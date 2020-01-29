Trump on Mideast: It’s not a plan, not about bringing peace

President Donald Trump looks over at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference to announce a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday.

President Trump’s proposal for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan is not a proposal, not a plan and has nothing to with bringing a peaceful settlement to the long tragic tale.

Maybe it is a political gift to the corruption-riddled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who hailed it as wonderful and brilliant, even though he knows it will not be accepted.

It is a haughty, high-handed, transparently one-sided diktat, damaging to U.S. credibility as a potential broker in the long search for a settlement with which both sides can live.

It is utterly cynical, utterly Trumpian, playing only to certain elements of his base and perhaps helping him raise some campaign funds for 2020. I suspect that the majority of American Jews will see it for what it is.



I’m a Jew who has always hoped for an Israeli-Palestinian peace settlement with which both sides could live, that would allow Israel to live in peace with its neighbors and mitigate the harm done to the Palestinian Arabs.

There’s no perfect settlement with which hardliners on both sides will be satisfied. The Palestinians have long understood that the Americans favor the side of Israel, which has always been their ally. Previous American presidents who have tried to broker a deal understood this also, but pressed Israel to make concessions necessary to get a deal with which both sides could live.

This is not that.