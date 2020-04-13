One more reason to be impressed with Dr. Anthony Fauci

If you’re a sane, rational person, the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a tonic for weeks now. Somehow, this short, nerdy Brooklyn-accented physician and immunologist who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been allowed to continue speaking from the White House podium despite his unwillingness to ratify the Trumpian nonsense.

If anything is annoying (but shouldn’t be) about Fauci’s many comments during the crisis, it is that he is cautious, sticks to the science, and doesn’t play politics. When asked to tell the future, instead of pretending to know it, he will try to explain why there is a range of possible futures.



But if you need an extra reason to be impressed with Dr. Fauci, here’s one, from an interview by Anna Rothschild of FiveThirtyEight.com. The amazing thing is that the interview occurred a year ago, with COVID-19 not a known thing. But it was so prescient that Rothschild was shocked to discover it recently when she listened to the year-old interview in which she asked Fauci, “What’s the thing that keeps you up at night?”

To which he replied – A YEAR AGO: