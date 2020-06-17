What will Trump’s view of his powers mean if he loses re-election?

For the bicentennial anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Constitution, Pulitzer-prize-winning historian Michael Kammen wrote a history of the Constitution titled “A Machine That Would Go of Itself,” which he called a “cultural history.”
That was important because Kammen was less interested in the Constitution itself than in how it has been treated in American culture, including by the famed American poet James Russell Lowell — who, on the first centennial of the Constitutional Convention, had referred to the Constitution as, precisely, “a machine that would go of itself.”
Lowell wasn’t being ironic, but Kammen was, to a degree. By focusing on the “cultural” history of the Constitution, he focuses more on how it has been perceived by each generation, most of which accepted that this document was so finely crafted, with its famous checks and balances, so foolproof, that the Constitution contained, within itself, the magical solution to any problems that might arise within the American experiment in self-government.
But it wasn’t, and it isn’t.
As we approach a general election campaign in which President Donald Trump will either win re-election or lose (or, I fear, something in between), the constitutional “machine that would go of itself” should contain within itself mechanisms to guarantee that the next presidential election will be held, that its outcome will become sufficiently clear, and that all parties will abide by that outcome, either a second term for the current incumbent or a peaceful and timely transfer of power from that incumbent to his duly elected successor.
‘The right to do whatever I want’
But that’s not necessarily the case, at present. The current incumbent is more ignorant of the Constitution than any of his predecessors, and less respectful of it if it happens to get in the way of his wants, needs and ambitions. I doubt he has ever read it, but someone told him that the powers of the executive are laid out in Article II, which led him to state:
“I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.”
It’s hard to imagine a more erroneous or ignorant statement about the balance of powers in the Constitution, or, perhaps, a scarier one, considering who said it.
It’s a small leap, or none at all, to argue that a president who thinks he has the power to do whatever he wants could try to cancel the next election if he thought he was in danger of losing, or postpone it until he thought his chances were better, or make bizarre decisions about which parts of which states should have reasonable and/or safe access to the polls on Election Day, or decide for his own powerful self how to resolve any disputes that arise during the counting …
… and, especially, to use those unlimited rights and powers to decide for himself whether he had been voted out of office. And, if he decided, contrary to the best evidence of those who run the elections in the states themselves, that he had been re-elected, to declare himself re-elected based on whatever flimsy disputes are available — and refuse to leave.
It takes people and courts
The Constitution is not a machine that goes of itself. It takes people and courts to interpret and apply it. Despite his ridiculous statement quoted above, the president does not have the constitutional power to decide, on any basis he might devise, whether he has been re-elected, and impose that decision on a nation that has just voted him out.
But he thinks he does, or at least says he does. So, as he falls further and further behind in the polls, I can’t help wondering what will happen if we hold the election, and Trump loses but insists he has won.
He would be entitled to file some lawsuits to dispute it. And appeal to the highest court, which has a Republican-appointed majority and which includes two justices he has himself appointed — although one of them, Neil Gorsuch, joined John Roberts (appointed by George W. Bush) in breaking ranks with the other Republican appointees on a recent case.
But a president who thinks the Constitution gives him “the right to do whatever I want” may not feel obliged to abide even by a court ruling.
The date of the transfer of power to the newly elected president is in the Constitution. It’s Jan. 20, two months after the election. We have never had a president refuse to leave office, but with this president, it’s not that hard to imagine it coming down to this:
It’s Jan. 20, 2021. Joe Biden has been declared the winner. Donald Trump has decided to contest the outcome. The courts have ruled against him but he is still refusing to participate in a peaceful transfer of power.
What happens then? Is it a military question? What would the military do? The chairman and all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff would be Trump appointees. Do we need to start asking them what they would do, whom they would listen to at noon on Jan. 20, 2021, if Trump is still asserting that the election was rigged against him and stolen from him and he is still president?
That’s all out of my own fevered imagination/paranoia, but smarter people than I are talking about it.
For example, historian Richard Striner explores it here.
In case you didn’t click through, here’s the top of Striner’s scenario:
Donald Trump is a dangerous authoritarian who is testing how far he can go in the use of armed force for his own political ends.
And a show of force may determine the fate of our democracy a few months from now. If Trump loses the election, we should not expect a peaceful transition in accordance with American traditions. We know what we will get from Donald Trump: a tantrum, followed by defiance. He will call the election a “hoax” and then proceed to put the nation through a crisis that will make the past three years look mild by comparison.
He has talked already of delaying the election and dropped dark hints about how far his powers may extend in a ‘national emergency.’
He is not … normal.
So we should brace ourselves for much more than a delayed or contested election. We need to imagine an end-game without any precedent and figure out now what to do if this scenario becomes a reality next year.
Fortunately, it is clear that the military is not completely in his pocket.
Some of them still take their oath of office seriously, and will defend the Constitution rather than the President.
I will admit that a face off, event if Trump ukltimately loses, has scary implications.
The question Trump needs to be asked is, “Will you abide by the election result even if you believe the election is rigged?”
Trump thinks as president he is boss of the country, in the same way that as it’s CEO, he was the boss of the Trump Organization, a privately held company, with no shareholders he needed to account to. As CEO of Trump, he had absolute power, and he thinks the presidency gives him the same power. It’s why he thinks disagreeing with him is a crime.
One of the most significant, but least appreciated, events in American history was John Adams leaving office peacefully, after losing a bid for re-election. That simple, and (today) unremarkable act set a precedent for the routine peaceful transfer of power in the United States.
I doubt that the military would obey orders to protect Trump’s hold on power if he were to lose this year. While service members tend to be conservative, they also have a due regard for the Constitution. Any order from a lame-duck President to cement his hold on power would be unlawful, and there would be no obligation to obey it.
I worry about a different “military” – the Trump Army. If he convinces his rabid supporters that he’s being removed from office unjustly, who knows what they might rise up to do in his defense? THAT is a frightening prospect.
Right!
We hung Nazi officers at Nuremberg despite their claim that they were only following orders.
Trump is not an authoritarian, he is a solipsist who serves the interests of authoritarians, and without whom he’d be just another old white guy in his bathrobe watching Fox news and yelling. The question is not what Trump will do, but what the authoritarian party will do.
I really doubt that the Republican majority would support an effort of Trump’s to void the election results. After all that has gone on recently, does one really think that people would be civil about additional Trump transgressions ? People would rise up like never before. A wanna-be dictator would experience a fate similar to Gaddafi, Amin, Hussein, et. al…….and then there is the exit taken by Hitler and others.
Let’s not forget that he viewed losing in 2016 as the greatest potential money maker he has ever encountered.
There is the ego bruising factor of losing that is significant, but he may see the sting of that weighed against the blatant $$$ pandering opportunity to Trump nation, the ability to resume unrestrained woman chasing and a life of no responsibilities with a staff of even greater suck ups.
Of course that could all be offset by a real fear of going to jail.
So, in summary, I got no idea.
If he is defeated it is hard to imaging that Republicans in congress staying in lock step with Trump, defending his right to remain in office despite losing the election. Look at the Senate polls right now and the likelihood of Majority Leader Schumer is real. Trump will have then led the GOP to no Presidency and minority positions in both houses. Even Lindsey Graham may be ready to move on…
It is well past time that America gave Donald J Trump his comeuppance. He is neither admirable nor honorable. He works the angles in his favor every day, in every way, to enrich himself. He has brought great disgrace to the country. He is classless and uncouth. Vindictive, petty, manipulative. He lacks empathy for others. He completely disregards the Constitution and our laws, preferring those ascribed to by white supremacists. He’s not wealthy, he owns little. He is good at spending others’ money (like ours!) He is the emperor with no clothes and it is time we all collectively acknowledge this…then do something about it. A congenial new president who loves life, has a loving family and has years of federal government experience, and who cares about us all and will surround himself with competent smart staff, cabinet and advisors will be a refreshing change. We will all feel the drag and weight lift and breathe sighs of great relief. Whew! If Trump tries to pull anything–and he absolutely will try anything and everything he can think of–then we must be prepared to block him, stop him, and/or physically escort him out. Federal marshals and handcuffs if necessary. Enough already!
I doubt that the peaceful transfer of power is front and center – or at all – on Trump’s mind. I hope that a refusal to leave office would set off a series of military actions and that he would be carried out in restraints and admitted to the nearest psychiatric ward.
Again, the clearest and easiest way to approach this is to acknowledge the fact that we have a Fascist in the White House and worry about whether or not something as antithetical to Fascism as an election will be enough to remove him from power? I suggest we prepare for a predictable Fascist response which would be to denounce the election as illegitimate and try to stay in power one way another. And let’s not forget that Trump isn’t the only Fascist up in there, it’s possible that the other Fascists will try to find a way to let Trump go while installing themselves in power. We would be fools to not anticipate this and prepare responses.
I do tend to agree with Mr. Holbrook that or military leaders would not support any attempt to stay in power given an outright loss. But Trump and the Republican are clearly laying the groundwork to claim that the results will be unreliable or questionable so we still need to fortify the process.
I would be more worried about an actual Fascist government forming if Trump and his “team” hadn’t shown themselves to be so completely incompetent. They literally could not organize a one man parade from the White House to a church without it turning into a fiasco. An actual Fascist coup would require significant planning and extremely competent execution. Republican would-be Fascists have been celebrating and practicing ignorance and incompetence for so long now I don’t think anyone has the chops to pull something like that off no matter much they’d like to.
Nevertheless, that won’t necessarily stop them from trying which is why we need to have a response on the table and ready to go. This is a criminal regime, we should expect them to ignore the rule of law when the time comes.
Eric postulates that we have “a president who thinks he has the power to do whatever he wants [and] could try to cancel the next election if he thought he was in danger of losing, or postpone it until he thought his chances were better.”
Despite my rather low opinion of the man, I do not find value in speculating on just how delusional Trump might become.
For one thing, while Trump has taken advantage of others’ propensity to respect our political norms; it is likewise true that he relies on them as well. Were Trump to refuse to stand aside in favor of an elected successor, it seems an enormous assumption on his part that, for example, the secret service would continue to protect him; or the military would fly him around, or that anyone at all would do as he asks. Of course, we don’t know what will happen until it happens; but the line of thinking in this puece is particularly dark & unhelpful.
The big question is have the radical dems accepted the 2016 election of Donald Trump?
Many have spent the last 31/2 years years suggesting that HC won the election and Trump is an illegitimate President. Trump election was based on Russian interference, on voter suppression, the electoral college attack on democracy, etc. In other words – the same old arguments used to gin up the “base (2nd definition)”
If Trump wins and the Democratic “Base” erupt in violent protest will anyone on the pages of MinnPost condemn such violence?
Must be a slow news day to be speculating about such an absurd scenario.