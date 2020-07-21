Looks like a Trump campaign against the media, not Biden

Starting with Richard Nixon, several presidents, especially Republicans, have argued that the mainstream media is liberally biased.

I understand the complaint, both as a sincere opinion held by many conservatives, one that I think can be argued honestly, and as a political ploy to encourage their followers to disbelieve negative information that reaches them through the mainstream media, and to rally behind in order to flip the bird to the mainstream media.

Donald Trump, a famous media critic who likes to respond to unwelcome questions from reporters with the clever retort “you’re fake news” and who has raised the media bashing to record highs, is apparently experimenting with the idea of running in November not against Joe Biden, whom he currently trails by double digits in many national polls, but against the “mainstream media,” which is less popular and certainly less likable than Biden.

Below is an actual “survey” of views of the news media, emailed recently by Trump Headquarters to its scientifically selected mailing list of neutral observers, also known as its mailing list of supporters and contributors. Just a little research into what regular folks (who support Donald Trump) think of journalists.

I found it so charming/hilarious/despicable/revealing that I’ve copied and pasted it below, but it was actually sent as a pdf attached to an email to people who are on Donald Trump’s regular mailing list.

I didn’t make any of this up. And this is the full “survey.” I did find it pretty hilarious that they asked the same “question” TWENTY TIMES IN A ROW. Below is, I swear, the verbatim … “Trump Headquarters Official Mainstream Media Survey”: