In State of the State speech, Walz embodies Minnesota’s best qualities

Last night, I kinda fell in love with Gov. Tim Walz.
In truth, I barely know the governor. I’ve covered him several times, spoken to him barely at all. He’s certainly not Mr. Charisma. And, oft-times, when I’ve heard him speak, I’ve found his style likably down-to-earth but amusingly lacking in flash or what usually passes for eloquence. But, at the moment, those things certainly seem less important than humanity, honesty, straightforwardness and competence.
Last night, from self-quarantine in the governor’s mansion, speaking not even on TV but over the internet, Walz’s regular-guy, Minnesota-nice routine had me at hello.
Seated, tieless, speaking via YouTube from the governor’s mansion so you didn’t have to count how many times he was interrupted by applause, lacking any attempts at flash, making no jokes, telling no lies and doing absolutely no bragging about what a great job he’s doing to get us through the COVID-19 crisis, Walz (who actually grew up in Nebraska) seemed to embody most of the Minnesota qualities I fell in love with when I moved here 42 years ago, and with which I have never fallen out of love.
If you skidded off the road in a snowstorm (as who among us has not), this is the guy you want to have pull over and help push you back on.
He didn’t praise himself. He didn’t criticize you-know-who. He paid tribute to fundamental qualities that, if anything can do it, will get us through this horrible pandemic and get back to being, like all the children in Lake Wobegon, above average.
Comments (3)
Tim is definitely the anti-Trump.
Since he’s from Mankato, and I have a couple of connections with him, I knew him a bit when he first considered running for Congress and was one of his first supporyters (I knocked on a lot of doors that summer).
He’s a natural politician, and has perfected the ‘aw shucks good ole boy’ shtick that can be effective politically. He’s a lot brighter than he appears. Underestimate him at your risk.
“humanity, honesty, straightforwardness and competence”.”lacking any attempts at flash, making no jokes, telling no lies and doing absolutely no bragging” Are you talking about leadership?
Walz is sort of a MN version of Cincinnatus, the Roman legendarily elected to serve Rome as consul while out plowing his fields. Walz (a high school teacher) decided to run for Congress during the throes of the last great “conservative” crisis, the maladministration of the nation by the criminal Cheney/Bush Junior regime.
The Dems took the Congress in 2006, ending 12 years of conservative corruption, scandal and misgovernance in the House. Walz scored an unexpected upset victory over the Repub incumbent, and hasn’t lost an election ever since.
I will say, as we engage in paeans to “Minnesota qualities” (and I’m a native), that one can’t forget that today half the state swoons over the “Minnesota qualities” found in terrible MN public servants like Tim Pawlenty (our first “conservative” governor) and Tom Emmer. A state that once had a solid consensus on sensible routes to progress is now hopelessly paralyzed and deeply divided as a result of the extremist “conservative” movement. Of course, no state’s populace has been immune!
It is therefore highly likely that any MN Covid consensus currently being experienced as a result of Walz’s (science-based) leadership will be very short lived, as the MN right is simply waiting for the proper wedge issue to arise. Most likely it will come when the (scientifically-illiterate) Grand Incompetent in DC prematurely raises his “Mission Accomplished!” banner, declaring the nation Open for Business. Then all hell will break loose in Purple States like Minnesota that seek to follow Doctor’s Orders.