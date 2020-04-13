One more reason to be impressed with Dr. Anthony Fauci

If you’re a sane, rational person, the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a tonic for weeks now. Somehow, this short, nerdy Brooklyn-accented physician and immunologist who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been allowed to continue speaking from the White House podium despite his unwillingness to ratify the Trumpian nonsense.
If anything is annoying (but shouldn’t be) about Fauci’s many comments during the crisis, it is that he is cautious, sticks to the science, and doesn’t play politics. When asked to tell the future, instead of pretending to know it, he will try to explain why there is a range of possible futures.
But if you need an extra reason to be impressed with Dr. Fauci, here’s one, from an interview by Anna Rothschild of FiveThirtyEight.com. The amazing thing is that the interview occurred a year ago, with COVID-19 not a known thing. But it was so prescient that Rothschild was shocked to discover it recently when she listened to the year-old interview in which she asked Fauci, “What’s the thing that keeps you up at night?”
To which he replied – A YEAR AGO:
Well, I always say something semi-facetious when people ask me that. We worry about so many things when we’re awake that we’re so tired that nothing keeps us up at night. But notwithstanding that:
The thing I’m most concerned about as an infectious disease physician and as a public health person is the emergence of a new virus that the body doesn’t have any background experience with, that is very transmissible, highly transmissible from person to person, and has a high degree of morbidity and mortality. Now what I’ve essentially done is paint the picture of a pandemic influenza.
Now it doesn’t have to be influenza. It could be something like SARS. SARS was really quite scary. Thankfully, it kind of burned itself out by good public health measures. But the thing that worries most of us in the field of public health is a respiratory illness that can spread even before someone is so sick that you want to keep them in bed. And that’s really the difference.
Comments (33)
And now Trump is mentioning firing him, what a coward and pathological person this man-child is. Cannot tolerate any criticism, but particularly from qualified people who know more than him.
Sanity and reason play little role in the response of the Oval Office to the pandemic – or, I might add, the response of many other Republican office-holders around the country, including at least one Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Minnesota, according to this morning’s ‘Strib. Acknowledging that every part of the country needs to have a functioning economy should not mean that, as a society, we’re willing to trade lives for dollars. Even when we know, as we should, that tomorrow is not guaranteed to anyone, it’s sheer stupidity, or sadism, to put other people’s lives at risk of death unnecessarily.
“[I]t’s sheer stupidity, or sadism, to put other people’s lives at risk of death unnecessarily.”
You’re leaving out reflexive contrariety and egotism, although there is considerable overlap with stupidity.
I’m too lazy to look up the exact quote, but it was either Descartes or Pascal who said that the educated man is one who is not afraid to admit he doesn’t know. We all would prefer to be right rather than wrong, and would like to have it acknowledged when we are right. A smart person, and one with integrity, knows when to confess their error or their ignorance.
Another quote which I keep coming back to is from Alexander Pope:
A little knowledge is a dangerous thing
Drink deep or taste not the Pierian spring.
There are far too many people about who find one talking point they like and cling to it repeatedly, ignoring the depth of knowledge we have from epidemiologists and virologists and public health experts telling them that they are looking at only one small data point to the exclusion of thousands. Comparing influenza deaths over a season to COVID-19 deaths over a few weeks isn’t even comparing apples to oranges; it’s comparing apples to moon rocks.
If we are to be impressed by Dr Fauci we should note he stated deaths expected in the United States is now 60,000. That is great news for everyone. The next question should be “why did we shut the USA down for a bad flu season”? In 2017-18 60k+ died from the flu and no closure of economy. Interesting to hear the explanation coming on the past 6-8 weeks.
I don’t suppose it has occurred to you that the reason the projected death toll is as low as it is would be because drastic measures were taken, and the country was shut down.
No, not at all. The same people died in 17-18 flu season, those older folks with multiple underlying health issues. We should have thrown all our resources towards that demographic. Instead we put everyone in the basement.
Non sequitur, does not compute.
Fortunately you did not pursue a career in public health.
60,000 older people with underlying health issues died in 17-18 flu season, did not go to the basement. Projected by Fauci, 60,000 older people with underlying health issues will die in 2020 Coronavirus outbreak, we are sent to the basement….. Hopefully that computed.
“60,000 older people with underlying health issues died in 17-18 flu season, did not go to the basement.”
So only “older people with underlying health issues died?” I had no idea.
My point – and the one you seem to be ignoring – is that the projected number of deaths was at one point a lot higher, some of them in the range of 100 – to 200,000 deaths. Those models assumed that drastic measures would not be taken.
Acting like a bunch of sissies seems to have saved lives, Mr. Smith. Chest-thumping bravado could have killed a lot more.
RB, yes the overwhelming percentage of folks who die every year from flu are older folks. Not only older but with underlying health issues. The most common issues are COPD, diabetes, heart condition and obesity. It has nothing to do about beating your chest, it has to do with whether or not you are at risk for Coronavirus. If you are not at risk, hiding in your basement is not necessary, if you are at risk, take proper precautions.
Something the CDC doesn’t tell you is you can improve your immune system naturally. Viruses constantly are attacking your body, a healthy immune system fights it off. I have Western Doctors and Natural Pathology Doctors in the family, I go with Natural Paths all day for prevention.
“If you are not at risk, hiding in your basement is not necessary . . .”
Except that a person who is not in one of the “at risk” categories is still capable of transmitting the virus.
Well not being a doctor Fauci or a doctor or immunologist, or anything close,
Perhaps, just perhaps, your answer lies in modeling and assumptions used in the models. Last check we have some vaccinations against the flu, meaning theoretically it is less of a contagion. When people get the flu, they typically don’t require respirators, which theoretically lowers the demand on hospitals. Suspect our medical community has more experience with the flu, than C-virus (read they understand it better and are better equipped to treat it. It is pretty clear that Dr Fauci made that clear in his statement 1 year ago “emergence of a new virus that the body doesn’t have any background experience with, that is very transmissible, highly transmissible from person to person, and has a high degree of morbidity and mortality.” And this is not to mention, that this “new virus” is on top of our existing flu season/normal hospital utilization, not instead of but in addition too. So, there is a gigantic difference dealing with a virus you don’t know vs one you do know and not having any medical experience or treatment pertaining to that virus. There have also been a fair amount of folks that have been taken, that aren’t old. A google search will provide that data. What was the earlier comment quote “the educated man is one who is not afraid to admit he doesn’t know.”
Dennis, not sure what data you are looking at but as far as percentage of deaths by Coronavirus are almost all 60 and older: 0-39 years old have. 0.2 percentage of deaths, 40-49, 0.4 percent, 50-59, 1.3 percent. Not only 60 and older but with multiple underlying health issues. As I said, if you are in that category we should put our resources to keeping you healthy, if not your chances are slim of dying from Coronavirus.
Your call JS, just let folks older than 60 die I guess. Looks like a solution for Social Security outlays.
Not so much Dennis. Folks who fall into the risk category need to take precautions and resources need to tilted heavily towards them. Those not falling into that category should come out of the basement and get back to normal living.
The data proves the SIP and lockdowns didn’t have any affect on reducing the spread. Harvard has backed that up as well. Fauci has been wrong all along. On Feb 29th he said people shouldn’t change what they are doing. That was weeks before any stay at home orders.
Back to this nonsense.
Fauci is projecting 60,000 (-100,000) deaths premised upon an unprecedented shutdown of virtually the entire country. That means absent such shutdowns the expected Covid deaths would be far greater.
In contrast, the flu deaths you to which to refer occurred over the course of a year with no extreme precautions being taken, and certainly nothing like what has been done to combat Covid.
But I predict that this reasoning is simply beyond you (for some reason).
That is correct. 60,000 is the number of deaths if we keep things shut down until there are sufficient resources in place to deal with the virus in hospitals. The mortality estimates without any mitigations at all (comparable to seasonal influenza) were closer to 1 million. This disease is 10x deadlier than influenza and 2x more contagious but we have managed to mitigate the effects to that of a generic influeza. It is quite an accomplishment for the public health officials.
You are dogged, I will give you that. Cling to a morsel continually thrown out by Fox ghouls and ignore the scenarios of what likely would have happened in almost all major cities. And that would be 100’s of deaths a day and a health system stretched to and beyond its limits. And continue to ignore what the cost has been and will be because the buffoon in charge lied repeatedly for two months because he thought that was best for the stock market, and his re-election chances.
Happening in all major cities?? New York City has half of the deaths nation wide! Why is that? This is not happening in most major metropolitan areas, why?
New York has some unique demographics (Paul Krugman had a good article on this) — pockets of high population density in relatively self contained neighborhoods where people walk a lot and so have a lot of face to face contact.
Also a lot of tourists and business travelers bringing things in.
I grew up in the Bronx. We walked everywhere; occasionally took the trolley or the subway. My mother didn’t learn to drive until we moved out to the suburbs.
Logical fallacy. You can’t prove what would have happened had we done nothing. But we can look at the data and it shows that lockdowns did nothing. Harvard backs that up as well.
The models were ridiculously wrong. There was never any data to support the claims of 1+ million dying in the US.
Important differences between the flu & covid-19:
As Dr Fauci mentioned in the quote, humans do not seem to have any innate resistence to covid-19.
There is no vaccine for covid-19.
Covid-19 is highly contagious.
Covid-19 is transmissible by people who do not show signs of being infected.
I’d also point out that the 60000 figure, like higher, previous, projections, is an estimate. It is quite possible that if people let their guard down & return to life as normal, this thing will resurge & we’ll see projections rise again. Kindof like when the president said we had it under control, when there were 11 known cases in the US & he projected it would miraculously disappear in April.
Brian, if that is “the big one” we must absolutely fear, why are most young folks a-systematic when they get the Coronavirus? Why did over half of the folks on Diamond Princess cruise ship, who tested positive, show no signs of Coronavirus? Are they just lucky or do they have a strong immune system? While Fauci is correct that only those who have already contracted the COVID 19 have the antibodies, everyone can fortify their own immune system. You don’t hear that from CDC, you hear wait for the vaccine.
Your body has fought off viruses since the day you were born, this virus is essentially the same, it’s a virus. Those with strong immune systems and no underlying health issues have little to fear. That is why having the entire country hiding in the basement makes no sense.
Why is this so difficult for you?
If we treated this like the flu, taking very few precautions, the death toll would be significantly higher. The preventive measures are what may keep that number low.
Mr. Smith, I refer you to U.S. COVID-19 and influenza mortality statistics on the CDC site: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/COVID19/index.htm
Compared to your 2017-18 data, Table 2 on the site shows real-time data for 2/1-4/11/2020: 6,930 deaths from COVID-19, and 4,718 influenza deaths. With respect to age, there were 1,535 deaths among people under one year of age through 64 years of age; 1,637 people in the same age group died from influenza. The COVID-19 mortality rate is slightly higher than the flu in this time-limited, side-by-side comparison. Due to the “Every State for Itself” policy of the Trump administration, we are woefully short of testing kits and data at this stage of the pandemic in the U.S. You may want to revisit your “basement” preoccupation nine months from now when we have 12 months of data.
Mr Smith, It takes some–but not a great deal of–work to become at least somewhat knowledgeable about what Covid-19 is and why it is so different from seasonal influenza. I hope you will invest invest in some of this work, as your rhetorical questions here are, as they say, a bad look.
The diminutive Dr Fauci’s Waterloo is fast approaching, as Cretinus Maximus in DC has obviously picked some “All Clear!” date in his miserable excuse for a brain, and can’t wait to proclaim it–to the acclaim and delight of Rightwing Nation. Fauci will be forced to oppose this ridiculous scheme in the “task force” meetings, and then he will have to decide either to resign and blow the whistle on the Trumpite insanity or bite his tongue and stay in his position.
He is something like 79 years old, so it’s hard to see why he would agree to provide cover for a egregious mistake demanded by Glorious Leader.
Dr. Fauci is modelling adult behavior, for the entire nation. Most of us trust hi, and not Trump, for that reason.
Fauci is also our premier diplomat in the Trump administration. He is employing exquisite tact, watching and measuring every word he says, so that he can tell us all the truth and yet stay on that daily press briefing stage with the Ignoramus in Chief Who must not be contradicted directly. Fauci knows that. We all admire his diplomatic skill and the dance he does daily to maintain our trust with the facts and the truth while not pricking the Country’s Weakest Ego who stands behind Fauci.
Trump will fire him soon, though. Why? What Trump can’t abide is someone who gets better TV ratings than he does and–Liordy!–on Trump’s own show! The US of A will e worse off, though. And it’s up to the public, and especially the Republican Senators, to push back against Trump’s instincts on Fauci’s appeal.
The worst part of all of this from my perspective is that there has been and will continue to be great loss yet a percentage of folks (lacking critical thinking skills, adequate knowledge of healthcare and more) continue to support Trump despite his many, many, many lies, egregious errors, blatant ignorance, incessant cruelty and destruction…and will vote for him again in November. Even as their world lies in a massive heaving smoking reeking rubble. Unfreakin’ believable.
Go back and look at all of the Trump clips minimizing the threat, like this one:
https://twitter.com/prioritiesUSA/status/1249717519545499653?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
And only last week when asked when is the all clear called?, Trump acknowledges looking at the data and then taps his head and say’s it’s right up here.
It’s like a contest where you carefully search out the world’s worst prognosticator so that you can follow their next hunch. Most of us run away with our hair on fire. Fox nation says:
“Hmmm… Good idea, let’s go for it!”
If Trump actually understood what Fauci is saying he would have fired him a lot sooner.