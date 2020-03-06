Polls in 11 states considered ‘in play’ indicate some Trump weakness

It’s way too soon to start overreacting to polls of November match-ups between the incumbent president and his likeliest Democratic opponents. But I just spent a couple of hours looking at such polls and was pretty dang surprised at how dire things look for President Trump whether he ends up facing Sen. Bernie Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden.
We were forcefully reminded in 2016 that neither national poll numbers heading into Election Day nor even the final national popular vote numbers matter, compared to the outcome in the relatively few swing states.
So I spent some time looking at statewide poll numbers, as recorded and adjusted by the obsessive political number-crunchers of FiveThirtyEight.com, the site founded and run by Nate Silver. I was pretty shocked at how bad the situation looks for Trump. I certainly don’t want to preach complacency, and who knows what tricks he has up his sleeve to change things over the next eight months. But, according to the latest FiveThirtyEight.com average of state-by-state polls, focusing on an inclusive list of 11 states that are considered to be somewhat “in play” for 2020 — including six that Trump carried fairly narrowly in 2016 and five that he narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton — Biden is currently polling ahead of Trump, some narrowly and some by margins approaching 10 percentage points, in nine of those states, trailing in one, and tied in one.
Sanders is tied in two of the 11 states, trailing in one, and leading in the other by margins ranging from 2 to 10 points.
Here, per FiveThirtyEight.com, are the actual numbers, although some of them are based on polls that are a tad old. First, in the famous big-three swing states that enabled Trump to shock the world in 2016:
Pennsylvania: Biden is tied with Trump, 47-47 percent. Sanders leads Trump, 49-46.
Michigan: Biden leads Trump, 47-43. Sanders leads 48-41.
Wisconsin: Sanders leads Trump, 48-46. Biden ties Trump at 47 percent.
In Florida, which Trump carried by a little more than 1 percentage point, he now trails Sanders by a whopping 49-40 percent and Biden by an even more whopping 51-40. If Trump loses Florida, which recently passed New York to become the third most populous state, his path to 270 gets a lot harder.
In Ohio, a traditional swing state but one Trump carried by an impressive 8 percentage points in 2016, he trails Biden by 48-46 in the FiveThirtyEight.com average of recent polls, and is tied with Sanders, 47-47 percent.
In Arizona, which Trump won by 3.5 points in 2016, he trails both top Democratic contenders by 1 point in the 538 averages.
One of the shocks of the 2016 election night was that in Minnesota, which hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential nominee since 1972, Trump came within 1.5 percentage points in 2016. And he is supposedly targeting us as a potential pickup for 2020. According to the 538 averages, that won’t be easy. Biden leads him in the RCP average by a whopping 50-38 percent, and Sanders by 49-40.
Similarly, in Maine, Trump lost narrowly (48-45 percent in 2016), but now trails both Biden and Sanders by identical 52-42 margins, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.
New Hampshire was a squeaker in 2016, with Clinton edging Trump by half a percentage point. The 538 average suggests Trump is tied with Sanders there at present, 46-46 percent, and leads Biden by a within-the-margin-of-error 2 points, 46-44.
Colorado was close in 2016 (Clinton by 5 percentage points) and looks close again, but both Democrats lead Trump, Biden by 46-43, Sanders by 48-43.
Both Democrats are polling ahead of Trump in Nevada, but Sanders by a solid 52-41 percent, Biden by a margin-of-error 44-41.
The FiveThirtyEight.com general politics website is here.
A caveat about some of the data cited above. FiveThirtyEight.com relies on and aggregates the most recent reliable polling. States that are generally regarded as key swing states are much more likely to have an updated average based on recent polls. For some of those (like the best state, Minnesota), that are not yet considered major swing states, the averages may not have been updated for weeks or months.
In either case, as the Democrats get closer to a final choice of nominee, Trump will attempt to work his black magic on that candidate’s record, reputation, wardrobe and hairdo.
One politically smart friend to whom I spoke about this piece warned me that the poll ratings of either Biden or Sanders were subject to change, especially once Trump focuses his attack on that candidate. Of course, now that the field of likely nominees is down to two, Trump might start trying to savage them both or, more likely, focus his attack on the one he would rather not face. I don’t like to assume that many Americans outside the 40 percent who are already Trump loyalists are likely to be persuaded by such nonsense, but it’s possible.
Comments (17)
Shocks, squeakers and whopping leads…
Well, you’ve convinced me. The DNC might as well start planning the fireworks display today; polls don’t lie.
As someone who follows these polls, there are valid polls that show Trump will win and valid polls showing otherwise. The thing is, they change on a monthly basis and absolutely nothing can be drawn from them.
Only when the race is a one-on-one contest between candidates will we find real data. (and even then we must be careful: the 2016 presidential race predictions weren’t exactly a shining example of how to assess data)
What is truly remarkable about those numbers is the parity between Biden and Bernie.
A house divided cannot stand? As it stands, Biden and Bernie fans are as estranged from each other as Dem fans are of Trump generally.
Of course, with Covid 19, a debt bomb reckoning in Fracking, Federal Reserve shadow $100 billion a month QE bailout of the REPO market (since September), $1.5 trillion in student debt, rising seas and raging fire climate change….anything can happen.
And yet all those polls , esp 538, were completely wrong in 2016. Turnout for Trump is higher than ever and he’s running unopposed. He got more votes in CA than either Bernie or Biden. There is zero chance Trump loses in Nov. The Dems couldn’t field a qualified, decent candidate and their antics in Congress have cemented Trump’s win.
538 is not a poll, it is an aggregator of polls.
Trump got fewer votes in the 2020 California primary than he did in the 2016 primary.
“There is zero chance Trump loses in Nov.”
Zero is a bad number to bandy about like that.
“The Dems couldn’t field a qualified, decent candidate and their antics in Congress have cemented Trump’s win.”
I think you don’t understand the dept of disgust most Americans outside the right-wing bubbles feel towards Trump. Polls showed a majority in favor of impeachment, whatever your pals may tell you.
Republicans (mostly Trump) got about 1.6 million votes in CA. Democrats (mostly Biden and Sanders) go over 3 million votes.
If you take Biden’s vote, and add only the votes from the 3 candidates who have since dropped out and endorsed Biden, you exceed Trumps vote total.
“Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics.”
Indeed, it’s way too early to get too excited about the results of presidential polls, especially when the usual margins of error are factored in. There’s plenty of time for a series of gaffes by Biden that will diminish his support, or a series of statements by Sanders that are even more “crabby old man” than usual. Trump supporters have proven themselves immune to facts and logic, so unless he really does start shooting people on Pennsylvania Avenue, his supporters seem likely to stay with him, and a compliant Senate of professional Republican bootlickers, led by Moscow Mitch McConnell, will enable him to continue indulging his greed and dictatorial instincts at least until next January.
That neither Democratic candidate leads in any of the polls by, say, 20 points or more, is probably the most depressing part of the whole piece. Mr. Trump has had plenty of opportunities to demonstrate his ongoing thuggishness over the past 3+ years – and continues to do so – so it’s more than just sad to see that he still has substantial support among the electorate.
Ray your right, a rationale mind would question the validity of Trump, a guy that steals from his own charity, swindles the tax payer, turns profitable business’s into welfare recipients, lies 60%+ of the time, and claims hunches are better than science and on and on and on…………… Begs the question, what are the moral, ethical values etc. of those that support him?
I think this gets to the heart of the matter. It’s nice to have some polls showing the potential for the Political Criminal Trump being annihilated not just in the popular vote, which all of his idolators basically acknowledge (except for perhaps Mr Barnes), but also annihilated in the absurd electoral college.
But the reality is that Dear Leader has the unshakable cultic adherence of around 45% of the failed American electorate, almost entirely white. No amount of misrule, scandal, crime, corruption, abject incompetence or outrage can dim their enthusiasm for the white nationalism of Trump and his compliant American brownshirt party. He and his PACs will unleash a torrent of lies, falsehoods and deep fakes, aided and abetted by his ally Putin, and much it will be out of sight of the media and public, purveyed to its (willing and unwilling) victims via the disastrous rise of “social media”.
Add in the (now perfectly legal) Jim Crow behavior of states like Texas and Georgia, with their Repub government closing polling places overwhelmingly in nonwhite precincts (and resulting in waits of 4+ hours to cast primary ballots) and a corrupt Repub judiciary which blesses every vote suppression scheme “conservatives” dream up, and you have an election that will be “close” (electoral college speaking) through Trumpian manipulation and perversion.
Authoritarian nationalist movements operating in a democracy entrench themselves and do not give up power easily or peacefully. Trumpism will not either, and Great Leader has already prepared his cultists for the idea that the only way they can lose is through fraud. The irony that it is (irrefutably) only the Repub party that is attempting to distort the electorate by voting shenanigans is of course lost on them, and just another area for fatal levels of cognitive dissonance.
It’s time to start hammering Trump ceaselessly. This is one reason why I am looking to Rep. Omar to shift her support from Sanders to Biden.
Too bad Rep. Omar is not politically clever enough to do that!
The Bloomberg attack on Trump will continue, and if you’ve seen any of Bloomberg’s anti-Trump print or media ads you know that they are absolutely top-notch and very hard-hitting. Bloomberg will also help elect a Democratic Senate and keep the House Democratic. With his hundreds of millions to help down-ballot candidates.
Biden will reach out to everybody (Sanders doesn’t know how to do that, sadly) and get us all to calm down and stop hating other Americans who don’t toe one or the other political line. He will unite us, in a soft voice that will contrast with Trump’s tantrums and preening at rallies.
America is ready for domestic peace in our time, and progressive politics without the screaming.
I agree. I remember watching the numbers on tv on election night in 2016. Suddenly about 10 p.m. CST they ALL shifted ever so slightly…in favor of Trump. Close enough to keep viewing interesting–ratings!–but decidedly in favor of Trump. I’ve always noticed ‘patterns’ all of my life; it comes naturally. I sat up dumbfounded. I texted my son saying: “We have all been played.” I shut off all electronics I was do angry. Over time I’ve shared this with a few folks in authority, but let’s face it: even Mueller’s Report was blocked by Barr and the REPs support the most corrupt ‘president’ ever (thanks Putin et al) because they’ve never had this level of power and control before and it took over 40 years and cost Billion$ and they will so not give it up easily! Plus Trump, being the master manipulator he is, no doubt has a dossier on every single congressman of both parties. What’s that saying: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice: shame on me. Do not, America, allow yourselves to be scammed AGAIN in 2020 by these reprehensible types hellbent on destroying all that we hold near and dear: our Constitution, democracy and freedoms and protections.
Take a look at the vote tallies for President Trump, running unopposed, so far in the 2020 primaries. That tells a different story.
OK Joe what is that story? Please enlighten.
What story is that?
In Minnesota, Trump got 138,136 votes running unopposed (by ukase). Individually, both Biden and Sanders beat that total.
In fact, counting on my fingers, nearly 3/4 million people voted in the Democratic primary vs. a tad more than 138,000 Republicans.
Running unopposed. In a democracy. This should stop your heart.