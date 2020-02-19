How little today’s presidential election process resembles the framers’ intent

A fact, from a recent New York Times piece headlined: “How Trump Is Running to Snatch Victory From the Jaws of Defeat, Again” caught my eye.
That fact: “turnout in the close swing states that draw the vast bulk of campaigning is about 16 percent higher than elsewhere.”
There are two obvious explanatory reasons for this.
Fact 1: The campaigns devote dramatically disproportionate shares of their effort to turning out every possible vote in their favor in the swing states that will decide the outcome of the election.
Fact 2: Even without that effort by the campaigns, voters know whether they live in a swing state. Those who need a little extra motivation to vote would naturally be more inclined to turn out if they think their vote might make a difference than if they know in advance which ticket is going to carry the state.
As regular readers of this space know, I am not the biggest admirer of the U.S. system of politics and government, nor of the oft-claimed perfection of the U.S. Constitution. I’ve railed against the Electoral College system often. Here’s an overview in an old piece of mine, titled “10 reasons why the Electoral College is a problem” from a MinnPost series published way back in 2012.
But, to tell you the truth, although I have often noted that, by the standards of developed democracies around the world, U.S. turnout rates totally suck, I had never focused on the degree of the E-College’s impact on turnout between swing states and flyover states.
Reading the Times piece, it immediately made sense. Just as it also made sense that, if Donald Trump can make a glitch in our system work to his advantage, it’s not hard to imagine him getting re-elected in 2020 while losing the popular vote by an even larger margin than he did in 2016. In his own adorable way, he often brags about this way of winning while losing, as if it makes him especially clever, while not acknowledging that it’s at least a tad awkward to claim a mandate when you have won neither a majority nor a plurality of the votes.
Because I am also a history nerd and have paid a lot of attention to the framers of the Constitution, I’ll just offer a couple of more paragraphs to make the argument that the distortions above have nothing to do with anything the framers “intended” when they invented the Electoral College.
The E-College was a late-breaking idea at the Constitutional Convention, designed to solve several problems you wouldn’t normally think about. The framers wanted a reasonably strong executive (although nowhere near as strong as what the presidency has turned into). But they were stumped on how such a person would be chosen.
A straight-up election was unimaginable to them, based on the existing society. There were no national parties to nominate candidates, no national media to inform the national electorate, no tradition of (or desire for) candidates to race around the country promising things and begging for votes.
For the first hundred years of the republic, presidential candidates were expected to stay home, say nothing specific about what they would do if elected, and modestly and demurely do nothing by way of gauche self-promotion. Seriously.
(Nothing that we would call actual campaigning was done until the 1890s. William Jennings Bryan was the breakthrough figure in that regard in 1896, but he lost to William McKinley, who followed the older tradition of staying home and addressing small delegations who came to his home and he would receive them in the tradition known as the “front porch” campaign, but say nothing much of substance.)
It’s also likely that the framers did not mean the Electoral College to actually choose the president. If you read the unamended Constitution that was written and ratified in the late 1780s, some surprising things jump out at you.
The framers didn’t mandate, nor really expect, that states would hold popular elections in connection with the presidential selection process. (In the absence of national parties or a national media, it’s a little hard to see how that would even work.)
So the process required each state legislature to choose a few trusted state leaders to serve as “electors.” These would be the kind of respected members of the elite (white men, one might add), who would be more likely to know about some of the outstanding potential presidents from around the country.
The framers assumed that most of those electors would vote for men they knew, likely from their own states. So the original Constitution required that each elector, voting at a meeting in the state capital, to write down the name of two men they thought would be good presidents with the important requirement that one of them not be from their own state. Without such a requirement, in that highly localized society, most electors would vote only for men they knew from their own state, and leaders of the big states would always get the most electoral votes, but it was unlikely that, with the likely exception of George Washington, no one would ever get a majority of even the electoral vote.
But the framers probably didn’t believe that, after Washington, the winner of that “electoral” vote would become president. The Constitution required (and still requires) that the president be named on an absolute majority of the electoral ballots.
Everyone understood that George Washington would win the first election. (And, in fact, he was named on every ballot, although each elector had to vote for two men for president (not one for president and one for vice president. That was later changed by amendment).
And it seemed likely that, after Washington, no one might be named on a majority of the ballots. Remember: No two-party system yet. No national party nominating conventions. No national media.
So the Constitution said, and still does, that if no one was named on a majority of the Electoral College ballots (as seemed likely to them would occur, after Washington) the names of the top five finishers would be forwarded to the U.S. House, which would choose the president on (this is pretty amazing) a one-state one-vote basis. (The rule of five would be amended to the top three.)
OK, although I find this history endlessly interesting, I fear I may have worn out my welcome for one day among those less obsessed with constitutional history than I am. But I hope I have at least made the case that roughly zero percent of how we now choose our presidents (including the “swing states” analysis with which I started) resembles anything in the original plan.
Two points: both parties and all the candidates know what the rules are, so it is not as if one party has an advantage over another in that regard.
Point two: economic policy, particularly the get-big-or-go-home ethos of industrial agriculture, has hollowed out rural areas and made many there destitute. If we go to a strict winner of the popular vote takes all, then the concerns of rural people will be ignored, rural areas will be further hollowed out, and the majority of land will then be controlled by the wealthy and corporations to do with it what they will.
The fact that both parties know that rules doesn’t change the fact that the rules significantly favor one party. What an absurd argument.
Even if you believe that some people’s votes should count far more than others, the idea that the current system protects rural people and not corporations is nonsense.
It doesn’t actually favor any party. However if you want to argue that then let’s talk about how almost every news outlet likes to proclaim that Democrats have a lock on nearly the 270 EVs needed to win. Seems to me that if one party is favored in the EC, it’s the Democrats.
1. The first point is irrelevant when one is discussing system reform.
2. I’m sure you have observed that the very problems you abhor for rural people are occurring under the current electoral system that gives them unfair clout. Leave aside the fact that the minority faction they are supporting is the author of much of their troubles.
This history suggests that at least parts of the Constitution of 1787 was designed as an interim idea with the thought that additional constitutional Conventions or the other methods of amending the Constitution could be more easily be resorted to to work out the kinks. Things rapidly got out of hand shortly afterwards to prevent such methods. Perhaps this accounts for Justice John Marshall’s assertion of judicial power in Marbury v. Madison to fill the power vacuum.
It seems to me that we really have two constitutions, or maybe three: one from 1787 (the one that sets up the three branches of government), one from 1792 (the one that adopted the first Ten Amendments or the “Bill of Rights”) and maybe another adopted between 1865 and 1868 adopting the XIII, XIV and XV Amendments after the Civil War. If the Constitution of 1787 allows demagogues to steal power by manipulating the public in “swing states” through the Electoral College, it’s time to scrap it as an archaic but dangerous relic.
Why is politics so friendly to amateurs who don’t even know the basics of budgets and fund accounting, branches of government, thr roloes of committees and of investigation?
Why do we attract people who do not understand the relationship between taxation and the overall economy? Why do we entertain so many myths about governance, pensions, retirement and healthcare when there is ample science to give us “best practices” in nearly every human endeavor without so much un-substantiated noise from pols who know nothing of the problem at hand?
Couldn’t we formalize the training necessary to run for, say, school board? Legislature? Congress or President?
Some kind of intellectual accomplishment could be measured if we were to approach the electoral process as having some basic requirements.
We seem to be perpetually teaching by mistake, voting by popularity and destroying our institutional memory so fast we can’t improve.
If politicians are going to be doing it professionally (for the money), shouldn’t we have a professional standard for these public service jobs?
If we’re really serious about self-governance and “democracy,” participation by “amateurs” is something we ought to encourage, making it easier for non-professional politicians to get involved and serve the public in political office. Considering that women couldn’t even vote in this country until a century ago, the fact that there are now numerous female political office-holders is pretty much a testament to persistence (“Nonetheless, she persisted,” said Moscow Mitch) on the part of women in prying at least partway open the doors to political power and political office. It’s certainly not because men went out of their way to encourage women to take part.
Indeed, trial-and-error seems to be the default mode, and it’s nothing if not inefficient and wasteful. I’d grant that we could formalize some sort of training program for office-holders at just about every level and for every job, but who’s going to be in control of that program, if such a program were to be adopted? I don’t see a lot of possibilities for a genuinely citizen-run government if we start with those criteria.
Yes, it makes for some astoundingly ignorant, even dangerous office-holders (see the Oval Office at present), but the alternative is that you’d have to graduate from a sort of “prep school” to run for office, and that strikes me as something the Founders might think is a good idea (As Eric has repeatedly pointed out, genuine democracy, including women, people of color, and assorted others who were neither property owners or male was not something they were enthused about.), but that most of us would bristle against if it were actually put into place.
In truth, having worked around the fringes of municipal, county and state government, the proposal in your final sentence is tempting, but it’s also not what I think of as “self-governance.” Someone or some group would be holding the strings / controls to determine who meets the qualifications and who doesn’t. Who would that be?
It’s a wonderful piece, containing information I did not know. But it only makes even more painfully clear the preposterous aspect of the entire “system”, which basically failed of its purpose from the very beginning and has now gone so far as to force upon the nation the very sort of a lying, popular demagogue that the system was supposed to guard against!
It’s simply appalling that a “conservative” political movement has entrenched the (revised) electoral college feature of the Constitution as an unassailable partisan position (the “Framers’ Greatest Achievement!”), and done so solely because this anti-democratic feature will (always!) favor their political faction.
That its elimination would further popular democracy, encourage turnout nationwide, and spread campaign “resources” and “capital” to many more states is irrelevant because democratic “policy” isn’t the issue–retention of power by the minority faction is the issue, and all that matters,