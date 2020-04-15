In his endorsement of Biden, Obama offers a course on ‘Presidential 101’

Barack Obama has spent three-plus years withholding criticism of his successor, because that’s what classy ex-presidents do.

In case you’ve forgotten and would like to be reminded what “presidential” looks like, please watch the video below.

Yesterday, after staying out of the enormous traffic-jam that was the Democratic primary process, now that his own friend and former vice president Joe Biden had locked up his party’s nomination, Obama released a classy, lovely, dignified video endorsing Biden in his contest against the crass, egomaniacal incumbent, who shall go nameless here just as his name was not mentioned in Obama’s remarks, even though that occupier of the Oval Office has spent years insulting Obama, blaming him for such terrible things as increasing the number of Americans who are covered by health insurance and working with the rest of the world to put together a global effort to try to extend the ability of our threatened planet to sustain the life of our threatened species.



To be clear, all of those negative characterizations come from me, not from Obama. The closest the former president came to a shot at his successor was to rally the nation by saying:

Right now we need Americans of goodwill to unite in a great awakening against a politics that too often has been characterized by corruption, carelessness, self-dealing, disinformation, ignorance and just plain meanness.

Assuming the president gets the degree to which some of words reflected poorly on himself, he will probably reply by demanding to see Obama’s birth certificate, or perhaps lying yet again about how many more admirers watched his inauguration than Obama’s.

Anyway, enough snideness from me. Spend your time getting a refresher course on “Presidential 101” by watching this video: