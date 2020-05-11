‘You can’t have that time back’: How the U.S. lost Plan A against COVID-19

By many measures (like the most cases and the most deaths), the United States has the biggest and worst coronavirus outbreak in the world. Our numbers are the worst, and I suppose you could dispute such a strong statement, but no one who cared about honesty based on factual accuracy could dispute that, although we are on the side of the planet from where the virus originated, and although we are a rich, scientifically advanced country, we are the hardest hit or among the hardest hit.
Why?
I can think of lots of possible contributing factors. But after listening to the most recent episode of the Al Franken Podcast, in which he interviewed a brilliant epidemiologist (who happens to be named Brilliant), I’m going to pass along his view of the why, which is fundamentally about the passage of time, specifically the month or more that the United States government, led by its president, spent denying that we had a very serious potential problem, during which the virus spread, almost certainly carried by people who were infected but didn’t know it and moved around the country.
During that month or six weeks, the epidemic spread far, deep and wide. After that period, although you could argue about other things that may have been done right or wrong, it become exponentially (remember that word) harder to defeat or contain the spread.
And, yes, that was the month or more, from late January to early March, that Donald Trump spent downplaying the seriousness of the threat, promising that it would go away by itself when the weather warmed up.
The numbers for doing such comparisons are complicated and problematic. And my negative attitude toward President Trump is a challenge, to which I confess. But it appears that Trump’s unwillingness to acknowledge the seriousness of the COVID menace for six weeks or so after it reached our shores is a big, and perhaps the biggest, reason it got so much bigger here than in many, many other places.
Dr. Larry Brilliant, the epidemiologist whom Franken interviewed last week, is known, among other things, for his work with the World Health Organization in the 1970s, helping to successfully eradicate smallpox in India, which might be a pretty relevant credential for speaking about how to defeat a pandemic. Brilliant currently serves as the chairman of the board of an organization called (amazingly enough) Ending Pandemics. The full interview with Franken is accessible here.
But in case you don’t listen to the whole thing, I’ll just highlight the portion where Franken asked Brilliant about how smallpox was eradicated in India by, as Franken put it, having “lots and lots of people going from village to village, door to door, finding every case of smallpox, [until] you found the last case of smallpox.”
While that is surely an oversimplification, it does seem to get to the essence of what worked in India with smallpox. But the key to its success, and the key to why it’s now too late to do the same thing for COVID in the United States, is that it’s too late to contain the disease once it has spread so far and wide. I’m not suggesting the pandemic will never end; rather that it is too late to contain its spread.
Brilliant seemed less interested than Franken in making the contrast about what worked in India and the failure under Trump to contain or eradicate COVID. For example, Brilliant acknowledged to Franken that the approach that worked with smallpox in India in the ’70s was easier in some ways “because you can see the disease [smallpox] right on their face when you see someone who has contracted it.” Also, unlike COVID, a vaccine existed for treating smallpox. Those are big differences, and I appreciate that kind of intellectual honesty.
But the contrast that Brilliant drew, which at least implied a devastating critique of the Trump administration’s efforts on COVID, was to emphasize the importance, in fighting a highly communicable disease, of acting early, while the number of carriers is small and in a limited area, and then focusing laser-like on locating everyone with whom those infected have had contact, making them likely to develop and/or spread the disease.
That piece of controlling an epidemic is much easier in the age of cellphones, compared to the situation his team faced in India in the mid-1970s where, he said: “It’s harder because it’s India. It was harder because we didn’t even have mimeograph machines, let alone iPhones.”
The sharpest direct criticism Brilliant had with Trump’s excuses on COVID was about Trump’s insistence on minimizing the problem when it was small, which prevented much of America from taking it seriously until it had already spread so far and wide across the United States that it could not be surrounded or contained by isolating those who had been infected or had had contact with carriers.
The best strategy, in both instances, smallpox in India or COVID in America, would be basically the same, he said.
You find every single case, then you do epidemiology. You do backward tracing to find out where they’d been and whom they’ve been in contact with. You do forward tracing, to find who has been in contact with them, who might have caught the disease and have gone to some other place.
You find them and [use the tools that] you have. We had a vaccine then; now we have quarantines. And it works. It was Plan A. It’s what we should have done when the first cases came to the United States in January, which they did, even though the only case that’s been reported that early was February 5 — but that was a death, which means the cases began in January.
That’s what we should have done. But the federal government failed us. We had no testing. They dismissed the threat, constantly saying it would disappear in April. … And the CDC failed us, my beloved CDC. …
(He’s referring to the test, developed by the Centers for Disease Control, which turned out not to work.)
It’s not just, Al, that they failed in that first test. It’s that they then failed to do Plan B, which would have been to bring in the test that the Germans did, that the South Koreans used and China used. … If you’re trying to get rid of a disease and you need to test everybody, and you’ve geared up to make a test and it’s contaminated and it doesn’t work, you get a test from some other place — if you really believe that it’s a serious enough problem, you kind of swallow your pride and you take what you can get.
OK, you’ve heard some of that before. But perhaps we haven’t emphasized enough the consequences of the screw-up in the U.S.-made test and the failure to bring in one that worked.
But the key is what that screw-up cost. It cost time, time that the virus used to spread, as highly contagious viruses do.
This is the key point he made, in explaining why the United States turned into the hottest COVID spot in the world: It was the long delay that enabled the virus to spread beyond the point the contact-tracing epidemiological approach could solve:
When you’re dealing with a virus that … spreads exponentially and the exponent is two or five, you don’t want to give that virus a seven-week, six-week head start. … You can have a billion cases before you know it. It’s really hundreds of millions. …
(This is why I suggested you keep in mind the word “exponential” above. If everyone who catches the virus infects four or five others, the numbers explode pretty fast and far.)
And you can’t have that time back. You can’t historically revision it. You can’t pretend that it didn’t happen.
But what we’ve done is we’ve gone from Plan A, which would have been you find every case, you put a ring of quarantine around it, to Plan Z, which is you close everything.
And we’ve done that because of desperation. We had no choice. Once that virus was out of the bag and it was in every single county, every state, you can’t go back. You then have to change your plan.
The only plan that was available to the United States then was a plan that has totally knocked out our economy, … and there is a linear direct relationship between [everything that was done then] and what we’ve had to endure, what is it, six weeks.
As I mentioned above, Franken was more interested in emphasizing Trump’s role in these errors, but Brilliant cut him off:
Let’s leave aside the president. We do not have a plan in place today. We should have a two-year or three-year or four-year or six year plan….
Here’s one more link to the full Franken-Brilliant podcast/interview.
Comments (17)
Well you brought up a Trump and minion weak point, calculus, time and rate of change (acceleration and velocity) calculating the area (infectious people) under the curve. Better to believe in fake conspiracy theories and blame others to rally the troops then in actual facts and science where you have to do something to address the problem, in a timely manner! .
I’m looking forward to observing the change in talking points from the left in a couple months when people really start suffering from the economic meltdown that is underway.
The WHO is not going to have a canned response to the likely millions of people that lose their houses. The Democratic party is going to have to wing it. Should be quite interesting.
Yup, the Trump economic disaster is going to be rough. Who would have figured that a man who was a complete and utter failure at business would run the economy into the ground as president.
I, for one, am not looking forward to an economic meltdown, nor do I anticipate with apparent glee any facet of such a meltdown.
Clearly conservatives & liberals answer the question differently as to what’s more valuable: money, or life?
Change in talking points? The “left”?
Evidently, Trump supporters seem to believe that anyone who finds President “Very Stable Genius” to be incompetent, as well as corrupt, racist and, well, repulsive, comprise “the left.” Informed views of experts like Dr. Brilliant that reveals the incompetence of the Very Stable Genius in addressing and dealing with the greatest health crisis in 100 years are dismissed as merely “talking points.”
Three months ago, the only “talking points” that Trump’s supporters could muster against the overwhelming evidence of his corruption and racism was how great the stock market was and how this would almost guaranty Trump’s re-election. That’s gone now and with the passage of time, the evidence is there for all to see that the “Very Stable Genius” screwed up big time in dealing with this health crisis.
Trump fired the government’s pandemic response team a couple of years ago on purely partisan political grounds and then never replaced them. He could have ordered test kits from Germany or South Korea of elsewhere as soon as the CDC tests were found to have failed. If the country is in a recession or, Heaven forbid, a depression in November, it will be on Trump in failing to recognize and take decisive measures to contain the pandemic. The only interesting and frightening question is whether the American voting public is astute enough to see through the inevitable avalanche of propaganda blaming everyone but Trump for his incompetence and monumental failure of leadership.
Indeed, Connor.
I’m also interested in the right’s response to the death toll. The push to re-open was predicated on projected 60,000 deaths. The WH guidelines have been ignored by the POTUS himself as he and the right push for re-opening. The projected body count is now 137,000. So much winning!
It will be interesting to see if the so-called evangelical Christians can stomach so many body bags. All this from the pro-life party. What a joke.
Maybe if we called them “Covid Abortions”, the right might see it differently.
What will even be more interesting will be the data that shows the US economic impact is severe and proportional to the onslaught of the epidemic.
Look at the data for South Korea: a good reaction to the onslaught equated to a better result on economic impact. Even Italy is looking better than us.
Trump’s inability to get in front of the virus early on to slow its’ spread is on him. When our economy suffers an economic meltdown more than most other nations it is also on him: his failure to respond and take things seriously on the front edge is what has brought us to this point.
As he told us:
“Leaders, true leaders, take responsibility for the success of the team and understand that they must also take responsibility for the failure.”
Painfully obvious political stunt to suggest that Democrats shut down the economy which otherwise would have sailed. No, the worldwide impact of the pandemic was and remains devastating to the economy. Democratic and Republican governors issued shut down measures, which were consistent with Trump’s executive branch guidance and our relative lack of medical infrastructure compared to other places in the world. The economy would not have sunk as much if we had more capacity to keep workers healthy and consumers confident, but it would have sunk. It will stay sunk while reopen absent consumer confidence to spend in public places, exacerbated by mixed messaging for phony political point scoring. The harping on blame is not helping the debate about what to do now. Time for Eric to let it go until we’re past it, and not let the absurd responses interfere with promotion of how to stay appropriately safe going forward.
You’re right, Jim. If everyone would just chug bleach, the country could get back to normal in no time.
You mention Diamond twice. Is that just because he’s Brilliant? Or someone else?
We will survive the corona virus. But nuclear weapons: there is no emergency plan, no recovery, no muddling through. A “small!” (“tactical”) weapon could set off the ever-ready missiles before anyone can stay “let’s think this through” as we can do with the virus. With 14,000 nuclear weapons (many of them pointed at Russia and US) as few as 100 launched could drop the climate below the temperature needed to grow crops, and scatter highly radioactive material everywhere. Think about that when you plant your garden!
I actually laughed. Thanks for that.
For anyone who’s wondering whether a prompt response from the Trump administration would have made a difference, take a look at Hong Kong and Taiwan. They got on top of COVID-19 quickly and their deaths were in the single digits as of April. They also have unemployment rates in the range of 3 – 4%.
In stark contrast, Trump was in denial from January until mid-March and now he’s trying to pass the buck to the states, even as FEMA confiscates their essential medical supplies. Our deaths have passed 80,000, our unemployment rate is 14.6% and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin is expecting it to surpass 20%.
We lost a couple of months because Trump was too obsessed with the Dow Jones Average (which he conflates with the economy) and now we’re paying the price. And that price could get much steeper if he is successful in his pressure campaign to get the governors to reopen the economy too quickly.
Hopefully, people will remember those first two months and the constant downplaying of the threat by Trump come November. We’ll see the usual distortions of, “But Trump didn’t let the cruise ship dock,” and, “But Trump banned travel from China early on,” as the cult tries to convince people that their great leader was on it from the beginning. But we have all those quotes on video about how we really don’t have any worries.
It’s futile to number the distortion campaigns of this administration because there are so many, but we’re certainly in the midst of another one now. This virus isn’t really that large a threat. The left is inflating the death count for political purposes more and more. Along with that is the constant drumbeat of, “It’s not that big a threat to us. “After all, just about all of the people who have died are being carried out of nursing homes.” Quite the position for the party of No Death Panels and Sanctity of Life.
Without a doubt, we are going to have to do things to get the economy going again. And, as someone in the vulnerable age category, I am going to have to gague how much of a risk I want to take when things get back to “normal.” But this crises is being managed by a group of sycophants to a person without any sense of empathy and absolutely no inclination to tell the truth or to unite the nation in saving lives.
So Ignoramus Maximus in DC thoroughly botched Plan A, and is now telling all and sundry to give up on Plan Z! In other words, the Stable Genius is really quite tired of this little Covid-19 problem and he’d liked to wash his hands of it. And since the CDC’s earlier “guidance” (social distancing, etc) is (apparently) inoperative, there is now no federal plan to speak of.
Actually that’s wrong. The new Trumpian plan is to see this as a WAR against an INVISIBLE ENEMY, whip Warrior Nation into a frenzy, have us storm the Covid-19 hill with assault weapons blazing, leap into the evil virus’s trenches and…um,….what? Seriously, this is now what “conservatives” are reduced to? The heroic Nation of Warriors(tm) who happily make any sacrifice, no matter how futile!
Unfortunately, a better way of understanding Trump’s “Plan Warrior USA” is that it’s asking the non-elite elements of the US populace (and they know who they are) to become Covid cannon fodder and die for 2 for 1 beer nite and fast food “dining rooms”. In other words, just another “conservative” cult of death from the Party of Life[sic]. Bonsai!
Whoops. “Banzai!”