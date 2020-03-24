Message to Kellyanne Conway: Criticizing Trump is finding fault with him, period

The COVID crisis is terrible and awful and frightening, and Donald Trump did not cause it.
A novel virus in China started it (as Trump likes to mention), and it spread from there. If Trump had handled the fight against the problem perfectly, it would very likely still have reached the United States as it has reached many other nations.
By acknowledging those obvious truths, I hope I have created space to also assert that Trump minimized the virus, and refused to take measures to reduce its U.S. impact early enough to have maximum effect. He said and did a number of things that were wrong and, with all due respect, stupid, including that he had it under control, and that it would likely just disappear on its own when the spring weather came.
It’s true that I’m no Trump admirer, but that doesn’t make anything I said above inaccurate. If you doubt it, I’ll embed again below a link to the regrettable things that Trump said and did that were wrong and that unarguably interfered with a best-case proactive effort by the United States to get ahead of the pandemic and reduce its impact and cost in American lives.
My mother, of blessed memory, raised me to believe that if and when you screw up, it’s vital to acknowledge that you screwed up, take responsibility for the screw-up, make what amends you can and, if people feel it necessary to confront you about your error, express your regrets and ask for forgiveness.
I’m not blaming Trump’s mother for how he rolls, but he is apparently incapable of even acknowledging errors, let alone taking responsibility for them, let alone trying to make amends. If Trump at any point takes responsibility and expresses regret for any of those missteps, I will apologize for some of what I said above.
But I laid all this out to make space to call attention to a ridiculous statement made by not-as-slick-as-she-thinks-she-is Trump apologist Kellyanne Conway who said yesterday (as quoted in this Washington Post piece):
“To criticize Trump now is to criticize public health officials, FEMA, first responders, private sector businesses that are all coming forward to help.”
Seriously?
If I want to express my appreciation to those who were sounding the alarm and urging the U.S. government to mobilize to defend Americans as much as possible from the virus and reduce or at least delay its spread, I can’t do that without ignoring the obvious truth that Trump, the nation’s putative leader, said and did countless things to squelch and delay an aggressive campaign of preparation of the virus to our shores?
Conway will have to explain that “logic” to me.
Until she does, I will express my gratitude that all who helped and are helping to minimize the harm, while reserving my constitutional First Amendment right to note that Trump did everything he could to minimize and dismiss the threat from mid-February to mid-March, which was roughly the opposite of what his experts were trying to get him to say and do.
Here, again, is that very short video, via “The Recount” of Trump blowing it in ways that in no way disparage any public health officials, FEMA, first responders or private sector businesses.
All I’m saying is that it is not only possible, but completely fair, responsible and factual, to criticize Trump, for the things he said (and didn’t say) and did (and, especially, didn’t do until much later than he should have). Leadership is about taking responsibility. Trumpiness, not so much.
Well, that’s an apology you’re never going to have to make!
Kellyanne enthusiastically serves both an American fascist and an American fascist regime; and she is simply uttering the logic of fascism. As Josef Goebbels always made clear, the Dear Leader IS the state. We can see this logic every day as the Trumpite courtiers assemble for the “daily briefing”, which mostly consists of TrumpPraise.
Orwell’s “1984” is not a dystopia for Kellyanne (or for Trumpists in general). The comedy, of course, is that American “conservatives” imagine they would have been the first ones on the tea ships in Boston harbor, dumping King George’s tea. The reality is that they would all have been appalled Tories, indignant at the affront to the monarch and horrified by the rebellion against God’s lawful master on Earth…
That Trump and his sycophants thinks he can (as the most extreme and divisive partisan president in history) now “unify” the nation in time of crisis demonstrates how oblivious he is. That the greatest presidential liar in history thinks he will be listened to by all Americans is equally delusional. Kellyanne is clueless, but these are the wages of rule by minority faction, a faction doing everything possible to subvert majority rule in a putative democracy.
Trump indeed treated this crisis like an adolescent who acts as though pretending a thing is not a problem, it will go away.
His apologists are secretly or not so secretly glad that so much social “overhead” will be removed. If a lot of people die, it is also time to cement the power of oligarchy, QE to infinity for the biggest players, austerity for the many. Never waste a crisis.
But this is definitely not just Trump. This is a terrible indictment of a supposedly state-of-the-art Health Care system that is more focused on profit, rife with racketeering, that seems incapable in the main of even seriously testing for this virus, not to mention staying ahead of it and giving the care everybody needs. That is a process that has been going on for 40 years, in every administration. Graft replacing care.
I know a woman who is a personal care attendant at a health care facility, 9 years, making $13/hr. When insurance executives make $60+ million in compensation a year. For shame. With predictable consequences.
The very same Kelly Ann Conway who less than 2 weeks ago told us:
“It’s contained”
“It’s contained”
“It’s contained”
“Do you think it’s not contained?”
Of course, she is shameless.
To move on to her latest drivel with no accountability for her previous drivel is the hallmark of the Trump administration…
Here it comes: Looking like Trump has had it with Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, time to get rid of that deep state player that is not paying proper homage or telling Trump only what he wants to hear! Suspect he can get some first year med student that will be loyal.
Offhand, I’d say we should not hold our collective breath waiting for an apology from a master of “alternative facts,” especially when she provides us with such a fine example in the quotation cited from the Washington Post. We’re not important enough to gain her attention as a member of the Imperial Inner Circle, and her role model – the Queen of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland – would have little patience with such a demand for accuracy. “A thing means what I say it means,” or something like that.
Great article! You are spot on! As someone said, as the pandemic started in January Trump was our Nero! As Nero fiddled while Rome burned, Trump denied, downplayed, and dragged his feet about the pandemic instead of playing the fiddle!
Actually I believe it started in Nov. I, too, thought it was early Jan but deeper still reading now indicates Nov. But most of the world became aware in early Jan. Tho clearly the Trump admin/regime labeled it a ‘Democratic hoax’ and dismissed it…instead of acting decisively to get and stay ahead of it and keep Americans healthy and alive. Just as the REPs, since at least the early 1990s, have done everything they could think of to destroy any viable, affordable, accessible health plan in our country. This all should make it crystal clear to all now just how little our collective well-being is to them and their political agenda and their incessant efforts to have total authority, power and all of the money.
I’m impressed. Every time I think she can’t come near her “alternative facts” comment in terms of stupidity, she proves me wrong.
This is the kind of comment you make when you don’t even have “alternative facts” to support you.
Whatever the flaws of Trumpism & the failure to acknowledge error or handle this crisis effectively, the critical mistakes happened far in advance of the first covid-19 case in a human.
What we’re experiencing now are the compound effects of the right’s mindset that smaller government is always better. The small government vision ignores the reality that free markets aren’t well suited to planning for the collective good, or in planning for unpredictable, infrequent, but catastrophic events. The free market doesn’t plan for pandemics, because the ROI isn’t apparent until the pandemic arrives & we need the PPE, the vaccines, the quarantine protocols. Small government conservatism doesn’t see the value in investing collective resources for the public good. Or in preparing for the long term, or for the unpredictable.
Trump is a blip. And while the ripple effects of his mismanagement will spread for a long time, the larger lesson is not about Trump & his shortcomings, but about the critical role government plays in promoting the public good.