Looks like a Trump campaign against the media, not Biden

Starting with Richard Nixon, several presidents, especially Republicans, have argued that the mainstream media is liberally biased.
I understand the complaint, both as a sincere opinion held by many conservatives, one that I think can be argued honestly, and as a political ploy to encourage their followers to disbelieve negative information that reaches them through the mainstream media, and to rally behind in order to flip the bird to the mainstream media.
Donald Trump, a famous media critic who likes to respond to unwelcome questions from reporters with the clever retort “you’re fake news” and who has raised the media bashing to record highs, is apparently experimenting with the idea of running in November not against Joe Biden, whom he currently trails by double digits in many national polls, but against the “mainstream media,” which is less popular and certainly less likable than Biden.
Below is an actual “survey” of views of the news media, emailed recently by Trump Headquarters to its scientifically selected mailing list of neutral observers, also known as its mailing list of supporters and contributors. Just a little research into what regular folks (who support Donald Trump) think of journalists.
I found it so charming/hilarious/despicable/revealing that I’ve copied and pasted it below, but it was actually sent as a pdf attached to an email to people who are on Donald Trump’s regular mailing list.
I didn’t make any of this up. And this is the full “survey.” I did find it pretty hilarious that they asked the same “question” TWENTY TIMES IN A ROW. Below is, I swear, the verbatim … “Trump Headquarters Official Mainstream Media Survey”:
Do you believe the mainstream media should be held accountable for their lies?
Yes/No
Do you believe the mainstream media deliberately attempts to mislead the public?
Yes/No
Do you believe the mainstream media will lie to make President Trump look bad?
Yes/No
Do you agree that our Nation’s journalists have become corrupt?
Yes/No
Do you agree that if journalists spent as much time reporting the truth as they do LYING for the Democrats, that our Nation would be better informed?
Yes/No
Do you believe the mainstream media will only report on stories that serve their radical, far-left agenda?
Yes/No
Do you believe the mainstream media is totally biased against conservatives?
Yes/No
Do you believe the mainstream media works to silence conservative voices?
Yes/No
Do you believe the media has a duty to the American People to report fairly and accurately?
Yes/No
Do you believe President Trump should continue calling out the media when they lie?
Yes/No
Do you believe that the mainstream media and their Democrat Partners are trying to undermine President Trump?
Yes/No
Do you believe the mainstream media wants to see President Trump fail?
Yes/No
Do you believe the mainstream media wants Joe Biden to win in November?
Yes/No
Do you believe that the mainstream media ignores the dangerous and radical rhetoric of the left?
Yes/No
Do you believe the mainstream media has reported dishonestly on the recent rioting and looting plaguing our cities?
Yes/No
Do you believe the mainstream media purposefully misreports and misrepresents what our great movement is about?
Yes/No
Based on your answers above, do you believe Republicans should spend more time and resources holding the mainstream media accountable?
Yes/No
Do you believe that the wealthy Coastal Elites have a major influence over the Fake News media?
Yes/No
Do you agree that we can no longer trust the mainstream media to report the truth?
Yes/No
Do you feel like the mainstream media owes it to the American People to report the unbiased truth?
Yes/No