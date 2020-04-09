Much depends on the choices Bernie Sanders’ ardent supporters make in the fall

As he departs the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, I congratulate Bernie Sanders on another excellent campaign in which he waved the banner for progressive ideas, many of which I support personally, that have generally been considered too far left, too “socialistic” for the U.S. political system to embrace.
To take the most obvious example, I think the United States should be embarrassed to be roughly the only major wealthy, developed nation in which a substantial share of its population lacks health insurance. An enormous additional share of its population would lose insurance if they lost their job, or changed to an employer who didn’t provide it, or if their employer simply stopped providing it to save money. That’s a scandal we’ve been living with our entire lives.
There are lots of ways to cover everyone, as the rest of the wealthy world has demonstrated, and the excuses for the United States to be on the wrong side of that line are lame and disgraceful.
Joe Biden, if he becomes president, will continue the longstanding liberal Democratic effort to reduce the ranks of the uninsured, which stretches back to Medicare, under FDR. And Medicaid, under LBJ. I hope Biden succeeds in getting more Americans insured. But his ideas will be along the well-established liberal boundaries of incremental change that preserves most of the status quo.
If I could wave a policy wand, it would be closer to a Bernie wand than a Biden wand, on health care and several other areas. But I have no such wand.
I have never claimed to know whether Sanders had much chance of defeating Trump, but the conventional wisdom (which seems to be confirmed by current polling and by Trump’s obvious fear of running against Biden) is that Biden is the Democrat most likely to end the national emergency that is the Trump presidency. I hope that’s right.
Trump, predictably, tweeted out a half-assed claim, without any details, that Sanders supporters had been treated so shabbily they should join the Republican, aka the Trump Party.
Much depends on whether Sanders and his most ardent followers unite behind Biden. My own gut tells me that Sanders will do what he can to bring that about, but also that some of his furthest-left admirers will view Bidenism as lame old liberal status-quo-ism.
Of course, if Trumpism is the new status quo, that is certainly wrong.
Bidenism would represent at least a restoration of calm, sane liberalism that, given the alternative, will be vastly preferable. Some Sanders socialists will lose interest, but I deeply hope that, at least in the swing states, they realize they are facing an all-hands-hands-on-deck emergency. (And then, after that, we can worry about what Trump might do to steal or even cancel the election.)
The great Tom Edsall’s latest New York Times column analyzes the end of the Biden-Bernie competition and considers the issue just above, as always by relying on very smart scholars who think about these things deeply but are not part of the usual rent-a-pundit circuit, so I’ll pass along some of what he got from his inquiry but you’d be better off just going straight to his column, here.
In the end, Edsall concludes, about 60 percent of Democrats are liberals, not radicals – comfortable with the kind of modest changes that liberalism and Bidenism represent, so that once the race came down to one liberal and one democratic socialist, “Bernie Sanders’s call for a revolution overturning the current American variant of capitalism no longer had a chance.”
But along the way, Edsall quotes those who see the liberal path as a lame replacement for the kind of change needed.
For example, UCLA political scientist Martin Gilens told Edsall that the Affordable Care Act demonstrates the failure of Democrats to achieve truly progressive goals. Said Gilens: “In 2009, with unified Democratic Party control and a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, the Democratic Party failed even to include a public option in Obamacare, much less establish a health insurance program that would cover all uninsured Americans.”
The Affordable Care Act, Gilens continued, is “one illustration of the power of interest groups in constraining Democratic Party policy.”
I get that. I’ve long argued that Barack Obama favored a much more socialistic health care reform, even single-payer, earlier in his career, but in the end, even with Democrats in control of both houses, had to settle for what the most moderate Democrats could tolerate and got the Affordable Care Act through with no votes to spare.
Wrote Edsall:
Critics of Gilens’ argument contend that enactment of Obamacare marks the first major downwardly redistributive federal legislation in generations, a major progressive achievement after decades of conservative success in distributing income and wealth to those in the top brackets.
“The A.C.A. was less sweeping than it could have been because of the constraints imposed by a powerful health care lobby, but it was more sweeping than anything that had come before,” [Political Scientist Jesse Rhodes of the University of Massachusetts] wrote by email. “The fact that significant health care legislation was enacted in spite of substantial resistance was a testament to the strength of progressive mobilization at the time.”
In other words, Edsall wrote, “for Gilens, the glass is half empty, for Rhodes, half full.”
To belabor the obvious, a glass that is half-full is indeed half-empty. I myself favor more expansive changes that would reduce the ranks of the uninsured much closer to zero. The “s” word (meaning socialism) is, to me, just a word, although in U.S. politics it has historically been more of a neutron bomb.
Donald Trump, who seems impressively unconcerned about the percentage of uninsured Americans, and his minions will attempt to deploy the S-word with abandon against any plan that reduces the share of Americans who lack basic things like health insurance. Trump couldn’t get Obamacare repealed, but he has managed to undermine the Affordable Care Act in ways that have caused the uninsured numbers to rise, and will continue if he gets a second term, to move in that direction, or try to do so.
If Biden takes over, the dissolution of the ACA will end. The damage that Trump has done to it by executive order will be reversed. If Democrats get control of both houses, all of Obamacare will be restored and there will be a serious effort to resume the long liberal effort to reduce the share of Americans who can see a doctor when they need one.
There’s much more good stuff in the Edsall column and, again, this link will get you the full piece.
Comments (12)
75 years from now, no is going to care about the abstruse wranglings over the American health insurance system in 2000-30, but they will care about the fact that during those decades the 11,000 year old stable climate was allowed to be irreversibly wrecked, destroying every single ecosystem on earth and altering the planet and its denizens beyond recognition.
In 2016, Bernie prominently declared climate change the preeminent issue of our time, and for that he will deserve the praise and recognition of history. Every Dem candidate for president in 2020 (whether moderate or progressive) echoed his call to action to some degree or other. I doubt Biden has much passion for the issue, but he has a tsunami-more concern about it than imperial tribune Denialist Maximus in DC.
The Dem primary season surely ended quite differently than it began, when the two progressive candidates were routinely polling at well above a combined 50% of Dem primary voters, with Grandpa Biden at less than 2%. Precisely how we arrived at this final reckoning is quite incredible, surely more incredible than McCain’s comeback from the dead in 2008.
Out of two dozen mostly talented and well qualified candidates, we emerge with a quite elderly white male as the champion overwhelmingly selected to defeat a now fully entrenched, plutocrat-funded, quasi-fascist, white nationalist regime. Good luck to us.
Biden will now seek to entice the more obstinate Bernie supporters to join the anti-Trump crusade. By their own rhetoric, these folks have made plain that merely defeating Trump and ridding the nation of Trumpism has no real appeal for them. Indeed, many of them, in their hatred of the Demonic DNC, can come off as Trump supporters.
So the question is whether there is anything–anything!–Biden could do to get them on board. We can say at a minimum that Biden will have to strongly endorse some of Bernie’s positions, and likely have to have a progressive running mate, otherwise he can simply wave goodbye to them.
Just as in 2016, some will join the Dem team and some percent will not be able to stomach the reality of the situation with the party. I personally will not be doing much begging and pleading of them because my observation is these very strong Bernie supporters are highly informed, highly literate and highly opinionated, and as such almost immune from convincing from anyone.
I’m sure we will be well informed on their views as we careen towards what will be an absolute election meltdown come November.
Use the world Dem and show your bigotry. Republican is never abbreviated that way. It is polite to call people by their preference name.
I agree that a segment of Sanders are probably immune to persuasion, but I would strongly disagree with the idea that they are highly informed. If anything, they are more ignorant than the worst Trump supporters. I have seen Bernie people argue that the exit polling showed that he actually won states he lost by double digits, and that there was a widespread multi-state election fraud conspiracy at work. It is just like the Trumpers.
The worst thing about this segment of Bernie supporters isn’t their ignorance, but their toxicity. You refer to the combined totals of Warren and Sanders, but Warren didn’t endorse him when she dropped out and many of her supporters didn’t switch to him because of the avalanche of hate and misogyny directed at her and her supporters. I have seen these people say horribly racist things about why there is little support for Sanders among African-Americans. That African-Americans can’t think for themselves.
I’m probably not helping by piling on the worst of Sanders’s supporters, because most of them are really good people. And Sanders, despite being a terrible human being, is and has been right about a lot of things. And yes, Biden is not exactly inspiring and people can be disappointed and vent. But the informed segment of Bernie supporters (which is the vast majority) knows what is at stake. They know Trump is filling the courts with conservatives who will stymie progress not just for another four years, but for decades. There is a long list, but unless you are truly privileged (white, straight, wealthy, healthy, a citizen, etc.) there are tremendous differences between Biden and Trump that will effect you.
Affect, not effect.
I also would add that the progressives mad about the outcome shouldn’t be mad about Biden or the DNC. They should be mad at Sanders. This is a guy who never made an attempt to reach out to the electorate. When he was winning early he was only getting a quarter to a third of the vote. When you spend all your time railing on the Democratic establishment, you shouldn’t be surprised when the Democratic establishment doesn’t like you very much.
I really wish Sanders would have stepped aside early and endorsed Warren. His heart attack last year would have been a perfect excuse. Because although Warren is quite progressive, she is liked and respected by other Democrats. She appeals to a wider group. Sanders never had a chance, but I think Warren really did. Sanders is all about himself and his massive ego. He likes the big rallies just like Trump does. But I think we could have had a progressive nominee if Sanders would have stepped aside for Warren.
In an ideal world, Bernie’s proposals would be far more impressive than Biden’s.
In the real world of what a President can get through Congress I doubt there’s be much daylight between them, and Biden is definitely more electable. Bernie turns middle-of-the-road Democrats off, which would mean a lower turnout. As the primary showed, Bernie’s hard core is dedicated, but small. His hoped-for youth vote never turned out.
A true progressive could never vote for Trump. It is an angry selfish act. Trump opposed every policy Bernie supports.
Trump did cancel TPP/TISA/TTIP trade agreements (international corporate power coups) which Bernie would have too. And Trump has taken some steps to bring back manufacturing, for America’s working class, which Bernie would like to do. But that is just point out facts. Otherwise yeah, voting for Trump would be like a betrayal of all they believe.
But then, on economics and war, voting for Biden is voting Republican lite.
Well, lets see if the Bernie supporters can do some heavy lifting, like getting their butt to the voting booth that would be helpful! Wars, revolutions etc. are not fought and won in 1 day. week or month or a year, they go on forever. You either believe in your goals and are willing to take the long view on trying to push the needle in a different direction, or you are so rock headed that you would g move from a extreme left position to an extreme right position because you didn’t get your way, sorry there is nothing any of us can do to straighten out that convoluted thinking.
There were 100 million Americans who declined to vote in 2016.
They were not Bernie supporters, who went 78% to HRC by some reports.
HRC was on the ballot, not Bernie. Failed to draw enough votes in key swing states, lost. That’s not on Berniecrats. That’s on HRC
This time, the Democratic nominee is net positive in national polls, when both HRC and Trump were underwater.
And Joe Biden has reached out to Bernie, his supporters using gracious tones in his public statements.
I speculate that, given the real threat Trump has proven to be, and the stronger candidate that Joe Biden offers, Democrats will turn out bigly and vote for Joe in November. Including we, who supported Bernie for the nomination this year. We need a blue tsunami in November to wash away Republican corruption from our federal government
And round and round we go. I often wonder what the human condition might look like if the irresistible lure of petty vindictiveness and self aggrandizing pettiness could be overcome. Look, centrists, I KNOW the urge to gloat and dance and rub the noses of your vanquished opponents is almost too much to bear, but please, for the sake of us all, could you at least TRY to repress it this time, attempt to be the “bigger’ people. I know you think its beneath you, I know you think your scorn should be enough to force Sanders supporters to fall in line, but just trust me, as someone who KNOWS them, it isn’t and never will be. You either must make the decision to forgo all your usual sanctimony, and pleas to “do the right thing or else it’s all YOUR fault”, suck it up and pander, OR accept that there will be no Democratic victories in the fall, and watch our society end. I KNOW you don’t think that should be YOUR responsibility, that to the victors should go the spoils, but PLEASE, PLEASE listen, this time.
First of all, to Eric: Medicare was not a New Deal initiative by FDR. There was no Medicare until the late 1960s-early 1970s. Medicare Part D–the drug benefit–was passed during George W. Bush’s presidency, if I’m not wrong.
So the attack on the Affordable Care Act is a feature of Tea Party-type Republicanism, and the viciousness of Donald Trump’s administration.
Second, it’s not up to Joe Biden to attract and lure and seduce and offer sops to Bernie’s Bros who somehow think they are special and need to be seduced to vote in a way that removes Donald Trump fro office this November.
If Bernie’s supporters, whose fierce and absolutist advocacy for him is now mooted with his suspension of campaign, insist on some puristic radicalism before they can vote, they are showing themselves not only to be incapable of growing up (defined roughly as facing reality whether you like it or not, and acting in positive ways), but to be vindictive in their preference for an autocrat over a Democrat–both capital D and lower-case d–as president.
I lived through the 2000 Nader destruction of the Democratic win over Bush, and I will never forget how a resentful bunch of heavy ideologues can drive the country down a hole as Nader’s campaign did. Bernie
s supporters had a heavy hand in the 2016 Democratic defeat, as well. They’re proud of that.
I prefer that those who have supported Bernie Sanders, and who understand what a political party is (many Bernie Bros do not; they just use the organization), decide what reality they want to live with from 2021 to 2025.
Remembering that the Supreme Court will only be ruling on the Trump administration’s attempt to completely destroy Obamacare just after this November’s election. So, whoever is elected President may be facing the right-wing court-based elimination of health care for many, many millions of Americans.
Please think about that Bernie people!
So what is the point of having health insurance if it costs $500 a month with a $7000 deductible, for America’s ten’s of millions without employer health insurance? That is not health insurance, that is putting people into a kind of debt servitude, usefull only in paying out to keep them out of bankruptcy so they can keep getting bled until they are dead.
So is it a choice between republican social darwinian health care for “job creators” and those who serve them, and moderate Dems insure most people while preserving price gouging, inflating the stock market far better than managing public health?
And then there is this: “Critics of Gilens’ argument contend that enactment of Obamacare marks the first major downwardly redistributive federal legislation in generations, a major progressive achievement after decades of conservative success in distributing income and wealth to those in the top brackets.”
That is one of the reasons I cannot support the “moderate” liberal stance, as long as it is denied how, because of Obama’s response to the Great Recession, income inequality soared to near unprecedented levels during his presidency. The Great Recession was one of the greatest transfers of wealth UP the pyramid, in history (which it looks like we are going to get again with Covid 19), and I won’t be shamed by Biden voters who won’t acknowledge that.