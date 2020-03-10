When coronavirus collides with Trump’s ‘very large brain’

A year and a half ago, Donald Trump boasted that China was flummoxed by the difficulty of dealing with his “very large brain.”
I’m unaware of any sources for Trump’s impression of Chinese views on the size of the Trumpian brain, other than the size of the Trump ego and the workings of the Trumpian mouth.
I recalled Trump’s boast about his intelligence while reading the short passage below, from a recent Washington Post op-ed by (Minnesota native and Carleton College) grad Brian Klaas about the current coronavirus epidemic. It went:
“Who would have thought?” Trump asked during his recent visit to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. In fact, public health experts were warning for years that this would happen. “The threat of pandemic flu is the No. 1 health security concern,” one official in the White House’s global health security unit warned early in the Trump administration. “Are we ready to respond? I fear the answer is no.”
The following day, Trump shut that office in a reorganization.
Who would have thought?
That’s why Trump had his lawyers enjoin any of the schools that he attended from making his transcripts public.
Now that Trump has been exposed directly to COVID-19, he should regret actions like closing the CDC Pandemic Response Team or the White House Global Security Unit.
But he won’t.
Malignant Narcissism will not ‘allow’ him to ever apologize or express regret.
He will continue his established pattern of blaming anyone but himself, lying, distorting, yelling ‘fake news’ or simply changing the topic to the question asked.
COVID-19’s fatality rate is 34X that of influenza, (.1% vs 3.4%), has a transmission vector considerably higher than the flu and symptomatic onset varies from 2 to 14 days. This is problematic to health care professionals and may prove fatal to many senior citizens, particularly those with compromised immune system.
But, the very large brain of Donald Trump promises us ‘it will all go away.’
It’s important to remember that the Pandemic Response Team and the White House Global Security Unit were both initiatives of the Obama administration.
Of course he shut them down. What choice did he have?
Three weeks ago, the WHO announced there were 3 confirmed cases of Covid19 in Italy. Yesterday they closed Italy – 60 million told to keep in place. Now this might be the Italian government messing with the pres, getting in his head (if there’s room along side his large brain) and his bid to be re-elected. More likely it’s the response when experts are asked about what to do, taking the whole thing seriously.