Republicans and Democrats differ on … concern about coronavirus

From the “Republicans are from Mars, Democrats are from Venus Department” (including, of course, on questions of science and health), according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll, Democrats are more than three times as likely than Republicans to say they are “very concerned” about getting the novel coronavirus.
According to the poll:
Although unease over the coronavirus is high, it also strongly breaks along partisan lines. Among Democrats, 83% are concerned about getting coronavirus, including 47% who are very concerned, and among Republicans, 56% are concerned, including only 15% who are very concerned.
“Only 17% of Democrats are not concerned while a larger 44% of Republicans are not concerned.
Geez, one would think the Covid-19 collapse of the markets alone would register cause for “concern” on the part of Repubs, who are largely indifferent to human suffering, but not retirement plan suffering…
But looking at these numbers, I think one has to congratulate “conservatism” on the triumph of both extreme partisanship and rightwing bubble media consumption. There truly is no longer any common ground between the American right and the rest of the citizenry.
Well, the “R’s” have never been strong on proactive, only reactive and then blame the lefties, or generate another conspiracy theory. We all know, “Rs” are only responsible for the good stuff and lefties the bad stuff, nothing new here folks move along. .
You can trace a direct path back to at least Newt Gingrich and a “win at all costs” mentality against the left and, by extension, government. There’s a very profitable so-called news organization that has made itself and its personalities very wealthy by fostering the battle. Add the toxic mix of narcissism, insecurity, arrogance, and indifference to suffering that is Trump and it’s no wonder there is this dramatic split.
The poll doesn’t tell us much, it aeems to me. It would be more interesting to know the “why.” Is it due to different sources of info (per some comments); or due to other personality traits?
Frankly, it’s the opposite of what I’d expect; given that Repubs skew older, which is also the most at-risk demographic (after the immuno-compromised).