What are we to think about the motives of Trump, Bolton, GOP senators and Trump’s base?

How stupid are we supposed to be, and are we this stupid?
President Donald Trump is blocking everyone he can block from testifying at the Senate impeachment trial.
Just doesn’t like Congress? Values his privacy? Hiding something of which he’s proud but just too modest to want everyone to find out how honest, smart, generous and tough-on-Russia he is? Or hiding something that makes him look bad, look pro-Putin, maybe even look guilty, or maybe even impeachably guilty?
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton —who, according to all the sources who claim to know (and who, according to sources has written as much in his as-yet-unpublished book on the subject) was told by his then-boss Trump that he (Trump) was holding back congressionally appropriated aid that Ukraine needed fairly desperately to help it fight Russian troops who are occupying part of Ukraine — is willing to testify, but only if he is subpoenaed.
Shy? Busy grooming his mustache? Hoping to boost advance sales of his book? Likes to be subpoenaed? Or wants to be subpoenaed by Congress so he can tell what he knows without being prosecuted for telling what he knows?
Republicans, who control the Senate and are empowered to issue a subpoena to Bolton, have declined to issue one.
Want to respect Bolton’s desire for privacy? Are afraid to hear what Bolton would testify because it would make it harder for them to not convict Trump of the charges on which he has been impeached?
The roughly 40 percent of the American electorate who consistently say they approve of Trump’s performance, a level of support that has held steady for three years, still support him.
Don’t know about the impeachment? Don’t want to know? Want Trump to make America even greater than he has already made it?
Comments (2)
The fact that Gravedigger of Democracy McConnell and his Repub majority immediately refused to subpoena thousands of documents that the House had subpoenaed and that Trump boasted he is (wrongfully) sitting on makes clear that every one of them had no intention of honoring their purported “oaths” to “do impartial justice”. No responsible judge or juror actually wishing to have a trial determine the truth of a matter would do such a thing.
As for today’s Trump supporters, only they can explain why they have decided to let Donald Trump rent out their brains and force them to make irrational and ridiculous arguments that they would never make in support of any other person on earth. Only they can explain why they don’t want to know what their government has done in their names, or why they can blithely slough off incident after incident of lawbreaking and demonstrable lying by the “president”.
The only possible motivation of Trump is knowledge of guilt. The only possible motivation of the Gravedigger’s senate majority is fear of the hostile Trumpite cult, er, base. And the only possible motivation of that base is spite and indifference to lawbreaking when it’s “their” president’s crimes. Party over Country, always.
Trump’s acquittal is assured regardless of what Bolton says, so the only ones hurt by the trial will be the Biden supporters and perhaps the entire democrat party who will default to a socialist as their nominee. I posted this a week ago (1/21) and it’s even truer today … including the last part about Hillary who said in an interview yesterday that she wants to run again and would beat Trump this time. heh
1/21 – “If the democrats insist on witnesses that would violate the executive privilege, then the republicans will insist on one witness that would support the claim that Trump’s motive for investigating Burisma was to expose the Biden family corruption. If Hunter Biden tells the truth under oath, he would open up a can of worms regarding corrupt deals that paid him millions while his father was vice president. The relevancy of calling Hunter Biden as a witness, of course, is that Trump is on record as saying he didn’t want to give $400 million of taxpayer money to a corrupt Ukrainian government that fired the prosecutor, at Joe Biden’s insistence, who was looking into the Burisma payoffs to Hunter Biden while his father was in charge of Ukrainian policy.
Bottom line, Biden supporters for president, and maybe the entire democrat party, will rue the day they went down this path to get Trump because it will backfire. Looks like Hillary’s planning to come in at the brokered convention to save the day.”