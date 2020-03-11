Soon, Sanders must step aside and work to unite the party against Trump

Perhaps I haven’t said so for a while, but I admire Sen. Bernie Sanders.
He has strong principles and policy positions, many of which I share — including many on which he is prepared to use more state power to do more good for more people than more cautious liberals (many of whom I also like, because they are hoping to accomplish similar goals at a slower pace that they believe is more politically practical in a country that has generally been terrified of anything that can be called “socialism.”) That’s not Sanders (although it is a tad awkward that he keeps running for the Democratic nomination without being willing to say that he is a member of the party whose nomination he seeks).
Anyway, I respect his principles, his tenacity and his commitment and share many of his goals.
But I certainly hope that, as soon as he realizes that remaining in the race for the Democratic nomination is likely to help Donald Trump more than it will advance his principles, he will drop out, campaign like hell for the nominee and – this is the most important thing – implore and beseech his supporters to close ranks for the balance of the campaign with all those who must unite to end the Trump presidency.
We have a national emergency that is more pressing at the moment than single-payer (or, if you prefer, “Medicare for All”) health care, and that emergency is to defeat You Know Whom, and then pray like hell that it works, and that Trump will leave peacefully.
I see and hear signals among some Sanders supporters that they believe settling for shall-we-say Joe Bidenism is not a compromise worth making. I fear that some disappointed 2016 Sanders supporters either didn’t vote or voted Green or voted Socialist, and I will always defend anyone’s right to make that decision. Their right, but not their calculation.
We have a national emergency. I’m not a Biden enthusiast. I preferred Elizabeth Warren, myself, and was drawn to several of the Democratic candidates for various reasons. But I always believed, and do not expect to believe anything different between now and November, that the continuation of the American experiment with democracy, self-government, and whatever decency we can manage depends on ending Donald John Trump’s occupancy of the Oval Office, his ability to hasten the global climate collapse and his access to the nuclear codes —and even if it doesn’t come to the use of those codes, his ability to do unimaginable further damage to that above-mentioned experiment.
After a couple more Tuesdays like yesterday, or maybe sooner than that, Sanders will accept that he will not be the nominee. And then he needs to join the all-hands-on-deck refrain: Save the experiment, fight to make it a more successful experiment, but keep it going.
Comments (20)
You all will have to convince me to vote for Biden, who is at least partly responsible for America’s eternal war profiteering complex, global trade pacts that gutted America’s industrial capacity and lead to epic income equality, mass incarceration, the bankruptcy bill that condemned a generation to massive school debt, who is also showing abundant signs of cognitive decline (early dementia)….for some other reason than beating Trump.
Because I am not really interested in trading in Trump’s kleptroctic arrangements for a bunch of elitists who are going to double-down on all the pathologic things that lead to the rise of Trump.
You know, Trump is pro-pollution, evidently you aren’t so concerned about those pollinators as you suggest!
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2017/03/how-trump-is-changing-science-environment/
Pollinator extinction became a problem during Obama’s administration. Monarch butterfly migration collapsed by about 90% then. Yes, Trump is pro-pollution….yet Dems will blame him for pollinator extinction, despite the fact that both parties have protected the right of big corporate Agricultural to pollute without consequence.
As below “better or worse”? Looks like you think National Geographic is fake news, or they have had an anti Trump agenda for the last 132 years?
No, I don’t. Not at all. What I am saying is, Dems seem to care about “the environment” when Trump is making a mess of it, but when they are in power the earth gets more polluted too. And don’t say Obama was a great president for “the environment” when pretty much all of his ecological work happened in the last year of his admin, by executive order, easily undone by Trump.
As democracies age and societies become more diverse and complicated, elections are more and more about booting the rascals out rather than voting the angels in. Bernie is no longer seen as the nominee required for this moment in spite of his wisdom and vision in many areas. Here is a piece assessing his loss of “edge” in rural areas, especially in Michigan.
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/hillary-clinton-bernie-sanders-rural-edge_n_5e685b3ec5b68d61645cb961?
I went to that link, but to read it I have to give Verizon Media access to all my information on this device. Verizon is a corporation of evil intent, so I declined.
That said, I would ask rural folk, what has Biden ever done for you? If he resurrects TPP etc trade agreements, how will that work out for you?
I really don’t understand why Dems think Biden would work for us, instead of say, Verizon? Nor do I understand why they think he can beat Trump.
Amen.
So you want someone that is full of passion and principles to abandon those things and give into an establishment that pulled one over on him in 2016 and sure looks like it again this cycle.
And that’s the part that is so distasteful is that the ends justify no matter means it is to get there.
I also want to note why you’d give credit and like someone who would use much more state power to get government more control over things when you (wrongly) criticize the current administration of being anti-democracy.
Again, the ends justify the means, I guess.
I’m not going to re-hash the nonsense from 2016 when Clinton got millions more votes then Sanders. But I’m not sure what got pulled this time. Again, the problem is that the voters are overwhelmingly choosing someone else.
Is it that candidates dropped out? Sanders has no entitlement to a fractured opposition. I realize this concept may be foreign to Sanders, but candidates often quit races when it becomes clear they have no path to victory. Warren dropping out didn’t seem to help Sanders any. I expect that a lot of her supporters went to Biden because of the awful treatment she and her supporters got from Sanders supporters.
Is it that everyone is endorsing Biden? Well, when you go around criticizing the “Democratic establishment” (which really seems to be anyone who is not Bernie Sanders) the people who make up that establishment aren’t going to be inclined to support you. That’s the problem with Sanders’s brand of negative, divisive politics.
So sad. The only reason for Uncle Joe’s wins have been the endorsement from a Good old boy politician from a Southern State that depends on gobs of Federal funding. But they all hate socialism !!!
The “modern democratic party”, nothing different from 100 years ago ! I can see Hispanics and the below 40 crowd lining up to vote for Uncle Joe.
Typical from a Sanders supporter – the belief that African-American voters can’t think for themselves. They are just sheep who do whatever they are told.
I know its hard to believe, but people actually think Biden is a better candidate than Sanders. He wasn’t my choice, but was an easy pick over Sanders.
So then Biden WON’T be picking an African American running mate to shore up that support then? Because you centrists have SUCH faith in African American agency, you shouldn’t need to right?
So if Clyburn would have supported Bernie you would have been good with the results even if Biden won SC? What is the excuse for Michigan? How about Mississippi? etc. etc. etc.
According to the exit polls, the “new voter energy” and youth vote has not been turning out for Bernie so far in the primaries.
How is that “pulling one over” on anybody? If people believe in something/someone, it’s not enough to just go to the (fun) rallies. They also have to commit to the (less fun) actions of getting out and getting in line and voting. If they didn’t turn out to vote, then what do they base their complaints about him not winning on?
This continues to perplex me . . . . . . . . .
There were reports from Michigan that the wait at college voting places was three hours or more, just as that has been the case in many states. Maybe because he is the one candidate who has said that he would wipe out student debt and make public college free? There are many forces meaning to keep college expensive and a generation in debt.
Well then, you’d better figure out what will, because you won’t be winning without them. Hint, calling them shiftless, lazy, uninformed, naive, “looking for fun”, and “looking for free stuff” (an actual conservative talking point against us all btw), ISN’T gonna do it.
We agree! Some folks just do not understand what that optometrist is saying when he changes lenses better or worse!
At a time when we’re facing an existential threat, people want reassurance more than they want revolution.
There’s a difference between stating admirable goals and being able to achieve them; Bernie will stay in the race as long as he can because he likes his soapbox, but his political career is toast.
Let’s give him the Cassandra award.
The simple fact of the matter remains. Biden will require ALL of the support he can get from those who supported Sanders and others. The question is, will he attempt to secure that support beyond the lip service he gave last evening, or will he take the tack we see from SOME of his supporters here and demand they fall in line, because they must, and be quiet about their issues. If its the latter, then like 2016, where the same strategy was employed, he’ll lose. It’s really that elementary. To the more vociferous among you, if airing your distaste for your left leaning allies is more important than beating Trump, I ask you, what exactly is it that you’re fighting for?