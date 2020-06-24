In U interview, Emmer is cagey about RNCC use of ‘socialist’ label for many Dems

This will eventually be about U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer’s performance Tuesday in an online interview at the University of Minnesota. But first:
There are currently 233 U.S. House seats occupied by Democrats. Two of them, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesotan llhan Omar, identify themselves as “socialists,” actually “democratic socialists.”
The current Republican Party relies heavily on using the S-word for demagogic purposes. Specifically, the Republican National Congressional Committee attaches the S-word, as an adjective, verb, and noun but seldom as an adverb, to the names of a huge portion of Democrats and Democratic candidates for Congress (very few of whom use the word to describe themselves).
I call this redbaiting. And, since Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District representative is chairman of the NRCC, I have sought an interview with him to discuss this matter. Emmer has ignored my requests, except for allowing a member of the committee staff to send me a link to a tape in which he embarrassed himself on the topic. (A transcript of the Emmer definition is viewable in that previous piece, here.)
My offer to talk to him about it stands. But I’m done renewing requests for the interview.
I used to have a higher opinion of Emmer (who, after all, replaced Michele Bachmann in Congress). I formerly viewed him as bright, nimble, friendly and charming. But he lost my respect when he declined my request for an interview to discuss his definition of socialism, since he was using the word constantly.
Yesterday, Emmer participated in a Zoom interview with University of Minnesota political scientist Larry Jacobs, so I sent in this question:
Under your leadership, the strategy of the NRCC has been to label most Democrats “socialists,” including many who do not identify themselves by that term. …
There are some who see elements of fascism in Trumpism. You are a big Trump backer, but I assume you don’t consider yourself a fascist. Whether you do or not, would you object to others publicly labeling you a fascist? Or if someone considers Donald Trump a fascist and then assumed that you, a fierce supporter of Trump, are also a fascist, would that be fair comment, if you’re free to label those who don’t consider themselves socialists as “socialists?”
Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid are not voluntary programs. And they redistribute wealth. Do you consider them “socialism?” Which of them would you eliminate or make voluntary?
The graduated income tax takes more from the wealthy than from the poor. Do you consider that socialism? If someone proposed raising taxes higher on the wealthy to do more to help the poor, would that be socialism?
If you are going to continue to use the word “socialism” to apply to all liberals, who generally approve of programs that depend more on revenue from the rich to help the poor, please define the term, and if you would not eliminate all programs that do so, please explain why not?
Jacobs didn’t ask my question(s). But he did raise the general topic, including the possibility that it would not be healthy for U.S. political discourse if we spent our energy calling each other “socialists” and “fascists.”
Speaking to a different audience from those reached by the NRCC’s mailings, Emmer was cagey, if not completely evasive. “They’re the ones who call themselves that,” he said, meaning “socialists.”
Jacobs pointed out that exactly two of the 233 House Democrats describe themselves as socialists.
Emmer suggested that anyone who supported Nancy Pelosi is under suspicion. Jacobs said that Pelosi has resisted the more extreme ideas and crafted a coalition of mainstream liberals that can pass bills.
Emmer shifted to the “Green New Deal,” which he explicitly labeled “socialist.”
The discussion soon passed on to other issues, good ones, but not linked to my obsession with Emmer’s redbaiting. For example, Trump’s performance in dealing with the coronavirus (Emmer gave him high marks) and the national upheaval over racism growing out of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Emmer, who is just back from appearing at Trump’s rally in Tulsa, where he got a call-out in the stands from the POTUS, also said that Trump was thinking about declaring Juneteenth to be a national holiday.
Comments (13)
Fascist is a fair statement, Failure to live up to his sworn duty to protect the constitution is also a fair statement. (Yes socialism is written into the constitution, read the preamble)
Socialism is not in the Constitution. The “general welfare” clause has nothing to do with socialism.
Can you name any actual actions by Trump that are fascist? I doubt it.
How about tear gassing American citizens in a public square so he could aggrandize himself?
I’ll give it a try:
Fascism (/ˈfæʃɪzəm/) is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, as well as strong regimentation of society and of the economy which came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe.
US Citizens peaceably exercising their first amendment rights of free speech in opposition to the President’s polices were forcibly removed from Lafayette Square to accommodate a photo op for the President.
How many more examples would you like?
Oh, and I should add, the paramilitary force doing the forcible removal were uniformed, unidentified troops, assembled from different governmental policing units and instructed not to answer if they were requested to identify the agency they worked for.
Can you imagine the right wing outrage if Obama did any such thing?
Here’s a link to a rather famous list, famous, that is, in political science terms, of the 14 characteristics of fascism. I think you’d have to agree that Trump attempts to satisfy pretty much every one, though the nature of our governmental structure inhibits him doing it in some cases. Socialism’s definition, by the way, is considerably easier to discern: it’s a place where the state owns the means of production. Some add to that definition that the state then attempts to equalize the distribution of benefits. But all states attempt, in some way, to equalize benefits. Indeed the U.S. does the worst job of any country in equalizing the benefit of income. We don’t really have any socialism in this country. We only have people labeling any attempt to improve the lives of some segment of society with tax money as socialism. Here’s the link:
https://ratical.org/ratville/CAH/fasci14chars.html
Dennis, it you want to provide a list, I will.
Emmer, like the rest of the republicans Minnesota has sent to Congress, has disappointed in his unwillingness to preserve any integrity or spine on the behavior or policies of Trump. Parroting disproven political catchphrases isn’t leadership it’s called being a shill. Did we send people to DC to lead or to shill?
Thank you, Michael Hess. My thoughts exactly, more eloquently expressed.
Thank you, Eric Black. Your incisive questions demand answers. Please keep the pressure on.
Your questions were great Eric, hope there is a chance to pose them again. “Emmer supports fascists” is better than “Emmer is a fascist” because a shill isn’t likely an idealog.
The s word has cast a spell on Republicans for a century. What they reallyi, really mean by socialism is anything that results from democratic government that they don’t like. They hate democracy, but cannot admit it because it’s politically incorrect to say so, so they merely substitute the word socialist for democratic.
No worries. I’m sure the cagey-ness will disappear and the label will be applied lavishly, correctly and with gusto in the coming months.
Emmer, and Republicans in general, don’t want to talk about issues because they lose on the issues. Instead they use scary words to mischaracterize their opponents.
Of course, when dems fall into this trap and start throwing around ‘fascist’ and the like, they’re not helping the discourse either.
Only 2 in congress call themselves ‘democratic socialists’. This is quite different from socialism and is quite successful in, for example Scandinavian countries as it is quite equitable to all.
Trump shows strong Fascist tendencies; he also fits the white nationalist/supremacist definitions and often uses words and actions that they embrace. Remember that the rise of Fascism in Europe resulted in the world wars that caused great oppression, loss and death.
And then there is communism. I urge everyone to bring up the formal definitions of each and compare their notable differences. I’m on my phone so it wb challenging to do.
Lastly, the REPs have long been good at labeling, obfuscating, calling others names, etc. I can only assume it’s a learned behaviour/bad habit. I find it to be lazy, not at all creative or helpful, and likely a distraction cuz: they’ve got nothing else. No new or fresh ideas. No programs or jobs that would help ‘the people’. Just power and money grabs that longterm will bankrupt the country further. I urge every voter to do their due diligence and research every candidate thoroughly. Ignore the words and focus on their actions, will define their true intent. If they aren’t working FOR YOU then they are aligned with others. In which case why would you elect them to represent YOU??