In his endorsement of Biden, Obama offers a course on ‘Presidential 101’

Barack Obama has spent three-plus years withholding criticism of his successor, because that’s what classy ex-presidents do.
In case you’ve forgotten and would like to be reminded what “presidential” looks like, please watch the video below.
Yesterday, after staying out of the enormous traffic-jam that was the Democratic primary process, now that his own friend and former vice president Joe Biden had locked up his party’s nomination, Obama released a classy, lovely, dignified video endorsing Biden in his contest against the crass, egomaniacal incumbent, who shall go nameless here just as his name was not mentioned in Obama’s remarks, even though that occupier of the Oval Office has spent years insulting Obama, blaming him for such terrible things as increasing the number of Americans who are covered by health insurance and working with the rest of the world to put together a global effort to try to extend the ability of our threatened planet to sustain the life of our threatened species.
To be clear, all of those negative characterizations come from me, not from Obama. The closest the former president came to a shot at his successor was to rally the nation by saying:
Right now we need Americans of goodwill to unite in a great awakening against a politics that too often has been characterized by corruption, carelessness, self-dealing, disinformation, ignorance and just plain meanness.
Assuming the president gets the degree to which some of words reflected poorly on himself, he will probably reply by demanding to see Obama’s birth certificate, or perhaps lying yet again about how many more admirers watched his inauguration than Obama’s.
Anyway, enough snideness from me. Spend your time getting a refresher course on “Presidential 101” by watching this video:
Remember the housing crisis? I think it was Rahm Emmanuel, as chief of staff, who was criticized for noting that we “shouldn’t let a crisis go to waste,” or something to that effect. Yet, in hindsight, it’s clear the Obama-Biden admin did exactly that, and the fundamental inequities in our society went largely unaddressed.
I hope the Biden admin can do better than tick the box of “most progressive platform in history” and go big, proposing bold reforms to address the shortcomings of our existing systems.
Works for me, I may not agree with everything, never do,but pushes the needle in the “left” direction. As noted before, this is not resolvable in an election cycle, this is a never ending movement. 85% of the effort is to keep your gains, Trump and the republicans have pushed back equality, environment, progress, democracy, intellect etc 20-30 years if not more.
I’d settle for sane
Dignified. I miss that.
So, you mean to tell us, Eric, that someone who passed “Presidential 101” in the last couple of days would not have done the following?
–Cut funding to the World Health Organization in the midst of a pandemic in his never-ending campaign to shift blame from his own ineptness.
–Claimed that he had the sole power to decide what 50 states must do; after basically trying to avoid responsibility by letting governors decide on an individual basis what course their states would take in fighting the virus. And then, as is typical for another needles crises, back down.
–Dictate that his signature be prominent on the relief checks that are to be mailed out to desperate people even if it means that the checks are delayed for several days.
–Drop a hint that the most trusted person on dealing with the pandemic be fired by using a retweet.
–Have reporters watch a campaign video praising him for his leadership during a briefing.
–Roll out a council that was touted to get the economy back on track by giving no plan at all, but instead the launch was a 10 minute reading of a list of names and companies.
–Mull over an idea to host a daily two hour talk show to show the country what a great leader he was; only to drop the idea because he didn’t want to compete with Rush Limbaugh.
–Continue out of the spotlight efforts to cut food assistance; continue building a useless wall; roll back more environmental protections; and keep up an effort to make sure his administration has no congressional oversight.
Really hard some days to get the thought of, “God, we are so screwed with this idiot in charge,” out of one’s head.