Onetime McCain strategist Steve Schmidt talks about a time when politicians could disagree respectfully

Since the spring weather has arrived (and, one might note, the COVID-19 pandemic did not “disappear, like a miracle,” with the warmer weather as one seer had predicted) I have taken great comfort in long walks along Minnehaha Creek (I live within a couple of blocks of the Minnehaha Parkway and can hoof it easily to a lap around either Harriet or Nokomis if I’m feeling really ambitious). I have greatly increased my consumption of political and historical podcasts, which I can listen to as I walk and pretend to be sort of working).
One of my favorites is the Al Franken podcast, and his most recent episode is a pip.
His guest was Steve Schmidt, a stalwart long-time Republican, who was the senior campaign strategist and top adviser to John McCain during the 2008 election. Schmidt, a mountain of a man, had not yet left the GOP when I covered his May 2018 talk at the Westminster Town Hall Forum, and he devoted his prepared remarks to other topics, but he was trying on his voice as a Republican never Trumper even back then. Asked about Trump that day, he answered:
“A third of the country may choose to live in Trumpistan. Good for them. Sixty to 65 percent of us prefer to continue living in America.”
The next month he quit the GOP, on anti-Trump grounds, although he has not joined the Democrats either. He came across on the Franken podcast as a man of deep principle, who absolutely knows his mind, who revered the kind of Republicanism that McCain symbolized (but absolutely detested the choice of Sarah Palin as McCain’s running-mate, as he made clearer than ever in the Franken interview).
Franken, a dyed-in-the-wool liberal Democrat, held back his own disagreement with Schmidt on many specific issues while probing Schmidt on why he left the party, while expressing his clear admiration of Schmidt as a person of deep principles.
I listen regularly to Franken’s podcasts and recommend the habit.
But this one was not about why liberals are right and conservatives were wrong. It was about remembering a time when Democrats and Republicans could respect one another across areas of disagreement, and debate those disagreements using honest facts and logic in that zone of discussion rooted in that respect.
I seem to remember when I could more easily have such conversations with conservative friends. Often I would learn things I hadn’t known, things that were rooted in mutual respect for logic and factual accuracy. Damn, I miss those days.
Anyway, if you want to share that experience, this link will get you straight to the Schmidt-Franken exchange, which unfortunately is headlined: “Steve Schmidt Tears Trump and the Republican Party A New One.” The discussion was far more respectful than that headline.
I would have headlined it something like “Steve Schmidt explains the difference between honest conservatism and Trumpism.”
Comments (8)
Verily, I encounter few honest conservatives nowadays, and labeling the current iteration of Republican ideology as “Trumpism” gives the grifter-in-chief too much credit for political thought beyond his own welfare and bank account. If there is such a thing as “Trumpism,” it’s truly a cult, with all the weirdness and dysfunction that goes with a cult. Mr. Schmidt comes closer to the people I thought of as “conservative” half a century ago. I doubt that I agreed with John McCain about very much, but that’s not to say that I didn’t agree with his position about anything at all, and the same goes for Mr. Schmidt.
Mr. Schoch is equating today’s Republicans with conservatives. But today’s Republicans, especially the Trump acolytes, are not conservatives. True conservatives (I’m not one, but I respect them and believe polity needs them) abhor deficits and the debt they create. They revere free markets, and want businesses to succeed or fail on their own merits, without help or hindrance from government. They honor equality in opportunity, though not outcomes, for all. They defend their positions with facts and reason. Actually most conservatives I encounter nowadays are honest. It’s just that one doesn’t encounter a whole lot of them. And none of them wear silly red hats.
I would agree with that. As a conservative, Trump is not one. He exhibits some traits and has done a great job with the economy as there was opportunity for everyone. However, the recent (pre-pandemic) budget bloating and desire of having trust in a small group of people is very problematic.
Though when you generalize vast amounts of people as a cult in a method that many liberals in politics have done, like Hilary and Barack in recent campaigns, you are doing exactly what the article is about.
Who wants to engage with someone who already has an extremely negative bias as there are a few bad apples but mostly good people on both sides?
Yeah, but Trump didn’t do anything for the economy. He’s coasted on the recovery Obama gave him. There were more jobs created in the last 31 months of Obama’s presidency than the first 31 months of Trump’s. Obama averaged more monthly jobs created than Trump. Obama average 2.4% GDP growth during his last three years, 2.5% under Trump, but not even close to the 4% he promised. Lastly, the stock market increased by 130% under Obama. So let’s dispense with the fallacy that Trump has done a “great job”with the economy.
Great job with the economy? Running an economy is more than coasting on what your predecessor left you. Its dealing with crises, and on that front Trump has failed miserably. He will go down as one of the worst economic presidents ever. Which really isn’t a surprise considering the guy was an utter failure at business as well.
” A man of deep principle … using honest facts.” And we get to the very heart of the matter. Although I would disagree a lot with Mr. Schmidt because I think there is a certain amount of Darwinism in his beliefs, I could hold a discussion with him. One only has to look at the embarrassing piece Jason Lewis just penned to see how far the Republican Party has fallen following their great leader. Might add, there’s also minority on the left that is going with the scorched earth, winner take all strategy. Our country truly is broken if we have election after election of back and forth between the two factions, but I’m afraid that’s where it’s headed.
Trump’s so abhorent in his divisiveness that it’s really hard to avoid letting emotion win over logic. Yet, that hatred of him that he has worked so hard to cultivate is also the main hope I have of getting rid of him.
It’s rather hard to envision a supposed Golden Era of Civil Discourse, where conservatives and lib’ruls were able to “disagree respectfully” (using “honest facts and logic”), when conservatives have been vociferously lying and playing the game of wilful ignorance about such things as global warming for almost 30 years and tax policy for around 40.
Not to mention the days (almost 2 decades ago) of Repubs vilifying anyone who wasn’t totally gun-ho for Bush’s War to Liberate Iraq’s Oil….or questioned the “facts” regarding Saddam’s “WMD”! But perhaps Schmidt is speaking of the days of the Vietnam War? The New Deal? (sarcasm)
This all falls into the desperate dream that “There’s a lot of good Repubs out there!” to use Biden’s phrase. It will be remembered that Franken stepped up in the ’90s to confront and combat Ringleader of Invective Rush Limbaugh with books titled “Lies and the Lying Liars who Tell Them”. That Franken apparently has uncovered some memory of a lost “civil discourse” in America seems somewhat, um, revisionist!
I have to say I’m pretty unclear what exactly the word “good” is meant to describe in Biden’s sentence….good at cooking? Golf?
Unfortunately for those “true conservatives” the c-word brand has been taken over–not a hostile takeover — by Trumpism, a cult in search of a brand. Conservatives of a generation ago talked of some highfalutin’ concept of “movement” conservativism. They ached for an electoral majority so much they let almost anyone join the movement who promised a following and a mailing list. So all sorts of once-fringe types joined up, a who’s who of reactionary populism. Together it became Trumpism, but since that’s such a revolting term the more marketable term “conservative” is today the property of reactionaries, illiberalism and oligarchy and is tainted by bigotry and intolerance.
And that’s one way how the English language evolves and meanings of words change, much to the consternation of purists.