meeting and a photo op and to send a signal to Russia that Ukraine is our ally, and have Ukraine’s back.
But no, Trump, according to the theory of the impeachment case, saw Ukraine’s need for solidarity as a weakness to be exploited to pressure Zelenskiy into helping Trump win re-election in November by digging up dirt on Joe Biden.
As Schiff said, sometime shortly before the end of a very long day of impeachment hearings, America made a commitment to Ukraine that if it gave up its nukes for the good of the world, we would have their backs.
“That’s the word of America we gave,” Schiff said. “And we’re breaking that word. Why? For help with a political campaign?”
“Ambassador Taylor was right,” Schiff said, referring to Bill Taylor, former U.S. acting ambassador to Ukraine and a star witness in one of the hearings leading up to the impeachment. Taylor said that using military aid to Ukraine as leverage get dirt on Joe Biden was crazy. “That is crazy.”
“It’s worse than ‘crazy,’” Schiff escalated, “It’s repulsive. It’s repugnant.”
This list of countries disappointed by US entreaties regarding nuclear weapons is long: Libya (we actually attacked Libya), Ukraine, and of course, Iran (invasion pending).
Alas, keeping one’s word is generally thought of as “integrity,” something we like to think the United States is known for (ignoring any historical evidence to the contrary – treaties with Indian tribes, for example). The current administration, and especially its top-level spokespersons, from President to Press Secretary, from Attorney-General to Chief of Staff, have seldom displayed integrity when it was inconvenient to do so. I’d argue that “when it’s inconvenient to do so” is among the very few true tests of integrity.
During the Cuban missile crisis, President Kennedy dispatched former Secretary of State Dean Acheson to Paris, to explain events to President de Gaulle and to enlist his support. When Acheson offered to show de Gaulle the photos of Soviet missiles, de Gaulle didn’t care to look at them. “The word of the President of the United States is good enough for me.”
We’re a long way from those days.
Other than the fact that Schiff has no facts …Trump actually got the weapons to Ukraine that Obama held up. The Dems haven’t provided a single piece of evidence to show Trump committed a crime. Every claim they made turned out to be nothing and none of them were included in their impeachment. All they’ve done is guarantee Trump gets a 2nd term.
Trump should have resigned for failing to fix the healthcare issue like he promised (by busting up the medical monopolies). That plank vanished from his campaign site the night he won the election.
A single piece of evidence:
“The White House budget office violated the law when it froze U.S. military aid to Ukraine, the Government Accountability Office concluded in a new report.
President Donald Trump ordered the hold on the critical security assistance in July, a slew of senior White House officials testified to House impeachment investigators late last year. It was a move that coincided with an effort by the president and his allies to pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump’s Democratic rivals.”
“Trump actually got the weapons to Ukraine that Obama held up” after he learned that the notorious whistleblower had already reported that he was withholding the funds.
I’d first of all note that the military aid that was (illegally) withheld by Trump was duly enacted by the Congress in a rare bipartisan fashion. So it became national policy to give Ukraine more than blankets. That was the national policy that the State Dept was attempting to implement, and which Trump and Rudy were surreptitiously undermining.
The breakup of the Soviet Union was bound to cause an enormous range of difficult issues, chief among them the independence of Ukraine, a region and people overawed and dominated by the Russian state for centuries. Russia has controlled Ukraine for so long its leaders couldn’t possibly imagine that they would ever lose rights of sovereignty over it. Ukraine WAS Russia, that’s why it had all these nukes in the first place!
The industrial wealth of Ukraine had naturally been developed (with Russian finances) for over the course of a hundred years. Sevastopol had been the seat of the Russian navy for centuries. To lose control of such assets was simply inconceivable. Yet Russia, in its post communist weakness, did so, albeit with an agreement permitting the use of Sevastopol.
Ukraine then entered its democratic existence, with its politics quickly being used as a football by Russia and, to some degree, the West. The majority of its people appeared to look to the West as their “future”. The principal US misstep occurred in 2014, when the US foolishly decided to encourage (to some degree) a revolution against the pro-Russian president, instead of encouraging Ukrainians to use their constitutional democracy and simply vote him out of power in the next election. We should have strongly encouraged an orderly democratic transfer of power, not another “revolution”.
The unconstitutional “revolution” permitted Putin enough PR wiggle room to occupy Crimea (again, because the Russian Navy simply cannot lose Sebastopol) and begin his war for the Donbas. These actions would have been much more politically difficult had Ukraine simply relied upon elections to remove unpopular (pro-Russian) leaders. And the Russian reaction has resulted in the current sanctions against Russia, the protracted low intensity war in eastern Ukraine and (perhaps) Putin’s determination to interfere in US elections.
In any event, all this history was lost on the juvenile ignoramus Donald Trump and his mentally unbalanced “lawyer” Giuliani, who saw the appropriated military aid as a wonderful device by which to blackmail Ukraine into helping Trump “win” another presidential election.
Of course it is shameful that the (pro-Ukraine) Repub senate majority appears uninterested in Trump bullying Ukraine by threatening its very existence as an independent country, for his personal political benefit. But they are a party without shame, one that long ago adopted the motto “Party over Country”. And that means ALL countries, not just the US of A….
As Gordon Sondland told us:
Trump only cares about “BIG STUFF” not things like active wars, nuclear deterrence, congressional acts. No, “BIG STUFF” like what will get him re-elected.
Which is understandable given the nature of statue of limitations for criminal acts and Trump’s “You don’t even have to think about going to jail as POTUS” card.
As soon as he is out of office and Barr is gone, the ever dedicated, deep state will gleefully carry out the laws of the US to their full extent. Just read the redactions in the Mueller report:
“Redacted due to on going investigation”
Over and over and over…
Is this the same Schiff that for 2 1/2 years claimed he had absolute, irrefutable evidence that Trump colluded with Russia, never did see that evidence. Is this the same Schiff that said he had no contact with the whistleblower, later he had to correct his original lie. Is this the same Schiff that promised the whistleblower would testify before it was learned said whistleblower met with Schiff’s staff….. So this is the guy who is going to take down a President that is protecting our borders, getting countries to pay into NATO, growing the middle class, growing minority jobs at a historic rate, has the stock market at new highs, bringing back jobs with new trade agreements… That is only a fraction of what this administration has achieved.
Trump and his toadies have managed to hide damning evidence, I’ll give you that. It doesn’t make Mr. Schiff’s statements untrue. As for the middle class, GOP policies have been undermining it since the Reagan administration, and the Trump party’s dismantling of healthcare will certainly send many in the middle class to the poorhouse. As an investor, I like my 401K as much as the next guy, but I certainly don’t equate it with the entirety of a “good economy”. And for damned sure I don’t give Trump credit – the market has persisted in spite of his idiotic trade policies and the international chaos he’s created.
Eric:
Thank you, as always, for opening up our eyes to the truth. I feel such sympathy for the people of Ukraine. I read a piece in the NYT a few months back about how bad it is for the people there. One woman had lost her son, perhaps her only son (I can’t recall) to the fighting that took place when Russia attacked, they have no decent roads, they have no medical care except in very distant cities where they have no decent roads to travel thereby, they have no clean water, etc., etc. And when I head about what President Trump did in that phone call – how could even a man like him call that conversation “perfect”? And I didn’t know that the United States had agreed to help Ukraine ensure the territorial integrity of the new independent state against Russian aggression if they would surrender their weapons – so yes, we should care about that. I admire Adam Schiff very much – he is in a very difficult position, and he’s handling it very well, and we can only pray that most Americans will appreciate what he is doing, and why he is doing it, and what our Founding Fathers would think of President Donald J. Trump.
Note to self: Always, ALWAYS proofread before posting – “heard” not ‘head’, lol.