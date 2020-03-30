What went wrong with U.S. COVID-19 testing: WaPo Fact Checker lays it out

The Washington Post “Fact Checker” published Monday a devastating review of the Trump Administration handling of the COVID crisis in the early weeks, focused specifically on the actions taken (and not taken) regarding the development and deployment of a reliable test for the virus.

A widely available reliable test would have been enormously helpful in the early days (and still) in containing the spread of the virus.

The administration messed up eight ways from Sunday in developing a reliable test and getting the many benefits that would have provided in reducing the size of the crisis in which, as you know, the United States now has the most confirmed cases in the world.

The piece reviews in passing, as I have also done previously, some of the many untrue things the POTUS himself said about the virus and the efforts to downplay its seriousness and overrate the steps he was taking to contain it.



But that is not the focus of this Fact Check. This is not about what Trump said, except to the extent that he made (mostly false) statements about the development and distribution of a reliable test for the virus.

It is, nonetheless, a portrait of the administration’s missteps and falsehoods regarding the reliability and availability of testing.

The full Post piece, “11 to 100,000: What went wrong with coronavirus testing in the U.S.,” is here.