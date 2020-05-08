Why Tara Reade’s allegations have left many wondering just what to think

I haven’t been able to figure out anything useful to say about Tara Reade’s allegation that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her, so I’ve said nothing, waiting for either clearer evidence or inspiration about how to treat her allegations.
“Believe the women” is a nice slogan, but what are the limits?
A piece published in Vox on Thursday helped a bit, not in reaching any conclusions about what really happened but in understanding why it is so hard to know what is going on (or went on) in this instance.
Laura McGann, editorial director of Vox, has been talking to Reade for more than a year, trying to authenticate her allegations, and has been unable to do so. She has had occasion to go back to Reade more than once to, for example, ask why her account has changed so much, and why she formerly said that that Biden had made her “uncomfortable” but specifically ruled out that Biden had sexually assaulted her or committed any other action that could be fairly described as “sexual assault,” or, perhaps, even sexual “misconduct.”
Here’s a paragraph from McGann’s piece, drawing on a year of conversations with Reade and investigating her complaints against Biden:
Reade told me that she wanted me to think of this story as being about abuse of power, “but not sexual misconduct.” Her emphasis was on how she was treated in Biden’s office by Senate aides, who she said retaliated against her for complaining about how Biden touched her in meetings. “I don’t know if [Biden] knew why I left,” she said. “He barely knew us by name.”
If you were a reporter who had had that conversation with Reade, and she later told you that Biden had actually penetrated her with his finger against her wishes, how would you decide whether to believe her? How far does the recent slogan “believe the women” go, when you are dealing with a woman who told you that — and now makes a more serious claim of sexual assault?
If, like me, you’ve been struggling to figure out what to make of this matter, and of Biden’s flat denial of her allegations, you should read the whole Vox piece, but even if you have adopted the recommendation that women making such allegations should be believed, McGann’s article will leave you still trying to figure out this case.
McGann also wrote:
If Reade had told a consistent story and shared all of her corroborating sources with reporters, if those sources had told a consistent story, if the [early reporting on her allegations] had shaken loose other cases like hers, or if there were “smoking gun” evidence in Biden’s papers, her account might have been reported on differently in mainstream media a year ago.
It is not fair to an individual survivor that their claims require an extraordinary level of confirmation, but it’s what reporters have found is necessary for their stories to hold up to public scrutiny and successfully hold powerful men accountable. So we are here.
Yes, here we are.
And not just here with Biden, but with Biden as the alternative to you-know-whom.
McGann acknowledged that aspect of the dilemma as well, for example, here:
Many liberals have said now and during the [Al] Franken saga that the Democratic Party has held itself to a ridiculous standard. Donald Trump has admitted on tape to what Reade accuses Biden of doing and still denies the accounts of more than 20 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. And given that the goal of beating Trump is paramount this fall, some see dwelling on an accusation that has yet to be definitively proven as a damaging distraction.
McGann’s full Vox piece, headlined “The agonizing story of Tara Reade” is here.
If you believed Christine Ford then you must believe Reade (who has more evidence and witnesses than Ford had). It’s the hypocrisy that most find so appalling. There’s also more than one woman accusing Biden of these things. So if you believe Trump is guilty you also have to believe Biden is guilty too. You can’t have such a double standard and expect to have any credibility.
Reade’s claims should be investigated as should all such claims. But to give Biden a free pass without any such investigations is absurd.
I think its absolutely fair to complain about hypocrisy when comparing the Kavanaugh situation.
But Trump has been accused by dozens of women of more serious misconduct, and has admitted on tape that he sexually assaults women.
No.
Ford had witnesses who saw and described Kavanaugh’s offensive behavior.
The closest that Reade has come to corroboration is a few people who remember her making the claim; not witnessing the claimed sexual assault.
“Laura McGann, editorial director of Vox, has been talking to Reade for more than a year, trying to authenticate her allegations, and has been unable to do so.”
Well, she wasn’t trying very hard. Corroborating evidence has been appearing almost daily, and the latest one involves a court document mentioning the abuse and identifies Biden by name.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/05/08/document-biden-accuser-reade-told-ex-husband-she-sexually-harassed/3094342001/
Many Democrats (even many women) have taken the track of admitting yeah, they believe Reade, but are going to vote for Biden anyway. Of course it nullifies the faux outrage they expressed, past and future against many GOP pols, including Trump, but I can appreciate the honesty in that approach.
At this point, flimsy denials look pathetic and will to come to no good end.
I don’t think you read either McGann’s story or the one you cited, which points out that is does not identify Biden other than she worked in her office. And again, this is something that undermines the claim that she was sexually assaulted. McGann isn’t saying she found nothing. She is saying the story told by Reade and her corroborators have changed.
I am not sure what to believe about Tara Reade’s accusation, though I lean toward believing her because Joe Biden has long been accused of being at the very least “handsy” with serious paternalistic boundary issues, and he has long gotten a free pass from the media and Democrats about it.
I suppose too I lean toward believing her because I simply don’t like Joe Biden, and find a great disconnect between his public persona and his actual legislative history. He is called sometimes “working class Joe”, ostensibly because of the way he grew up, despite the fact that just about everything he has done as a legislator has been great for corporations, banks and billionaires, and so very bad for working people.
What is most disturbing about this is how flawed a presidential candidate Biden has been since he first started running so very long ago, and yet Dems have put him forward in 2020, well past his prime, like he is some great standard-bearer destined to defeat evil Trump, as oblivious to Biden’s deficiencies as a candidate and his legislative history, as they have been about his handsiness.
This article is a case in point for those of who are increasingly worried about Biden’s ability to defeat Trump. We’re only looking at this because Biden isn’t giving us anything to else to look at. Sanders dropped out so ‘Biden could take the field… and instead he’s gone AWOL. This is an election year, and the media abhors a vacuum, if there’s nothing else to talk about, THIS is what happens.
The “election” of (admitted!) sexual predator Donald Trump (without the slightest concern by the self-professed religious element of the party/movement) has made clear that 46% of the electorate views such allegations as being irrelevant to consideration of fitness for office. Repub nominee Trump forever ended the application of “family values” standards to a candidate (to the extent it was ever taken seriously by “conservatives”).
Of course, the conservative movement’s total unconcern (indeed, mockery) of judicial nominee (now Justice) Brett Boofer’s accuser only reinforces this point.
By being abject hypocrites over Trump’s boasting of sexual assault, and completely ignoring/mocking the allegations against him conservatives (actually all Trump supporters) have no moral basis to charge Biden supporters with hypocrisy, whatever the truth or falsity of the allegations. Hypocrites cannot be heard to scold hypocrisy.
The only question will be to what degree the nation’s media decide to apply the sort of double standards that Clinton was judged by (“But her emails!”) to Biden.
Well, if “uncomfortable” is the new standard, not sure I know anyone that hasn’t felt uncomfortable at one time or another, male or female. As the evidence goes, it moves around and is inconsistent. Of course, our right wing media is going to take that and develop it into a Full Monty, while claiming, see worse than Trump! Curious if she has a $130,000 check and a non-disclosure agreement? .
Yes, I’m an old white male, but I’m’ an old white male with multiple sisters, more than one of whom had reason to delve, unwillingly, into this subject when they were younger, and I am not unsympathetic to the “believe women” viewpoint.
There are plenty of reasons to suspect some powerful men (and some similarly powerful women) in this context of sexual misconduct, and far too many women with genuine and verifiable grievances have been ignored over the years – and continue to be ignored. The adolescent male behavior I observed in the hallways of a middle-class high school 30 years ago would put a lot of adult males in a courtroom right now. That said, however, “believe women” doesn’t – or, I’d argue, shouldn’t be allowed to become – an automatic assumption that any and all allegations of sexual misconduct are, ipso facto, absolutely true.
When it devolves to a “he said – she said” situation, I confess I have no easy answer beyond taking the woman’s complaint seriously, and investigating it on its merits via relevant authorities (some of whom ought to be women). I’m on board with the notion that people who seek high office ought to be above reproach in this regard (which obviously leaves out Mr. Trump), but at the same time, accusation can’t automatically be viewed as conviction. Due process is required, and while fairness to the accuser ought to be guaranteed, so should fairness to the accused. No more, but no less in each case.
We know what to think because we saw the Kavanaugh hearings. If you are a conservative, you want due process for both accused and accuser. If you are a liberal, you believe all women…. Have something changed since Kavanaugh hearings?
Its hard to talk about this without being overwhelmed by the politics. We have supporters of Donald Trump, who has faced far more and serious sexual assault allegations (and admitted to p***y grabbing) now talking about believing women. The most fervent believers of the accuser on the left mostly seem to be supporters of Biden’s primary rivals. And many people who were very vocal in support of Christine Ford at the Kavanaugh hearings have gone quiet. Hypocrisy and disingenuousness abounds on all sides. Myself included.
As an attorney who has defended people in court accused of things they did not do, of course I don’t believe all accusers in that context. Of course I am going to examine the motivations and credibility of accusers. The same should be true in the real world, whether the accused is Biden or Kavanaugh, Trump or Al Franken. Was I saying this when Kavanaugh was being accused? Unfortunately, I was not.
I read the piece Eric discusses, as well as some that are less sympathetic and delve in to the accuser’s now-deleted social media history, and to say she lacks credibility is an understatement. Her claims certainly won’t stop me from voting for Biden.
The problem is that we aren’t in court. We are in the political arena. And my only concern is beating Donald Trump, and unlike Bill Clinton – who faced his own misconduct allegations – Biden is not an otherwise very strong candidate. His less serious – but still inappropriate – touching of women opens the door for people to take a claim like this more seriously than they otherwise should. Biden is polling well now and dominated the primaries, but I worry about where we are after Trump spends a couple hundred million in targeted social media ads. Trump doesn’t have to win people over. He just has to get them to stay home. I really don’t know what to think.
At some point this stuff is going to be weaponized. That happened against Al Franken, although his own behavior opened the door to it. Apparently a woman made a sexual assault allegation against Dr. Fauci. She then recanted and admitted that she was paid by Trump supporters to lie.
https://www.salon.com/2020/05/07/woman-who-accused-dr-anthony-fauci-of-sexual-assault-now-claims-trump-supporters-paid-her-to-lie_partner/?fbclid=IwAR3FiCzoHYZp8LdOhYPcdauzLxXS89RApCU_fCZth1OqbDqxjGoUAuNmNTI
All Biden has to say about these allegations is “I do not recall ever meeting THAT woman.”
People will believe that statement for obvious reasons.
Note that Reade has a possible motivation:
As a Sanders supporter, she may feel that if Biden is dropped as a candidate then Sanders would replace him.
Personally, I think it’s more likely that the nod would go to one of the VP candidates:
Harris, Klobuchar or Whitmer.