When coronavirus collides with Trump’s ‘very large brain’

A year and a half ago, Donald Trump boasted that China was flummoxed by the difficulty of dealing with his “very large brain.”

I’m unaware of any sources for Trump’s impression of Chinese views on the size of the Trumpian brain, other than the size of the Trump ego and the workings of the Trumpian mouth.

I recalled Trump’s boast about his intelligence while reading the short passage below, from a recent Washington Post op-ed by (Minnesota native and Carleton College) grad Brian Klaas about the current coronavirus epidemic. It went:

“Who would have thought?” Trump asked during his recent visit to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. In fact, public health experts were warning for years that this would happen. “The threat of pandemic flu is the No. 1 health security concern,” one official in the White House’s global health security unit warned early in the Trump administration. “Are we ready to respond? I fear the answer is no.” The following day, Trump shut that office in a reorganization.

Who would have thought?