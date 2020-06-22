Tulsa takeaways: undersized crowd, absurdly long excuses about West Point videos …

I don’t claim to know what kind of “message” from Donald Trump might energize his base to rally round for the 2020 election and recruit new members to his fan club, but if the crazy show he put on Saturday night in Tulsa helps him with his base or with swing voters, I’ll be shocked.
Of course the whole Trump phenomenon has been full of surprises, to me at least. And I am not a member of the target audience for his bizarre almost-two-hour love-fest with himself and his undersized crowd. But I did watch it and will pass along a few reactions and a bit of a recap.
Empty seats
First, recap: The live turnout was way below Trumpian expectations. He was prepared to fill the arena and pipe the feed to thousands more outside, who Trump expected would be unable to fit into the arena. In fact, there was no overflow and many empty seats in the upper deck of the arena. COVID-19? Trump losing his grip on his former multitude? I don’t claim to know.
Those who attended seemed to like the show.
Trump decided to devote an absurdly huge portion of his time on stage to explaining away two bits of embarrassing video that his detractors were obsessed with, one showing him seeming to struggle to shuffle down a ramp while being assisted by a general, and one showing him needing two shaky hands to get a sip of water up to his mouth.
Personally, while I saw video of both of those small embarrassments, I attached no importance to them and made no mention of them in my scribbling. But some media outlets, I gather, suggested that they were signs of physical frailty, perhaps signs of Parkinson’s disease.
Our macho septuagenarian commander in chief wanted — beyond wanted, apparently felt an alarming or pitiful need — to refute any rumors of physical frailty. So he devoted many, many minutes, I kid you not, more than 12 minutes of his rally speech, to explaining away the bad video of him struggling to get down the ramp and drink the water.
If you can stand it, I’ll briefly tell you what he said, but I must repeat that I had previously attached no importance to the video and could not believe how much of his rally Trump devoted to this matter. I would call it the single matter on which he devoted the most time during his often rambling remarks.
Too much COVID testing
True, he mentioned COVID 11 times, but mostly to complain about how little credit he is getting for the “phenomenal job” he has done with it, and to complain that he wished they would stop doing so much testing, because that makes him look bad when they find more COVID cases.
He found 41 occasions to mention the name “Biden” during his remarks, not all of the references completely flattering. Just 12 references to China, including one in which he said “Biden is a puppet for China.”
But there was no topic to which he devoted more time than to clear up the matter of why he needed to use two hands to drink that water, and why he looked so unsteady going down that ramp. Here’s his “explanation”:
According to Trump, on that fabled day that he attended the West Point graduation, he was wearing shoes with slippery leather bottoms. Very slippery. So slippery that he was afraid of falling. So he proceeded very carefully.
Also, he was wearing a silk tie, which he feared might be ruined if he spilled water on it. So he used both hands and extra caution while drinking.
Now you know.
Twelve minutes.
Perhaps more harm than good
He justified the long tale of excuse-making for why he used two hands to drink the water and why he needed help getting down the ramp by saying the “fake media” will use any excuse to make Mr. Macho Trump look weak, or ill, or silly. But if his goal was to redeem his dignity or his manhood, 12 minutes explaining this may have done more harm than good.
He did not mention George Floyd’s name during his hourlong discussion of things that matter, nor the names of Ahmaud Arbery., Rayshard Brooks nor Tony McDade, and, although he did discuss the protests that have roiled the nation, he expressed no regret for anything he has said or done or failed to say or do, that might have been helpful.
But 12 minutes on how unfairly he had been treated by the “fake media” for his walk down the airplane ramp, and for needing two hands to take a sip of water.
The rest of his big rally was typical Trump, self-glorifying, of little substance and full of questionable factual assertions. And, as I already mentioned, the main thing that was different from most Trump rallies was that he failed to fill the room.
Oh, and he continues to suggest that the country would feel a lot better about the pandemic if people stopped getting tested for the COVID virus, because – and this is unarguably true – the more tests, the bigger the number of confirmed cases, the more people worry about it.
If you’d like to watch Trump’s Tulsa speech, this link will get you a video via the Tulsa World. If you decide to watch, you should skip ahead 34 minutes to where Trump makes his entrance.
Comments (9)
Maybe Soros did it. Bought all the tickets and just trashed them.
Interesting piece in the Strib about Never Trumpers this AM:
“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” Jason Lewis, the former congressman running for U.S. Senate this year, said of Trump’s Republican doubters. Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of Minnesota’s Republican Party, called them “a small few who are disenfranchised and dissatisfied.”
You watch the “us or them” apocalyptic view of Saturday nights performance and then consider all the GOP-ers who like to pretend they represent a mainstream, inclusionary, non divisive political party led by Donald Trump and you can see them for what they are, or at least what they refuse to disassociate themselves from:
Hate filled white supremacists/isolationists still longing for the world before 1954’s Brown vs. Board of Education and the fallacy of a “separate but equal” society.
Never better exemplified than by the “very fine people on both sides” described by their leader after the Charlottesville Tiki Torch march chanting “Jew will not replace us”. Own it Lewis and Carnahan…
Trump is trying to cast Biden as old and feeble. His need for a walker and sippy cup undercuts that.
Trump is now sending that very lie about Biden in text messages. I know, because he’s sending his unwanted lies to me.
The Republican Party oversold tickets to the event by several orders of magnitude (the venue holds 19,000, but they claimed to sell over 800,000 tickets) and had planned an event for the anticipated “overflow” crowd.
Several groups, including, of all things, K-Pop fans, claimed to have bought up all the “ghost” tickets. (It makes sense, though, that people who are fans of music from a different culture would dislike Trump.)
Since the seats were unreserved and on a first-come, first-served basis, no one who wanted to attend was prevented from entering the venue. There was no overflow crowd.
Photographs of the attendees show boredom (checking cell phones) and a lot of folded arms, which body language experts consider an unconscious sign of rejecting what the speaker is saying. In other words, if you’re giving a speech meant to persuade a crowd, and large numbers are listening with folded arms, the crowd isn’t buying what you’re selling.
Comically incompetent
Mr Post has of course nailed it, since a major component of the Trump/Pence 2020 “strategy” is to paint Biden as feeble and frail. Which he is. But so is the out-of-shape, obese 74 year old Trump, as his pathetic “explanation” of his halting progress down a frickin’ ramp makes clear. Slippery shoes? Sure, Gramps….
But another reason why Trump obviously obsessively felt he needed to dwell on the two physical capacity incidents is that Dear Leader has consistently imagined he presented himself as “strong”, a “strong” leader. And these incidents show his actual physical weakness and unsteadiness–his elderly reality. And that a reality that’s gotta be fought by our wannabe Trumpolini at every turn.
Of course, no one with a functioning brain could actually think Trump is a “strong leader”. He is (first and foremost) a sadist, that I will grant him from his reprehensible treatment of helpless immigrant children and hapless asylum seekers. He is overawed by Putin, obviously, as well as Erdogan, as his incredibly cowardly ordering of the US military to precipitously abandon the Kurds made crystal clear.
Trump also knows that China’s Xi has his number, as Trump’s futile retreat(s) on his failed Trade War demonstrates; not to mention his (newly revealed) pathetic pleading for China’s leader to buy US grain again to aid his “reelection”. Pleading with a dictator to economically help us, yep, that’s “strength”. If you think Trump can remotely be deemed a strong leader, you are a moron.
As for the “conservative” OK know-nothings who thought it worth their time (and health!) to attend the Wizard of Trump’s Super-Spreader event, they got what they came for. For a Trump supporter in 2020, the “show” is all that is left, since the substance is imbecilic. Rock on, and see you at the next Rally, dude!
Doh! And I forgot to mention the picture of “strength” presented in cravenly retreating to the WH bunker in the face of protesting American citizens. Even Nixon[!] went out to confront the anti-war Hippies!
And at least when the Fuhrer retreated to his Berlin bunker it was to evade Allied bombers and Russian tank divisions…
Could Trump fatigue finally be a thing?
I highly encourage the Don Trump Campaign to keep Brad Parscale in charge.