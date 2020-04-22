In new poll, 58% of registered voters favor voting by mail; 67% favor it just for 2020

The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll had an interesting finding on partisan differences over vote-by-mail:
Fifty-eight percent of all registered voters – that’s a very solid majority – favor allowing all eligible voters the option of casting their ballots by mail. (An even larger 67 percent majority favored such a change just for this year, considering the COVID-19 pandemic.)
You could say that anything with that big of a majority supporting it would happen. But here’s the partisan breakdown:
82 percent of Democrats favored such a change, but only 31 percent of Republicans.
If you weren’t overly suspicious that Republicans favor making it harder to vote, I suppose you could surmise that Republicans, for some inexplicable reason, are just more worried than Democrats about the (negligible) possibility that vote-by-mail might lead to fraud.
But 61 percent of independents, presumably the group least likely to be basing their views on partisan advantage, also favor allowing mail-in ballots.
Call me partisan and suspicious, my belief is that Republicans believe that vote-by-mail enables more people to vote and more people voting is bad for their party’s chances.
Or perhaps, the difference is explained by where people get their news.
The NBC News story from which I’m borrowing these poll numbers also asked where respondents get their news. Here’s its summary of that finding:
“While just 39 percent of all voters OPPOSE a national expansion of vote by mail for future elections, that opposition jumps to 61 percent of Fox News consumers (versus 36 percent of broadcast news consumers and 28 percent of MSNBC/CNN watchers).
“opposition jumps to 61 percent of Fox News consumers” makes you wonder if those folks (Fox news zombies) could change their clothes W/O first getting guidance from their propagandists.
Before vote by mail goes anywhere, ballot harvesting must be made illegal and a system to back check questionable ballots must be put in place.
This is a really hard topic to survey well, but this particular survey does an especially bad job. First, they only asked about this in question 20, after a whole bunch of other questions had already primed the respondent to be thinking in partisan terms. Second, the way the question was worded doesn’t reflect the actual divergence in state laws. Here is the wording: “Currently most states do not allow voting by mail except by absentee ballots. Overall, do you favor or oppose changing the election laws to allow everyone to vote by mail.” The initial sentence is true: only a minority of states send mail ballots to all registered voters without waiting for requests; that’s the technical definition of “except for absentee ballots.” However, 2/3 of states allow anyone to request an absentee ballot without needing a particular excuse. So in 2/3 of states, no change in election law is needed “to allow everyone to vote by mail.” The distinction between mail balloting, no-excuse absentee voting, and excuse-required absentee voting is a subtle one that most respondents wouldn’t understand without some preparatory education. However, the way the question is worded actually makes the confusion worse rather than better. I also have misgivings about how Q20 and Q20A try to differentiate between opinions regarding all future elections versus 2020 only, but that’s a comparatively minor point; really there is no way to do this survey that would truly disentangle the general question from the specifics of this year.