Trump’s approval ratings rise in several polls

President Donald Trump is enjoying a surge in his approval rating and oddsmakers have upgraded his chances of being re-elected to even.
My own views on how Trump has handled the COVID-19 crisis aside, his ratings have risen in many polls.
You can decide for yourself whether this reflects an abiding belief that he is handling the crisis well, or is something more like a reflexive rally-round-the-leader impulse.
The FiveThirtyEight.com average of many approval polls, on which I have relied, indicates that present Trump disapprovers still outnumber Trump approvers by 6.1 percentage points at 50.7 disapproval/44.6 approval, but this 6.1 negative gap is noticeably smaller than the 8-10 points “under water” situation that has shown up in approval polls during most his term.
If I were more like Trump, I would ignore this development, but I am committed to leveling with those who are good enough to read some of what I scribble.
In fact, I’ll go one small gesture further. Gallup, which no longer polls daily on Trump’s approval, just released the most recent of their occasional samplings on that topic and came up with a sample over the weekend that showed Trump’s approvers outnumbering his disapprovers by 49-45 percent.
I rely more on the 538 number, which includes many polls and therefore a larger number of respondents are pooled together, but Gallup is also a legend in polling and shows a more dramatic improvement in his approval/disapproval picture so, in the interests of intellectual honesty, I am going out of my way to acknowledge that not only does the 538 average of many polls show him improving, at least one reputable pollster shows him “above water.”
As far as the upgrade in Trump’s odds, here’s one on-line sports-betting site that ranks Trump vs. Joe Biden as an even money bet. Over recent weeks, most odds-makers have rated Biden the favorite.
After writing this piece, I read a similar piece, adorably headlined “Trump gets a bump,” by Lisa Lerer of The New York Times. Like me, she was cautious about assuming that Trump’s bump in the most recent approval ratings was the new normal, or that it wasn’t. Here’s a couple of paragraphs from her musings on the topic:
The president’s critics are also eager to play down his rising numbers as simply the norm in times of crisis. They have a point: Historically, polling shows a rallying effect behind a president during national challenges.
“Most presidents get a bump when there’s a national crisis,” said Anna Greenberg, a Democratic pollster. “While I think many of us would argue his handling of this crisis has been insufficient and inconsistent, when people started to tune in to the severity of the epidemic was when he started sounding more serious.”
Comments (5)
A society in which Trump gets more than 2 or 3 percent approval is a doomed society.
Approval of Trump or reaction against a perception that Democrats were stalling in order to get unrelated policy into bills? My social media is featuring congressional floor speech clips and memes in outrage. True or not, the optics can matter.
This was the inherent danger in Congressional Dems laboriously crafting a enormous disaster relief bill that will bring significant aid to the country in time of crisis. Dems do the heavy lifting, blocking McConnell’s Mnuchin slushfund and expanding unemployment compensation nationwide, and the Grand Imbecile gets the political credit in the eyes of (far too) many.
And thus we see the essential and organic difference between the two parties: Congressional Repubs would NEVER have done such a thing to aid a Dem administration, no matter how enormous the crisis. It would have been all blame and no game. Doubt that? I submit the Repub behavior in response to Obama’s Great Recession stimulus package in 2009 as Exhibit A. (Known to “conservatives” as Obama’s “porkulus”.)
Unfortunately for the nation, the COVID emergency is almost certainly just getting underway, if the epidemiologists can be believed, and Trump cannot be a serious and effective leader in any circumstance, let alone a national crisis. So one would have to bet that this approval bump will recede as the calamity (both medical and economic) intensifies.
If the COVID crisis does ease for some inexplicable reason, and Trump gets the credit (en route to another popular vote-losing “win”), then historians will be able to observe that COVID-19 didn’t kill the populace, but did ultimately kill the nation…
As mentioned, it is important to note that in other times of a national crisis, like the first gulf war and after 911 Presidential approval ratings went to over 90%.
Bush 1, Gulf War 1: 59% pre to 89% after
Bush 2, 911: 60% pre to 92% after
“…sounding more serious” is, I’d argue, not the same thing as knowing what you’re doing. I didn’t think it possible for my view of the Current Occupant to descend any farther, but watching a few minutes of each of the press briefings on the pandemic has done exactly that. Instead of “rallying ’round the leader” I’m more and more inclined to cringe when “the leader” takes to the microphone to make another pronouncement that flies in the face of the very people he and his administration have hired (or persuaded to volunteer) to deal with the crisis. His vision of packed churches on Easter Sunday is but one of several ghastly examples. His attack on NBC’s David Gregory for what even I recognize as a “softball question” is another. I’m inclined to agree with Mr. Holtman.