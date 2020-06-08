‘This president is no friend of democracy’: Bill Moyers on Trump and tyranny

A few posts back, I did a little dance around the “f” word, “fascism,” and whether or how much it applies to Trumpism.
Like, perhaps, many of you, I don’t claim to understand the essential meaning of the term “fascism” except as it has been used to lump together some of the most hated right-wing dictators of the mid-20th century, like Hitler, Mussolini and perhaps Franco. I’ve relied on a scholar of fascism to define its meaning, and that guy, Federico Finchelstein, has also danced around the question of whether the word fascism precisely describes Trumpism, while seeming to lean in favor of an affirmative nod to that puzzle.
How much does it matter? Not that much. It’s just a word, and one without a very precise definition. If we have a true, fair election in November, even within the vagaries our not-all-that-democratic Electoral College system, and if Trump abides by the result, it will simply be American democracy in action, even if it leads to a second term for a man whose shall-we-say governing style has certain characteristics in common with several fascists. But I care about words, including the f-word.
Now comes the great Bill Moyers, certainly among the smartest and also most careful members of the American commentariat, who did a similar dance while, at the same time, seeming to strengthen the similarity between Trumpisim and fascism, but also stopping a few inches short of stating a final verdict on the is-Trump-a-fascist question, and still strengthening the argument for an affirmative answer, backed with a long list of Trumpian actions and characteristics that move our understanding of him in that direction.
Here are few key paragraphs to give you flavor of what Moyers wrote, with a link to the whole thing at the bottom. He led into it with a reference to Cass Sunstein, another highly regarded observer of the American system, who had said something Moyers found reassuring about all this until … well, here’s the excerpt:
I had admired Sunstein’s work for years and found reassuring his judgment that the rule of law would check a would-be tyrant. But many found that assurance disquieting. One dissenter was Norman Ravitch, emeritus professor of history at the University of California, Riverside. Responding to Sunstein, he wrote:
“The normal concern of people of all sorts with their daily lives, family, work, leisure, and so on indicates that only those in certain areas of work and life could possibly notice the slow but relentless advance of authoritarian and totalitarian policies by the government. The Nazis knew how to appeal to people who did not have the ideological concerns but only normal human concerns. They knew how to conceal their real goals and how to make passive individuals active supporters.”
So does Trump. He understands that most Americans are concerned with little more than the economy, health care and jobs. They respond positively to politicians who promise action on these priorities, whether or not they know if those promises will ever be fulfilled.
Ravitch pointed out that like Hitler and like Mussolini, Trump knows how to appeal to a variety of concerns with promises that can be both attractive and contradictory. Because no population is educated enough, sensitive enough, or ethical enough to see through the deception, “the danger is very great indeed. It may in fact be one of the chief weaknesses of democracy that democracy can lead to tyranny just as well or perhaps even more than other political systems.”
Two years have passed since that exchange between scholars, and in those two years Trump has doubled down. This president is no friend of democracy.
He has declared himself above the law, preached insurrection by encouraging armed supporters to “liberate” states from the governance of duly elected officials, told police not to be “too nice” while doing their job, and gloated over the ability of the Secret Service to turn “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons” loose on demonstrators — to “come down on them hard” if they get too “risky.”
He has politicized the Department of Justice while remaking the judiciary in his image.
He has stifled investigations into his administration’s corruption, fired officials charged with holding federal agencies accountable to the public, and rewarded his donors and cronies with government contracts, subsidies, deregulations, and tax breaks. …
He has relentlessly attacked mainstream media as purveyors of fake news and “enemies of the people” while collaborating with a sycophantic right-wing media – including the Murdoch family’s Fox News — to flood the country with lies and propaganda.
That’s just an excerpt. The full Moyers piece is here. It’s headlined: “We Hold This Truth to Be Self-Evident: It’s Happening Before Our Very Eyes.”
I read the entire Moyers piece, and if Donald Trump reads it, he`ll push to have Moyers declared another “fake news” reporter. Mainly because the truth is something Trump can not deal with.
” . . .and if Donald Trump reads it . . .”
Today’s best joke.
The reactionaries’ fears are easily manipulated. Trumps speaks from a place of personal fear.
When the fear subsides, greed assumes its normal place.
The very process of “selling” thrives on any product or idea that purports to alleviate that fear.
Machiavelli already did an explainer that stands the test of time and culture.
Fascist of not – I doubt that Trump has invested enough intellectual energy to discover what the term means, something that appears to be true of too many of his supporters, as well – the Current Occupant has certainly displayed many characteristics of a related, but not identical, syndrome. He is, or would certainly like to be, a dictator. His behavior, and I might add, the behavior of his immediate family (save the youngest son, who is perhaps still in training), is behavior typical of a monarch and his dynastic descendants.
His “advisors” seek primarily to curry his favor, while enhancing their own fortunes, whether their suggestions are lunatic or merely self-serving, and too often, the policy advice has little or nothing to do with the welfare of the nation or its people. Hugging the flag, or insisting on a huge 4th of July “celebration,” has nothing to do with genuine patriotism. As Mr. Biden proclaimed to the annoyance of several right-wing pundits some years ago: “Paying taxes is patriotic.” In that context, we don’t know – and may never know – if Trump actually supports with his money the government he’s using to line his own pockets.
The notion that the President can’t be prosecuted – that the President is above the law – is straight out of Louix XIV, but in truth, could have been the view expressed as far back into the mists of history as any reader would like to go. That’s long before nation-states were even established. “You guys have to obey the rules, but I can do whatever I want” is the standard not just of Donald Trump, or 20th-century fascists like Hitler or Mussolini, but could just as easily have been uttered by Genghis Khan or the leader of a neolithic tribe at the edge of an Ice Age glacier. It’s the antithesis of democratic rule.