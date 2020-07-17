Rose Garden diatribe had fact-checkers categorizing a barrage of lies

I dislike many things about Donald Trump, and especially about him as president. I dislike most of his policies, which should be a big thing, but in this case is not. I’m a liberal Democrat, raised by liberal Democrat parents who grew up worshiping FDR. But I’ve liked and respected many of the smart, honest, principled Republicans I’ve covered in Minnesota over the decades (many of whom, in retirement, have distanced themselves from the current leader of their old party, which only increases my respect for them).
I enjoy a good policy argument with my more conservative friends, and benefit from hearing their views during conversations of rational dispute, which usually remind me not all smart people of good conscience share all my conclusions.
Trump wouldn’t last two minutes in most of those conversations. He has no real views, only an overpowering need to dominate and be adored. It’s creepy, and, of course, a whole lot creepier since he managed, with illicit Russian help and without winning the most votes, to become president.
But although I dislike and disagree with his “position” on most issues, I pride myself on being able to respect an honorable person across areas of disagreement.
People can’t have those kinds of honorable disagreements with Donald Trump. Nothing that relies on honor or integrity can occur with such a sad, sick, needy liar. For me, the whole thing starts with the lying. It makes the idea of rational debate or discussion impossible.
In my humble opinion, there’s no way for an honest person to remain in a real discussion with someone who lies as constantly as Donald Trump. Trump is the biggest liar in American political history, long since surpassing Sen. Joe McCarthy.
He rejects the entire continuum
Even the word “liar” doesn’t do Trump‘s mendacity justice. He rejects the entire truth-to-lies continuum. He’ll tell a lie, or ten or a hundred. He’ll get caught (if by “caught,” we mean that those who are in the business of fact-checking things that presidents say will document that what he said was untrue), and he will never acknowledge, retract or, God forbid, apologize. (Has he ever apologized for anything? Is he too strong, or perhaps too weak to value such a concept is so important to human relations, not to mention building credibility, as retracting and apologizing when you have committed a colossal untruth?
When I get in a conversation with a Trump supporter, I always bring up the lying. I insist on it. I need them to say either that they disagree about whether Trump is a liar, or that yes, he is, but they don’t mind.
But they pretty much never say either. Sometimes they’ll try to change the subject to an instance that they believe represents lying by Barack Obama, or Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden, as if that is any kind of defense of Trump’s mendacity. But, in most cases, they just won’t engage on the topic. Drives me kinda nuts. I would actually be a relief to me if they would say something like: “Yes, he’s a colossal liar, and I wish he would cut it out. But I still prefer his policy on taxes (or the border wall or something), and there are more important things than telling the truth all the time.”
But they don’t. At least in public, you can’t have such an exchange. I’ve tried. Most Trump defenders won’t engage on the issue of mendacity.
As I said, I like having a spirited discussion, with people of differing viewpoints, across areas of disagreement, with intellectually honest people who hold opposing viewpoints. This was easier before Trump. I can still enjoy these with conservatives or Republicans who are willing to deal honestly with the lying problems that always lurk nearby in the Trump era.
The exhausted fact-checkers
But, at least, as I referenced in passing above, we are now blessed to live in the era of the fact-checkers, who pre-date Trump but whose work is of increasing centrality now, but who try to police the fact questions that underlie much of political discussion and debate.
Trump has exhausted those poor folks. But their craft has never been more important. So what set me off today was a single paragraph in a Thursday piece by the excellent Washington Post “Fact-Checker” team, reviewing an overwhelming barrage (I almost said “astonishing barrage, but who can be astonished at this point?) of long-since-established falsehoods that Trump repeated in one brief Rose Garden appearance yesterday.
Here’s the paragraph overview that’s supposed to hook you, in which Trump repeated many past falsehoods that the Post’s factivists have previously checked, but the full piece goes into the latest ones:
President Trump’s media event Tuesday — which was mostly an extended monologue — was like watching our database of Trumpian claims unroll in real time. So many of Trump’s rhetorical favorites were tossed out — that he had built the best economy in U.S. history (no), that he inherited few ventilators (no), that he overrode his aides to impose some travel restrictions on China (no), that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “danced” in the streets in defiance of the coronavirus (no), that he “rebuilt” a “totally depleted” military (no), that the European Union was formed to take advantage of the United States (no). It went on and on.
If you follow the links in that one paragraph, you can review the previous workups of these falsehoods. But if that’s more than you bargained for, just note how many previously established falsehoods Trump managed to repeat in the latest instance.
Then there’s the rest of the fact-check, in which the fact-checker team found 11 (ELEVEN!!!) other problematic Trump claims from just part of the same diatribe in the Rose Garden that range from incomplete to misleading to false to “pants-0n-fire.”
The full piece is viewable here.
The serious, scary question is, do the Trumpsters not know that he lies constantly, or do they not care?
“I enjoy a good policy argument with my more conservative friends”
As do I; or I used to, when we could at least agree on basic facts. I’d say it began before Trump, but has rapidly spiraled downward that we no longer even seem to share a common view of reality.
I have tried to ask Trump supporters to tell me what it is they like about Trump. I generally get one of two answers. The first answer is “everything,” with no details. The second answer may be about a topic, but I can’t connect the dots to what they say and what I feel the reality is. The internal reaction I get is, what is wrong with this person. I have gotten to the point I feel sorry for them because they are much like Trump in that they have such a low bar of acceptance. For me, Trump is devoid of any human traits considered in the range of normal. He ran for president for the extreme attention he would garner, got elected by mistake, and now he is totally incapable of governing for anyone, but himself. The Corona Virus should be a good place for him to get the praise he needs if he were able to lead us out of it, but he is busy demeaning those he needs to be a success, recommending crazy cures, and playing golf. Trump is the second Republican presidents in a row that has nearly brought the country to its knees. I take this, based on history, to never vote for a Republican as they don’t know how to govern, but they are great enablers even when the results are disastrous.
Now retired but once for a ten year period of time was a negotiator for our Local MFT/AFT union. One can’t start to negotiate a contract without an agreement on some level of fact. As stated by Mr. Black, that’s the problem of having a dialog with Trumpers. While I’m at it, dialog seems to be a casualty in today’s political world, beaten down by what goes by polarized, fantastical (gotcha) “debate”.
If I acknowledge that Trump is a pathological liar, and that he is unbefitting the Presidency, am I still going be called a Trumpist by the commentariat, for suggesting that most of what flows from WaPo and NYT about war, Russia, economics and Trade to be elitist, imperial propaganda?
Take the most recent accusation about Russian bounties on Americans in Afghanistan. Reported as incontrovertible truth in both papers, and all across major media, it has since been acknowledged by many an observer that the accusations were effectively fact free. That has serious ramifications for Democracy too. Trump has tired to get us out of Afghanistan. Congress, the Pentagon, the Intelligence Community and corporate media have actively prevented him.
https://fair.org/home/in-russian-bounty-story-evidence-free-claims-from-nameless-spies-became-fact-overnight/
“Based upon a bombshell New York Times report (6/26/20), virtually the entire media landscape has been engulfed in the allegations that Russia is paying Taliban fighters bounties to kill US soldiers.
“The Washington Post (6/27/20) and the Wall Street Journal (6/27/20) soon published similar stories, based on the same intelligence officials who refused to give their names, and did not appear to share any data or documents with the news organizations. “The Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post have confirmed our reporting,” tweeted the Times article’s lead author, Charlie Savage. The Post’s John Hudson seemed to back him up: “We have confirmed the New York Times scoop: A Russian military spy unit offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to attack coalition forces in Afghanistan,” he responded.
“Yet these statements were categorically untrue. The Times stressed how unsure they were about the allegations, using qualifying language throughout, such as “it was not clear” and “greater uncertainty.” And Hudson’s own article uses the phrase “if confirmed” in relation to the bounty claims, explicitly conceding they are not confirmed.”
It sounds like you are dismissing this as elitist propaganda because it hasn’t been confirmed. It certainly fits Trumps MO which is why people believe it.
“Eight Republican members of Congress attended a White House briefing led by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on Monday.
Representatives Liz Cheney and Mac Thornberry, who is the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said: “We believe it is important to vigorously pursue any information related to Russia or any other country targeting our forces.”
At least they sound like they want to hear the facts before dimissing this entirely.
I don’t believe liberals will keep citing this if it is proven untrue. How about you? Do you believe Hillary needs to be locked up after all those investigations by Republicans turned up nothing?
I am not dismissing it at all, in fact I consider it very important, another story in a long line of “Bombshells to bring down a presidency” that remain orthodoxy to many a Liberal Democrat but have never been “confirmed” in the sense that they are anything like the bombshell they are made out to be – and often dubious at best, like most of the information in the Steele Dossier where a lot of these allegations began.
When Eric Black says something like this, “It’s creepy, and, of course, a whole lot creepier since he managed, with illicit Russian help and without winning the most votes, to become president,” it is reminder how in the minds of many a Liberal Dem, Trump is Putin’s pupit and would not be president without Russian help, full stop. Which is also a very convenient denial that the Democratic Party need change at all, and makes many a Liberal Dem the unwitting tool of the Intelligence Community and the Pentagon (and war profiteers.)
More thoughtful people on both “sides” recognize that the actual evidence of Russian interference is far, far more slim than it has been made out to be, more like a Cold War tool to maintain hostilities. After all, Russia is the crown jewel in Regime Change doctrine.
Working my way through Mary Trump’s book. She should send him a bill for such a through psychological examination. It further confirms that Trump is seriously mentally impaired and has been for some time.
To attain what he has seems very much a “Rainman” sort of deal. Instead of a gift for math he has a gift for lying and getting away with it.
His Republican enablers will soon reap what they have sown.
I will concede that President Trump is a genius in the art if self promotion, failing upwards, and avoiding resposibility for anything. It is truly remarkable what he has attained despite his inability to speak, communicate or, apparently, think, coherently.
From Fox News Brian Kilmeade nearly a year ago. He gets it right about Trump and calls out lie after lie…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwc9K5W6fgw
It’s not just Trump’s lies. It’s that he’s ignorant of facts, ignores science, won’t read or listen to his daily Intelligence Briefs, flies into rages all the time, demands blind loyalty but never gives it, and delights in causing pain and ruin for those who dare to oppose his point of view. He destroys people, for fun. He delights in causing pain and permanent psychological damage even to little children, for Pete’s sake!
What’s to like? I have now concluded that there are only two types of Trump supporters: those who, like the GOP politicians in D.C., who stand to benefit from his not attacking them for disloyalty–look what he did to Jeff Sessions, just for obeying the law and recusing himself as AG from the Russia probe–and those who cannot accept the enormity of the error they’ve committed by supporting him, and just go on. Blindly.