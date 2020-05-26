How Trump’s doing in polls, both in Minnesota and nationally

I’ll be very brief. In my previous piece, urging you not to obsesses too much on polls this far ahead of Election Day (even though I can’t help myself from doing so), and encouraging you to focus (if you must, even though you shouldn’t) on swing state polls, I also mentioned that there were no recent poll results of President Donald Trump versus former Vice President Joe Biden in our own dear Minnesota, which I can’t quite stand to let myself view as a real swing state even though it was very close in 2016.
So, sure enough, there’s a new Minnesota Poll (viewable here) of Trump vs. Biden and it showed Biden leading Trump by 49-44 percent. 7 percent are undecided. The poll was conducted by a combine of the Star Tribune, MPR and KARE-11.
So there’s that. Not a big gap. Not a teensy gap.
I’ll mention one other polling-related matter, which is to update my occasional series on Trump’s national approval ratings, which I still check every day even though the numbers never move around much, which I at least used to find amazing, given the general volatility of this presidency. As usual, I rely on an average of many recent approval polls, as maintained by FiveThirtyEight.com.
The update is bad but not terrible for the current incumbent. It shows Trump (as always) under water (meaning he has more disapprovers than approvers). But this weekend was the first time in more than two months that the negative gap was in double digits, meaning the percentage of disapprovers was 10+ percentage points higher than approvers.
The actual numbers, as of Tuesday morning, are 43 percent approval, versus 53.3 percent disapproval, a gap of 10.3 percentage points.
The most amazing thing, to me at least, has always been how stable Trump’s approval rating is. But the trend over the past few days is fairly steep.
Comments (7)
What are those 44% thinking?
That question puzzles me as well, When talking with the Trumpie in-laws can never get a reasonable answer/conversation. It would be interesting to know what Hitlers approval ratings looked like right up until Germany was bombed into oblivion, I hate to say it but suspect they would be similar, Can’t have rationale conversations with irrational people.
Hitler was very popular. He was seen as a savior from the post-WWI depression. Folks had his picture high on the wall, just as they did here with FDR.
They weren’t.
But then the 538 ten point gap probably is a better predictor.
I’ll admit I’m a bit surprised at Trump being that close to Biden in MN. I still think he’s unlikely to win on election day.
To use candidate Jason Lewis’ phrase in answer to Bob Tourdot and Dennis Wagner, Trump supporters are “non-thinking.” It’s a term Lewis used to describe young women voters, if I recall correctly. I, too, have been mystified by the stability of Trump’s support, given the serial disasters he has fomented for the country. If your whole world is the Dow-Jones average, perhaps there’s reason to be in the Trump corner, as it were, but for most people, who don’t have $500,000 stock portfolios, the wreckage he’ll leave behind when he leaves will take decades, perhaps a generation, to repair and heal.
When a Trumpian says, “I like his policies…” it seems reasonable to me that we ask “Which policy, exactly, do you think is a good one?” “What makes it good?” “How is the nation / society / economy better off as a result of that policy?” I suspect what you’ll get in response is either the sound of crickets, or a John Birch Society-fueled rant about the evils of immigration (code for people of color) or socialism.
Unless you’re speaking to a Native American, immigration complaints can be safely ignored as rankest hypocrisy, if not blatant racism, and – especially if you’re speaking to a heavily-subsidized farmer – complaints about “socialism” can be dismissed as sophistry. Farm subsidies, like corporate subsidies in other industrial areas, are just as much “socialism” as unemployment insurance.
No corporate spokesperson or subsidized farmer should be allowed to finish a sentence criticizing “socialism” unless / until they’re willing to admit that they don’t really WANT a “free market.” They want a market that favors their particular industry or endeavor. A “free” market is what your local mom-and-pop restaurant has been faced with during the pandemic. Note carefully where the federal aid passed by Congress to help “small businesses” is being directed by corporate and Trump administration officials.
He is mentally incapable from being able to stop insulting any woman who challenges him in anyway. The best example is Michigan, a state he desperately needs to win in November.
With MI having a female Governor Atty. General and Secretary of State, all with public approval exceeding Trump’s, he regularly goes out of his way to insult and threaten them.
So much for the Women’s vote. On to Senior citizens:
“Using his unique vocabulary, he dubbed the VA study a “Trump enemy.”
“I’ve worked with doctors,” he said when asked after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans why it is okay for him to take the drug despite warnings from the VA, Food and Drug Administration, and other federal health agencies.
“They were giving it to people who were in very bad shape,” Mr Trump contended. “Almost dead.”