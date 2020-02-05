Trump in re-election mode: Speech had little about the actual state of the union

The analysts on CNN, where I watched the State of the Union message, were all excited about the interpersonal dynamics between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He apparently declined to shake her hand before the speech. She could be seen (no “apparently” about it) tearing up her copy of the speech at the end.
Not cool, but I really don’t care. Nor do I care, except from an electioneering standpoint, about various Trumpian panders to various electoral groups (one very smart friend of mine called in the middle to opine that Trump was pandering to African-American voters by asking African-Americans in the audience to stand up and be applauded). I have trouble believing that Trump can turn many black votes toward his favor by such displays.
I did note that, without mentioning Barack Obama’s name, Trump did manage to argue that the country was falling apart under his distinguished predecessor, so badly that his own Trumpian presidency represents “the great American comeback,” even though the economy was growing and the stock market was rising pretty much throughout the Obama years. But Trump not only didn’t note that, he suggested the opposite was the case.
(The actual Trump quote was “the failed economic policies of the previous administration.”)
There were some great tear-jerker moments, more than I remember from previous SOTUs, especially the surprise reunion of a woman and child with their soldier husband/father, who apparently had been flown home for the occasion without telling the wife. But neither this nor much else in the speech had much to do with the actual State of the actual Union.
The real Donald Trump, according to me, is the lying race-baiter at his rallies. Those people get him and he gets them. This was re-election Donald Trump, speaking to gettable swing voters and trying to convince them that he has made America so much greater that they should want four more years of his peerless leadership, and encouraging them to pay much less attention to that other doppelganger Donald Trump who does those racist rallies where he encourages his admirers to knock the crap out of protesters.
This article is not so much and evaluation of the speech – but just another opportunity to exercise another name calling outburst directed at the President.
The ” the lying race-baiter” is a new one but at least he was not called a “murderer” again.
Or course – Nancy P. has once again – along with most all Democrats’ – has escaped the name-calling outbursts.
However – Nancy P. provides great entertainment value (she cracks me up!) that almost reaches the entertainment value of this article.
“The ” the lying race-baiter” is a new one but at least he was not called a “murderer” again.”
There’s nothing new about it. It’s long been known that he is a lying race-baiter.
Well he managed to turn the Freedom Medal into a piece of cheap junk costume jewelry, by awarding it to someone that has spent the last 30+ years creating a false narrative to divide the country, Goebbels would be proud
Pure Trumpenberg Rally, except this time with a captive (Dem) audience and broadcast on national television. A complete and total abuse of the occasion, but who could expect anything else from this loathsome political criminal?
And of course his cultists will proclaim it the “Greatest SOTU in History!”, just as the unqualified imbecile at the podium declared the last three years of misrule, lawbreaking and division the greatest period in American history.
This appalling “address” can now be consigned to the cesspool where it belongs, remembered only by Trump cultists as their spiteful manifesto. For political scientists it will represent another milestone along the endless road of longstanding norms destroyed by the American “conservative” movement.
Indeed, the only sane response to the obscenity Trump forced upon the nation last night is to return to the days of the SOTU being a simple written message delivered to the Congress. We can no longer trust Repub presidents not to use it to abuse both the situation and their (unfortunate) power.
Heckuva job, conservatives!
State of the Union is strong. President Trump hit on all his accomplishments since being in office. Reduced number of illegal aliens crossing the border, economy working for blue collar folks and minorities, school choice, redoing the terrible NAFTA, China running roughshod over the USA being curtailed by President Trump. The only thing left to do for the Democrats was tear up paper.
Always a good night for Americans when a President can point to Blue collar workers increasing their pay by 5k+.
Adjusted for inflation, median weekly wages rose just 0.6 percent in 2018. The gains in weekly wages were 2.1 percent in 2015.
“State of the Union is strong.”
I suppose it depends on what you measure. But it seems to me that if we can’t even agree about objective facts, the claim that our union is strong is dubious, at best.
Funny things: as POTUS pointed out, incomes at the lowest level are rising fastest. Why? New minimum wage laws in cities & states where Democrats have enough political power to pass them over Republican opposition.
Oddly, despite historically low unemployment rates, wages overall aren’t rising much. Barely 1% over the rate of inflation. Housing costs are rising faster, as are healthcare costs. Republican plans to address those issues don’t seem to exist.
POTUS celebrates his hundreds of miles of rebuilt border fencing. Total new miles? 0. Yes, zero. To protect us from what, exactly, is still unclear. Walls don’t stop smugglers, which anyone who watches the news can see – last week the longest yet smuggling tunnel was found between Tijuana & southern california. How many more exist is unknown.
I watched the same network as Eric, and had similar reactions, though I did think Trump snubbed Ms. Pelosi (understandable, under the impeachment circumstances, but not cool), and it seemed obvious that Ms. Pelosi tore up her copy of the speech text (similarly petulant). More than Eric has expressed, however, the whole event had the aura of “campaign rally.” From Trump applauding himself (and, I’m sure he hoped, encouraging his supporters in the audience to keep cheering and applauding), to chants of “Four more years!” – something I don’t recall hearing at any previous SOTU speeches by any President since Eisenhower – to so much standing to applaud, then sitting down, then standing to applaud again, that it reminded me of some of the more enthusiastic church services of my Episcopalean youth. It’s probably the most exercise some of those people have gotten in the past year. At any rate, by the halfway point, the event had taken on at least some of the appearance of Kabuki theater. But I’m an old guy, so perhaps that is, or will become, a standard part of these kinds of events.
Plenty of boasting of accomplishments, whether deserved or not – a common occurrence in SOTU speeches, regardless of speaker – and yes, some heart-tugging moments (recognition of the centenarian Air Force veteran who’d been one of the Tuskegee Airmen among them), but what stood out for me was Trump’s continued systematic attempt to erase any and all evidence that his predecessor had ever existed. For me, that goes beyond sheer partisanship to become part and parcel of the racism that characterizes Trump as a person.
Beyond the Tuskegee Airman, the other singular moment for me was Trump’s awarding of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to perhaps the most bigoted (and bigoted in so many ways) public figure of the past couple of decades, Mr. Limbaugh. They’re very much like peas in a pod.
If Black could be intellectually honest, these speeches are nothing but pandering, and have been for a long time. Nothing new.
Exactly. I’ve looked at these speeches as nothing but political theatre for my entire life.
Meanwhile the “opposition” party has totally obscured the results of the Iowa caucus, because Buttigieg is being groomed by the neoliberal/Clintonite establishment to lead the empire, while Bernie is intentionally and deliberately shut out, while major media looks to the State of the Union and feigns horror at the disengenuousness of Trump.
Trumps madness is mirrored in the behavior of Dems. The lower he goes, the lower goes Dem party leadership, a race to a bottom where everybody loses.
It seems to me that the state of our union is that we live in two different worlds, each side blaming the other for any and all problems, refusing to collaborate or compromise.
The Democrats helped make a great campaign commercial last night. All Trump needs is a split screen of the Democrats’ reaction to all the positive news for America and a clip of Pelosi tearing up the speech containing all of that news. Should play quite well in the swing states.
In other words, it was pretty much like every State of the Union address.
OK, but really… when was the last anyone heard a SOTU that WAS actually about the state of the union? I’m 57 years old and I’ve never heard one, with the possible exception of Jimmy Carter.
Here’s every SOTU you’ve ever heard in a nutshell: “The state of the union (dramatic pause) is strong! blah blah blah, blah, blah blahh…” Whatever.