Iowa app debacle is another reason to have several rotating states go first

I feel sorry for Iowa, although, obviously, they did it to themselves by over-reliance on an app.

This is a screw-up of fairly epic proportions, by today’s standards, but no animals or small children were hurt and Democracy in America, flawed as it is, will probably survive.

I’m happy to repeat my argument that I make every four years, that allowing the same two states to go first every four years is stupid and indefensible. My own proposal, which I’ve also made before, is that a group of states should go first and that states in that group should not be the same every time, so that, over time, all states would have a turn at being in the first group.

It hadn’t occurred to me before, but another advantages of the Black Ink plan is that, if one state in the first group screws up and can’t report its results in time, we’d have four others on which to obsess.



Maybe, by the time this gets posted, the Iowa results will have been reported, and we can start obsessing on New Hampshire, which spent about a century as the “first-in-the-nation” primary. Under my plan, no state would always go second either.

Luckily for me, I had a bunch of half-decent old movies stacked up on my DVR for occasions such as this, so I didn’t have to watch for hours the various news commentators who had little about which to commentate. But on one of my 87 check-ins from the old movie to CNN to see whether they had results yet, I heard former senator and former presidential candidate Rick Santorum describing the horrors of a delayed announcement of who won Iowa.

Santorum actually won Iowa, on the Republican side, in 2012, but the margin was so small that he wasn’t declared the winner until Friday night. Part of the tragedy, Santorum said, is that the winner of Iowa usually has a great fundraising day the day after the caucuses, but now this will be screwed up for whoever is eventually declared the winner. This happened to him.

I feel his pain, but not really. We can get through this, America.